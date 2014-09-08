Euro 2016 Qualifying: Denmark Avoids Another Home Shock With Win

Denmark avenged an embarrassing home loss to Armenia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifying cycle on Sunday when they defeated the visitors 2-1 at the Parken Stadium. The last time that these two nations met at this venue was on June 11, 2013 when Spartak Moscow and former Real Salt Lake striker Yura Movsisyan scored twice, including a goal in the opening minute, to lift Armenia to a shocking 4-0 win. It was all Denmark though on Sunday as both nations started off their Euro 2016 qualifying campaigns.

The match was pretty much all one-way traffic in the first half. Denmark got a good look at goal in the 8th minute as Bayern Munich midfielder Pierre Højbjerg linked up with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen at the top of the box. Eriksen was able to find himself some space and fire a shot on target but goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky was equal to the task.

It would be the visitors to strike first though just after halftime. The play started on the right side from 21-year-old FC Pyunik midfielder Kamo Hovhannisyan. He fed a pass to Edgar Manucharyan who switched the ball over to star midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Borussia Dortmund. Mkhitaryan combined on a lovely one-two with Gevorg Ghazaryan to spring the Dortmund midfielder in on goal to which he did not miss in the far corner past Kasper Schmeichel. That would lift Armenia up 1-0 after just 49 minutes.

The home side made a double substitution just six minutes later in the hopes of sparking the offense. Pierre Højbjerg look a speculative look from distance in the 62nd minute but the shot just missed to the right of the goalkeeper. Højbjerg would not miss three minutes later after a long-throw was not cleared by the defense. The ball fell to the Bayern Munich man who struck a perfect volley into the corner past a diving keeper to level the score.

Both teams exchanged scoring chances over the next 10 minutes but we would see a winner in the 79th minute. It was another goal coming off of a mini two-man game between Nicklas Bendtner and Thomas Kahlenberg which started in the center of the pitch. Kahlenberg took a pass from Bendtner who then made a run to the corner. Bendtner crossed the ball back in front of goal right to the forehead of Kahlenberg who beat Berezovsky for the game-winner.

Armenia could not find the equalizer, in fact, they never saw another shot make it to the goal. The win moves Denmark to the top of Group I with three points and a plus-one goal differential; Armenia currently sits in fourth position with zero points and a minus-one goal differential. Both nations are in action on the next matchday in October; Armenia will welcome in Serbia to the Republican Stadium in Yerevan while Denmark will hit the road to face Albania at the Stadiumi Ruzhdi Bizhuta in Elbadan, Albania.