MLS Match Preview: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers
Photo by USA Today Sports

The Portland Timbers are once again riding high as they end their I-5 road trip back in the Rose City against the San Jose Earthquakes. After finishing the week in 5th place in the Western Conference, the Timbers will rely on their attack to secure six points in two games to remain ahead of Cascadia foes, Vancouver Whitecaps, who currently sit in sixth with a game in hand. The Timbers and Earthquakes have not yet met in the regular season, but will play each other three times in these final eight games. The last time these two played was in the Portland-hosted preseason tournament, the Rose City Invitational, in a game the Timbers gave away from a Norberto Paparatto own goal. Check out the highlights from that game below.