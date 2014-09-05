CONCACAF Champions League Match Preview: Portland Timbers - Alpha United
Steve Dykes - USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers welcome Alpha United for the second and final meeting between the two in CONCACAF Champions League group play. The Portland Timbers are the heavy favorites going into Tuesday with Alpha United already eliminated from contention for the top spot in group 5. The last time these two faced each other, Portland came away from Guyana victorious 4-1.

Timbers coach Caleb Porter will field a very similar lineup to the one that gave his side a 4-2 victory against CD Olimpia, the other team fighting for supremacy in group 5. You can check out the highlights from that game below. It was an exciting affair in which Maxi Urruti continued his fantastic goal scoring campaign, scoring a goal in either half. Urruti, who also scored in the first match against Alpha United, now leads the team in goals in both CONCACAF Champions League and the MLS Regular Season.