MLS Match Preview: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are once again riding high as they end their I-5 road trip back in the Rose City against the San Jose Earthquakes. After finishing the week in 5th place in the Western Conference, the Timbers will rely on their attack to secure six points in two games to remain ahead of Cascadia foes, Vancouver Whitecaps, who currently sit in sixth with a game in hand. The Timbers and Earthquakes have not yet met in the regular season, but will play each other three times in these final eight games. The last time these two played was in the Portland-hosted preseason tournament, the Rose City Invitational, in a game the Timbers gave away from a Norberto Paparatto own goal. Check out the highlights from that game below.

Paparatto was part of a three-man shake up to the Timbers’ back line during their last match, as Michael Harrington and Danny O'Rourke also made their way to the bench in favor of Pa Kah, Jorge Villafana, and man of the match Alvas Powell. The former three defenders were part of a shameful performance against the Seattle Sounders, while the latter combined with Liam Ridgewell to capture just the third shutout for Portland this season. The changes in the lineup played straight to coach Caleb Porter's liking, as he favored speed on the wings to shut down youngsters Kekuta Manneh and Darren Mattocks. The other two shutouts for the Timbers this year both came against Chivas USA, who currently sit last in the Western Conference.

The Timbers attack looked sharp in their 3-0 win at Vancouver. Diego Valeri provided the service for Powell's game winner in the 51st minute, and Darlington Nagbe claimed his fifth assist on the year for Rodney Wallace's dagger in the 79th. Nagbe has taken some flak from MLS fans recently for not providing in the attack like season's past, but the assist on Wallace's goal brings Nagbe's total to five assists this year. In the three seasons prior to this one (his first three in the league), Nagbe combined for a total of nine assists. His previous best for assists in a season was 2013 with four. If the Timbers continue their attacking ways, Nagbe could easily match that previous nine.

The Timbers have a pretty simple game plan ahead of Sunday's match. Shut down Chris Wondolowski. Wondolowski is San Jose's leading goal scorer with 10 goals, but no other teammate boasts more than three. If the Timbers midfielders can stop San Jose from creating plays down the wings, they can severely limit balls falling into the box where Wondo is at his most dangerous. Much of the defending out of the midfield will come from Diego Chara and Will Johnson. Both midfielders have been ironmen for the green and gold this season; Johnson has played all but two minutes so far this regular season, and Chara has only played fewer minutes than Valeri and goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts.

Once again, it will be anyone's guess as to who Porter will favor on the back line. Four Timbers defenders have started in more than one of the shutouts. Liam Ridgewell, Danny O'Rourke, Norberto Paparatto, and Jorge Villafana have all started in two of Portland's three shutouts this year. If going strictly by numbers, a back line of Villafana at LB, Paparatto and Ridgewell at CB, and O'Rourke at RB is likely. However, Paparatto and O'Rourke got both of their shutouts against Chivas USA, the worst goal scoring team in MLS with 21 goals in 25 games. Combined with their pitiful 4-2 showing against Seattle, and Porter's supposed disinterest in Paparatto, don't expect both, if any, to start against San Jose.

San Jose's season is virtually over since failing to win any of their last five games. In their last match, San Jose couldn't hold on to a 1-0 lead against fellow Western Conference side Real Salt Lake, and had to settle with just a point after 90 minutes. Sam Cronin and Chris Wondolowski combined for the opener in the 14th minute. San Jose gave up a penalty kick to RSL, which Pedro Morales easily put in the back of the net to salvage a draw.

San Jose enters Sunday's match with the third worst points per game average in the league at 1.08 PPG. If the Earthquakes want to escape with three points, they're going to have to do what other teams have done all too easily to the Timbers this year, score goals. It will be easier said than done for San Jose, as the Earthquakes have the 4th lowest goal total in the league with 29.

If anyone is going to provide Wondolowski with a ball into the box, it'll be Shea Salinas. Salinas has been one of the few bright spots on the San Jose roster this year. The 2008 SuperDraft pick leads the Earthquakes with seven assists. This matches his 2012 total, and leaves him just one shy of last year's career year of eight. Salinas will continue to be the main service provider for San Jose, especially after recent news out of San Jose stated that newly acquired midfielder Matias Perez Garcia would be out 4-6 weeks to rehab a torn meniscus.

The Portland Timbers enter their final eight games in 5th place in the Western Conference, but can't afford to drop any points with Vancouver nipping at their heels. Portland has the easier schedule to end the year, and a great chance at nine points from a very vulnerable San Jose team. But it's one game and three points at a time for the Timbers. Timbers fans will be paying close attention to Vancouver on Saturday as they take on Eastern Conference leaders D.C. United, before turning their attention to Providence Park in search of a second straight win.