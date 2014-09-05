MLS Match Preview: Portland Timbers Vs Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers hold their playoff fate in their own hands as the Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Rose City this Saturday. Vancouver and Portland sit 5th and 6th respectively in the Western Conference standings on 37 and 36 points. With time winding down in the regular season, coach Caleb Porter and the Portland Timbers will be out to match their last performance against the Whitecaps, a game they won 3-0 in Vancouver.

In that game, the Timbers managed just their third shutout of the entire year, the first against a team not named Chivas USA. Liam Ridgewell was the anchor in the center for the Timbers defense, while Jorge Villafana and Alvas Powell provided width and pressure on the wings from the back. The two young outside backs were favored to start thanks to their speed, which Porter used to shut down the speedy Vancouver attack.

On the offensive side of the ball, it was business as usual for Portland. The Timbers first got on the score sheet thanks to young defender Alvas Powell heading home a Diego Valeri cross. Maxi Urruti continued his scoring ways after being subbed on for Fanendo Adi in the 68th minute and Darlington Nagbe provided another assist on the third and final goal of the game. Check out the highlights from that game below.