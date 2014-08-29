Familiar Foes Clash as Sporting Kansas City Host the Houston Dynamo

Two old foes meet again on Friday night in the last regular season conference matchup for at least a full season. Sporting Kansas City will host the Houston Dynamo before the latter moves to the Western Conference in 2015. It is expected that SKC will join them in 2017 when Atlanta joins the league.

With the season winding down, these two familiar foes have very different desires. SKC is looking for a win to vault back to the top of the Supporter's Shield race in a tie with the Seattle Sounders. Houston needs every point they can get to scrape their way into the playoffs.

No two teams have met more in MLS match-ups the last three seasons than these two teams and each game gets more and more intense. The Dynamo knocked SKC out of the playoffs in 2011 and 2012 despite KC being the higher seed. In 2013, SKC broke Houston's MLS record streak of consecutive home wins. Then SKC finally avenged their shortcomings beating Houston in the Eastern Conference Championship en route to an MLS Cup.

Kansas City won the previous meeting between the squads 2-0 at BBVA Compass Stadium despite an Antonio Dovale red card. Goals from Soony Saad and Dom Dwyer sealed the win. The 21st minute red card was not the only disciplinary action of the game. The Dynamo saw four cautions to go along with two for Sporting it what is always a physical game.

This will also be the first time Demarcus Beasley has played against USMNT teammates Matt Besler and Graham Zusi.

Keys to Victory

Houston - Keep possession. The Dynamo are a team that can hold the ball and break down the talented KC defense. Limiting the opportunities for the home side will be critical.

Houston - Attack the KC defense over the top. SKC has been subject lately with the high line. Houston will be wise to exploit this.

Kansas City - Shore up the defense. Soft goals and easy runs have plagued KC all season. If Houston plays over the top, the defense will have to be ready.

Kansas City - Finish chances. Sporting has just 5 goals in their last four MLS matches, but four came against Toronto FC with two shutouts against them.

Players to Watch

Houston - Brad Davis and Will Bruin. This deadly tandem needs to control the game and pressure the KC defense. If they can do that, the Dynamo will be in a great position to win the game.

Kansas City - The back four. This unit has not been sharp the last few weeks. Another poor performance and KC will not come away with the victory.

Match Details

Mark Geiger will call the match at Sporting Park. Neither team will be missing players serving suspensions. Sporting will be missing Jacob Peterson to an injury along with Ike Opara and Chance Myers who are out for the season.