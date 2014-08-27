A Dog-gone Shame: Timbers Concessionare CEO Investigated For Dog Abuse

The CEO of Centerplate, Des Hague, has publicly apologized after footage emerged of him abusing a dog in an elevator back in July. Centerplate is the concessions provider for the Portland Timbers and numerous other venues around the country, including Levi's Stadium in San Francisco and Safeco Field in Seattle. The incident doesn't just hit home with Timbers fans. Vancouver Whitecaps fans are up in arms as well. Centerplate is concessions provider for B.C. Place, the home of the Whitecaps. The dog in the video is believed to belong to Hague's friend. Hague has been under fire since the story emerged, and has agreed to attend anger management counseling. You can look the video below, but be forewarned it is not for the feint of heart.

Both Centerplate and the Portland Timbers organization have stated that neither of them condone animal cruelty or the actions performed by Des Hague. The Timbers issued a statement assuring they they are reviewing the incident, but are waiting for Centerplate to fully review the incident before any further issues surrounding the matter are addressed. The Timbers declined to say when their contract with Centerplate expires.

Timbers fans however aren't waiting around for any reviews, and have already taken to Twitter and other social media sites to spread word to boycott Centerplate. It's unsure how successful the boycott will be as Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns, does not allow any form of outside beverage or food into the stadium. Centerplate also employs over 100 employees in the Portland area.

Centerplate has since issued this statement:

"We are aware of the incident involving Centerplate CEO Des Hague and the attention surrounding it. The company has now gathered all of the current facts from local authorities and is in the process of conducting an internal review. Centerplate does not condone the mistreatment of animals by any of its employees. Mr. Hague has agreed to attend counseling to address his anger management issues and has publicly expressed he is deeply ashamed and remorseful for his behavior. He has apologized to everyone directly involved as well as to the company's clients and employees, and has pledged a significant, personal, multi-year financial commitment to help support the protection and safety of animals. There will be a public statement as soon as Centerplate completes its review."

What course of action do you think the Timbers organization should take? Should they terminate their contract immediately? Do you think the boycott at Providence Park will be successful? Comment below with your thoughts.