MLS Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers will travel north of the border this Saturday to take on their other Cascadia rival, the Vancouver Whitecaps, in arguably the most important game for either team so far this season. The Whitecaps and Timbers sit 5th and 6th respectively in the Western Conference standings. The Whitecaps have two points and one game in hand on the Timbers. Back on June 1st, when these two teams met for the first time this season, Portland trailed 4-1 at halftime and failed to complete a spirited comeback in a game that eventually ended 4-3 to the Whitecaps.

Any bit of momentum the Timbers had was brought to a screeching halt during their last game, a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders. The Timbers' defense looked as rocky as it has during any other point in the season despite their recent run of decent form. Coach Caleb Porter started the same backline as in the previous two league games, a combination that only gave up one goal in those previous two. However, Seattle attackers Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey proved to be too much for the Timbers' defenders with their speed and power. Martins and Dempsey combined for three goals, Martins playing a part in all four. Look highlights from the Cascadia Cup match below.

The loss to Seattle means Portland is mathematically eliminated from Cascadia Cup contention. Their last two chances at cups this year lie in the MLS Cup and CONCACAF Champions League. If Porter wants to send his side to the playoffs and have a shot at the MLS Cup, he needs to focus on putting out first choice lineups for the remainder of the regular season. After a miserable performance against Seattle, look for Porter to possibly exchange a player or two out of his back four, something he has done numerous times this year.

One swap that comes to mind is Jorge Villafana for Danny O'Rourke. Villafana has emerged as a fan favorite this year after serving in some excellent crosses, and playing some of the only consistent defense the Timbers have seen this year. O'Rourke's lack of pace was obvious against the Sounders, and it was easily exploited by the speedy Martins and Dempsey.

With two goals against Seattle, expect Porter to favor Fenando Adi against Vancouver. Adi came on in the 71st minute for Maxi Urruti and was able to make an immediate impact, scoring just two minutes later. He also tagged on a consolation goal for the Timbers in stoppage time. Adi is now tied for third in goals for Portland with six, behind Urruti and Diego Valeri.

The Vancouver Whitecaps played victim to a determined LA Galaxy side in their last match. The Whitecaps fell 2-0 behind first half goals from Landon Donovan and Marcelo Sarvas. On a positive note, this was the first game in four in which they gave up a goal. Much can be said about 28-year-old defender Jordan Harvey, who has been the man at the back for Vancouver this year. Harvey has featured in all but one game so far for the Whitecaps logging 2,049 minutes played in 23 matches. However the attack has been lacking for the Whitecaps, scoring only two goals in the past four games, one from an Igor Juliao own goal.

If the Whitecaps want to put a gap between them and the Timbers for 5th place spot in the West, they'll have to score some goals while continuing their defensive form. Vancouver will look to their Argentine star, Pedro Morales, to control the midfield and even score some goals. Morales currently leads the Whitecaps in goals with seven. What little goal scoring production has come from the Vancouver forwards this year has come from youngster Darren Mattocks.

Mattocks leads Vancouver forwards in minutes played, goals (seven), and assists (three). Other Whitecaps youngster Kekuta Manneh only has three goals, but has 44 shots to Mattocks' 41. If patterns hold true, Mattocks will be the featured forward for the Whitecaps this Saturday. He certainly has the speed to exploit the Timbers' defense, but it will take more than Morales playing well for Mattocks to get the service he needs. Without the goals, Vancouver will need to rely on their defense that's been surprisingly tight this year.

Cascadia matches always provide excitement for soccer fans, and this iteration looks to be no different. Six points, bragging rights, and fifth place are up for grabs. Expect nothing less than a rivalry-fueled passionate performance from both sides. The Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps will meet one more time this regular season on September 20th in Portland. Mark your calendars.