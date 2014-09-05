CONCACAF Champions League Match Preview: Portland Timbers vs. CD Olimpia
USA Today Sports

The Portland Timbers host Honduran side CD Olimpia in the first ever CONCACAF Champions League game played at Providence Park. Olimpia currently leads group 5 on six points, but Portland follows close behind with a game in hand. The third team in the group, Alpha United, is already eliminated from the group stage having lost all three games they've played thus far.

The Timbers enjoyed a fairly comfortable win during their last CCL match, which also happened to be the very first in club history in the competition. The Timbers flew a select roster down to Guyana and emerged with three points from a 4-1 victory over Alpha United on a beaten up cricket pitch.

Steve Zakuani opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and Maxi Urruti tallied on a second just 16 minutes later. The Timbers defense, which looked sharp, couldn't keep out a Barbosa Murilo ball which found the back of the net just before half. Portland's confidence wouldn't be shaken however, as tacked on two more goals in the second half to secure their first ever CCL win. Look the highlights of that game below.