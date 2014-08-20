Real Esteli Hold On For Draw Against Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City opened CONCACAF Champions League action Tuesday night in Nicaragua as they faced the home side Real Esteli. These familiar opponents reached the same end as the previous game in Kansas City, a 1-1 draw. Esteli leads the group with two points, but are only a point of ahead of both SKC and Deportivo Saprissa, having drawn both games 1-1.

In typical CCL fashion, the game was rough from the start with many could have been fouls not called each way. Neither team were allowed much rhythm throughout the match nor was either team able to score directly from the run of play. Both teams had men down on the pitch throughout the night. It may not have all been from the hard challenges, but both teams appeared to be beaten up at times.

Real Esteli got on the scoreboard first as Jon Kempin made a save that midfielder Jorge Claros put in the back of the net. The own goal would be enough to prevent SKC from winning the match. Toni Dovale, a former Barcelona Academy player, showed his talent scoring from a costless kick less than ten minutes after the opening goal. The shot curled just inside the near post and was place so perfectly, the defending keeper didn't even move to save it. The rest of the game saw several decent chances from both sides.

Man of the Match has to go to young keeper Jon Kempin for his outstanding performance in the back for Kansas City. With the offense not clicking and the defense faltering, Kempin almost single handedly kept SKC in the game. A few more performances like that, and he might just play himself into the permanent starting position.

The next fixture in the group will see SKC host Deportivo Saprissa on September 18th. Kansas City will need to defend their home turf if they want to advance from the group after this opening game draw. They return to Major League Soccer play on Saturday when they host second place DC United at Sporting Park. SKC currently holds a two-point advantage for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.