MLS Rookie Of The Year, So Who's It Going To Be?

MLS Rookie of the Year, a prestigious award given to players that have historically etched themselves into the record books of Major League Soccer. Two months ago it may have seemed that the race was a forgone conclusion, Patrick Mullins had had several solid performances in an overall streaky season but just couldn't compare with the ease with which Harry Shipp slotted himself into the Chicago Fire Starting XI, and the professionalism and quality he'd shown this season.

However since then, things have changed. While Shipp maintained good performances in a sub-par Chicago side, Tesho Akindele's recently explosive form has put him in the driver's seat for the annual award. His form has coincided with his team's meteoric rise in MLS as well as having managed to reach the semi-finals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, with Akindele and Fabian Castillo the masterminds. If FC Dallas win the Supporters’ Shield or have a good showing in the MLS Cup, Akindele's rise in form has been well timed and coincides with FC Dallas' push for the shield.

However, for the sake of argument let's take a look at each player's overall contribution this season.

First off, Patrick Mullins. Having started his MLS career being played out of position on the left of midfield, he was later moved to his favored position of striker, it took Mullins just two games to find the back of the net for the New England Revolution. The goal, the opening strike of a 2-1 win over Toronto FC saw the Revolution go on a four-game winning streak with Mullins scoring in each of those wins.

Mullins has played 16 games so far this season, the lowest of the three contenders, scoring four goals and contributing zero assists. The Revolution's four-game winning streak which saw Mullins' excellent form would be followed by an eight-game losing streak, of which Mullins started seven and scored zero.

With New England's striker list as long as it is, recent games have seen him benched for the likes of Charlie Davies and others. A late season surge that sees Mullins regain his earlier season form and help the New England Revolution in the playoffs, would seriously help fuel the argument for him to be crowned MLS Rookie of the Year.

Next we have Chicago's Homegrown player, Harry Shipp. Shipp has at times looked anything but a rookie, having played 23 games this season contributing six goals, and a team-leading five assists. Only Mike Magee and Quincy Amarikwa with seven can boast more goals this season for Chicago than Shipp. His ability on set pieces, versatility in playing both up front and out wide, and his contribution of both goals and assists make him not only a strong contender for Rookie of the Year, but also a key member of a Chicago squad that certainly score goals but just can't seem to close out games, having been dubbed “The Draw Kings.”

Shipp's goals alone have earned Chicago four points, with four of the six having come in two games including a hat-trick in a 5-4 victory over the New York Red Bulls, and the gaming tying goal in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC while the other two came in a 3-2 loss versus the Seattle Sounders. Meanwhile, Chicago have yet to lose a game in which Shipp has an assist, with his five assists in five games resulting in one win and four draws for Chicago.

While the significance of Shipp's contribution this season cannot be overstated, he remains without a goal or an assist in his last six games. With Chicago's playoff aspirations quickly fading, he may not have the extended period that Mullins and Akindele may in which to further make his case.

Finally we come to FC Dallas winger/ forward, Tesho Akindele. Akindele was a surprise draft pick out of the Colorado School of Mines, the highest-drafted Division II player in MLS history, and is currently one of the hottest players in MLS at this moment in time with four goals and one assist in his last five games.

In those last five games, FC Dallas has won four and tied one. They currently sit 3rd in the Western Conference just five points behind current Supporters’ Shield leaders Seattle Sounders with nine games to go in the regular season.

Overall, Akindele has played 17 games, scored seven goals and contributed two assists. Of the seven games Akindele has scored or assisted in, FC Dallas have lost just one. Akindele's contribution to his team at face value may seem less than Shipp's for Chicago, as he is tied for second in the team for goals, and 6th for assists, however the timing of his contribution so late in the season has value in its own right.

As things stand, Mullins is a distant third despite having the opportunity of the playoffs to make a further contribution, and Akindele's FC Dallas is tipped by many to go the furthest in the playoffs of the three teams, (assuming Chicago make the playoffs) so it appears that Akindele could seal the award with a good showing in the playoffs. However, as it stands between the value of his contribution in games and his status in the team itself, Harry Shipp remains the favorite to win MLS Rookie of the Year.