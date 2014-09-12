MLS Match Preview: Portland Timbers - Toronto FC
Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers will look to carry momentum to Canada when they take on Toronto FC this Saturday at BMO Field. Both teams are following 3-0 victories against Western Conference opponents to stay within the MLS playoff race. The two teams meet for the first and only time this year in the midst of a tight playoff race in opposite conferences. Check out the highlights below from the last time these two teams met, when the Portland Timbers put four goals past Milos Kocic last season.