MLS Match Preview: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers
Maxi Urruti scored the equalizer in the last match against Colorado - Photo by USA Today Sports

Not much changed for either team over the weekend. The Portland Timbers had to equalize twice to rescue points, and the Colorado Rapids continued their downhill slide in the 6-0 thrashing they were handed in Los Angeles. The two teams meet for the third and final time this regular season to decide a series that is so far split. 

The Portland Timbers continue to keep fans on the edge of their seats with their latest match against the San Jose Earthquakes. In a match dominated by the Timbers, Diego Valeri orchestrated yet another comeback with three assists, all in the second half. Unlikely goal scorers Liam Ridgewell and Alvas Powell both found themselves on the score sheet, and Kalif Alhassan secured the point just one minute after it looked like the Earthquakes had stolen the game in the 85th minute.

It's no doubt that defending is the issue for the Portland Timbers. The midfield and forwards played arguably their best game of the season against San Jose, but the defense continued to leak goals into the back of the net. Coach Caleb Porter used the same back line against San Jose that shutout the Vancouver Whitecaps in the week prior.

Three goals doesn't do much justice to the Timbers defenders however. Jorge Villafana showed to be his usual self, playing solid defense on the wings and serving in crosses. Alvas Powell surprised most people by scoring his second goal in as many games, but didn't fare as well as Villafana on the defensive side. The problem lied in the middle of the Timbers' back line. Twice, Chris Wondolowski scored all too easy goals when he was left widely unmarked between the two Portland center backs, Ridgewell and Pa Kah.

It's almost a certainty at this point that Caleb Porter will once again switch his defenders around for the next game. The one move that seems imminent is Pa Kah returning to the bench. The last time Portland played Colorado, Danny O'Rourke was the featured center back alongside Liam Ridgewell. The game ended 2-1 in Portland's favor. O'Rourke seems the most likely candidate for the spot this time around.  

Although Fanendo Adi has been Porter's favored striker as of late, Maxi Urruti has a good chance to get the start against the Rapids. Maxi struggled to find the back of the net in the beginning of the year, but since taking a back seat to Adi, he has thrived off the competition and now leads the Timbers with nine goals and boasts one of the best ever shot conversion rates the league has ever seen. Maxi Urruti scored the equalizer in the last match against Colorado and two of their last three against the Rapids. Check out the goal and highlights below.