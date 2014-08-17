A Rough Night in Cascadia
Tom Szczerbowski - USA TODAY Sports

The playoff chase in the Western Conference is starting spread out as the top teams pull away from those fighting for one of the last few spots. The Seattle Sounders FC are one of the teams in the top tier sitting in first place coming into the weekend; the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps are in the pack of clubs fighting to get in to the playoffs. The latter two clubs faced very winnable games against other teams desperate for points while Seattle played Real Salt Lake in a battle for first place in the West.

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Seattle came into the match fresh off of a huge mid-week victory over the Chicago Fire in the semi-finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Key reserve players Andy Rose and Kenny Cooper each scored twice to lift Seattle to a 6-0 win and a spot in the U.S. Open Cup Final against the Philadelphia Union in mid-September at PPL Park.

Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium though would be a completely different animal for the Sounders who are just starting a stretch of 12 matches over seven weeks. The Sounders had been struggling offensively in league play since the World Cup break having scored just five goals in six games. Unfortunately for the Rave Green, the offense is still not clicking.

Real Salt Lake scored two goals early in the second half to pace a 2-1 victory. With the win, RSL jumped into the lead in Western Conference and temporarily in the race for the Supporters' Shield as well.

The Sounders were only able to get two of their 12 total shots on frame which was quite an accomplishment considering their lack of possession. To make matters worse for the club, both shots on target came within three seconds of each other in the 72nd minute. The second of which resulted in Chad Barrett's goal.