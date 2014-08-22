MLS Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers
Photo by USA Today Sports

The Portland Timbers will travel north of the border this Saturday to take on their other Cascadia rival, the Vancouver Whitecaps, in arguably the most important game for either team so far this season. The Whitecaps and Timbers sit 5th and 6th respectively in the Western Conference standings. The Whitecaps have two points and one game in hand on the Timbers. Back on June 1st, when these two teams met for the first time this season, Portland trailed 4-1 at halftime and failed to complete a spirited comeback in a game that eventually ended 4-3 to the Whitecaps.

Any bit of momentum the Timbers had was brought to a screeching halt during their last game, a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders. The Timbers' defense looked as rocky as it has during any other point in the season despite their recent run of decent form. Coach Caleb Porter started the same backline as in the previous two league games, a combination that only gave up one goal in those previous two. However, Seattle attackers Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey proved to be too much for the Timbers' defenders with their speed and power. Martins and Dempsey combined for three goals, Martins playing a part in all four. Look highlights from the Cascadia Cup match below.