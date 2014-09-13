Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls Live Soccer Scores of 2014 MLS Season

Thanks for joining us here at VAVEL USA for this famous Union fightback. Check back with us later for comprehensive coverage of this match. I've been Liam McMahon, thanks again!

Both sides looked exhausted by the end, and it will be interesting to see how the Union are affected by this performance for the final this week.

Really disappointing result for the Red Bulls. They defended very well, but finally some tired defending saw them concede the penalty. Certainly a case of two points dropped.

90+3' Fulltime. A fantastic fightback from Philadelphia sees them earn a draw as they now turn their attention to the US Open Cup Final on Tuesday night.

90+2' GOAL PHILADELPHIA UNION (Sebastien Le Toux) The penalty is taken to his natural side to complete the fightback. PPL Park goes crazy.

90+1' PENALTY PHILADELPHIA UNION. Ribeiro hacked down by Sekagya. Correct decision, stonewall penalty.

90' Everyone just giving the ball away poorly now. Union come forward once more and are repelled once more. Three minutes coming.

89' Alave clears the corner fantastically. Everyone just walking now, looking exhausted. Red Bulls almost over the line now.

88' Do Philadelphia have it in them to create another chance now? Just minutes remaining. They've got another corner coming after great defending from Alave.

87' The field has stayed in good shape, given the situation, but is starting to look as tired as the Red Bulls.

86' Wenger has the ball in the back of the net, but it's tacked off rightly for offside.

85' New York wasting time whenever they can right now. They look absolutely knackered.

84' Robles single-handedly keeping his side ahead right now.

83' Now all Union out here. Wenger with a header that is saved fantastically by Robles. Wenger was unmarked at the back post, and his header was well kept out.

82' Maidana sends a ball in that's flicked just wide for a corner. The corner is punched clear by Robles, who eventually ends up with a freekick.

81' YELLOW CARD ARMANDO (New York Red Bulls)

80' It would be fair to say that for the visitors today only Luyindula performed to the maximum.

79' New York just look exhausted now. Every time they go forward, they just look as if they all have dead legs.

78' Will Philadelphia be able to create a better chance than that? Edu was in alone from 10 yards out, and all he had to do was pick a corner and hit it there. He couldn't and his shot was straight at the goalkeeper who made a great save.

77' Edu is in! His shot is straight at Robles who makes a great save! The rebound from Edu is screwed well wide. The defender should have equalized there. Fantastic chance, even better save.

76' Union with another corner here, and Sekagya clears. They've had buckets of corners, but no good service.

75' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (SAER SENE ON TIM CAHILL OFF)

74' Union corner comes in, and Sam clears the ball. No one up ahead, and he has to just run the ball out of trouble.

73' McCarty wins the ball back fantastically and is able to relieve some pressure. The midfielder has been terrific today.

72' Le Toux takes but it's another disappointing low delivery to the front post, and is cleared easily.

71' Cahill in behind battling with Edu again but the striker never really looks like winning the ball. At the other end, a corner is won.

70' SUBSTITUTION (ANDREW NOGUEIRA ON BRIAN CARROLL OFF)

69' YELLOW CARD LUIS ROBLES (New York Red Bulls)

68' New York with a rare opportunity to get forward, but without a natural striker up top they just look awkward and give the ball away.

67' Maidana with some great work to slide the ball in to Ribeiro but Olave makes a fantastic tackle to clear the ball.

66' New York eventually get the ball clear after some adventuresome defending.

65' Union with a freekick coming here on the endline, Maidana to take.

64' Sekagya with some great defensive work that gives New York some defensive respite.

63' Cahill puts the ball just over! A great move from Luyindula and Bover sees the substitute put in a great cross to the back post, but the striker puts the ball over. He should have scored there.

62' YELLOW CARD TIM CAHILL (New York Red Bulls)

61' SUBSTITUTION (CHRISTIAN MAIDANA ON FRED OFF)

61' Le Toux takes the corner, and it's a low ball driven to the front post cleared easily.

60' Wenger makes a great run, and he's won a corner very well.

59' Philadelphia certainly look the side in the ascendency at the moment, but if they don't score soon they run the risk of letting New York get back on top here.

58' Le Toux takes, and it's cleared easily. Fred hits the clearance back in on the volley, but it's comfortably wide.

57' Philadelphia corner coming after some good work from Gaddis.

56' Edu with great defensive work to deny Sam who'd made a very good run down the right channel.

55' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (RUBEN BOVER ON THIERRY HENRY OFF)

53' Sons of Ben beating the drums and chanting now, sensing an equalizer could be on the cards now. Meanwhile, Wenger sends in a cross that is claimed easily by Robles.

52' Cahill with a hard challenge on Le Toux, and the foul is given.

51' Both teams just looking to find a rythym here in this second half...

50' Cahill in behind after a flicked header, and White is over and clears the ball off the striker's foot. Great defending from the man who conceded the penalty earlier.

49' Fabinho takes the freekick and it's miles over the bar, nearly out of the stadium at the River End of the stadium.

48' Substitution (Sebastien Le Toux ON Danny Cruz Off)

47' Union with a dangerous freekick on the edge of the 18 yard box. Cruz down injured, treatment coming. With the surface the way it is, we've had quite a few injuries today.

46' Kickoff. No substitutions made at the half

After a dreadful opening to the match, it sprung into life after the penalty and we should be in for one heck of a second half.

Raymond Gaddis is down injured at the end of the half, and looks in real discomfort.

45+2' Halftime

45+1' Both sides now just looking like they're ready for this one to get to halftime and have an opportunity to regroup.

45' Two minutes of stoppage time coming...

44' Wenger down after catching an elbow to head from Duvall. That's a painful one, and he should be looked to make sure he doesn't have a concussion

43' After a boring first 35 minutes, this match has sprung into life. We should be in for a very exciting second half.

42' The home crowd have woken up now, and some green smoke from flares can be seen around the pitch.

41' GOAL PHILADELPHIA UNION (Ribeiro) Wenger with a great ball in from the left wing, and the Brazilian striker just deflects the ball into the net. Great response.

40' GOAL NEW YORK RED BULLS (Thierry Henry) Henry hits the ball on a half volley, and the balls skips up off the surface and McMath can't deal with the difficult bounce. It hits him in the hand, but bounces up and into the goal. Poor goal to concede.

39' The travelling fans are now making all the noise, and the visiting team are the ones on the front foot.

38' Philadelphia look really unhappy about the penalty call there, and it's the sort of the call that is often not given. However, by the letter of the law that is a penalty. They will now have to push more numbers into attack, and this goal can only be good for this game.

37' GOAL NEW YORK RED BULLS (Peguy Luyindula) He sends the keeper the wrong way and tucks it into the left hand corner calmly.

35' PENALTY TO THE RED BULLS. Luyindula pulled back by White, and that's a clear penalty.

34' Given the number of fringe players in the Union lineup, I would have expected for the Red Bulls to be looking to attack. There just isn't much movement from them when attacking.

33' I apologize if it doesn't seem like I'm describing the action for you all, but there just isn't a whole lot happening. The home side are sitting back and looking to counter while NYRB are employing a sensationally conservative game plan.

32' We're back to 11v11, but don't be surprised to see a substitution before long.

31' Armando still receiving treatment...

30' YELLOW CARD Danny Cruz (Philadelphia Union). Really bad tackle on Armando, who is down clutching his right foot. That's the third string left back who has gone down injured. No ill intent there, just a mistimed sliding challenge. Clear yellow.

29' Union corner coming... Fred takes and it's cleared by Sekagya

28' Wenger with some great defensive work to win a freekick off Duvall. I've been really impressed by his work up and down the left wing so far today.

27' Cahill looking really frustrated with how isolated he looks up top. No one wants to run onto the headed balls he is flicking on.

26' Considering the really bad weather, there's a great crowd at PPL Park for this one.

25' Wenger nearly played in by Fred, but some great defensive work cuts out the move.

24' Both teams look like they would benefit from pushing a second player up near the striker.

23' Players occasionally going sliding along the ground just look like they're going down a Slip'N'Slide

22' Now 22 minutes in, and apart from the early header from Wenger we are still waiting on the first chance of this game.

21' Okugo has a hit from 30 yards out on the half-volley, and not surprisingly it's into the top row of the stands.

20' Union now just sitting deeper, looking to nick possession back and start a break.

19' Ribeiro picks up the ball in a great area, but his pass goes the wrong side of Wenger who was making a great run.

18' Lloyd Sam caught offside after some lazy work on the right wing. Looking straight across the defense, he should not be caught offside there.

17' Both teams recognizing how difficult it is to simply knock the ball back and forth to each other, so we're seeing more long balls than we might normally.

16' Henry just settling nicely into his role as creator. I wonder if they would do better to push him slightly more infield, and off of the wing a bit.

15' Possession battle just about even so far, Union look a slightly better side right now.

14' NYRB continue to defend really awkwardly. They just look like they've no idea how the ball will bounce. But none of us can tell with this pitch.

13' The Sons of Ben are creating a nice, loud atmosphere here. Good to see the weather hasn't dampened their spirits.

12' Wenger with a dengerous ball across the face of goal, nearly finds Ribeiro but the Red Bulls eventually scramble the ball away.

11' Henry with a cross in from the left which is caught easily by McMath

10' Cruz was the one who went down. His first start in a month. He is one of many who is in the starting XI to give regulars a rest before the US Open Cup Final

9' Henry with a hard tackle but nothing given there. Not a foul for me.

8' Cahill early on looking to play right on the back shoulder of the last defender, but he's caught offside this time.

7' Cleared easily and then the Red Bulls are away, but they can't get the right pass. Henry slips and slides for about 15 feet along the wet surface.

6' Union corner coming from Fabinho...

5' Some players might want to consider changing to shoes with bigger studs so they can grip the ground better.

4' Would not be surprised to see mud showing through the pitch before too long. Some really wet areas out there, we'll see a lot of misread and miscontrolled passes.

3' Wenger looking bright early on, and the Union are searching for a quick start here.

2' Field still really in poor shape. We'll see a lot of balls just stopping out of nowhere when it hits a really wet spot on the field.

1' Wenger sends a header just wide! Duke with a great run down the right, sends in a good ball, but the header goes wide. Nearly had our opener just 17 seconds in.

1' Kickoff

4:21 PM ET: Less than five minutes away now from the next installment of the I-95 Rivalry

4:19 PMET: Union look set to operate today in a 4-5-1, while New York looking to operate in either a 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1, depending on what you want to call it.

4:15 PM ET: Kickoff almost here now...

4:11 PM ET: Checking the weather forecast for Philadelphia for the rest of the day, and it looks like while it will stay cloudy the weather should clear up some.

4:05 PM ET: Some quality filler coverage from NBCSN as they air interviews done by Rebecca Lowe and Arlo White with Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and Manchester City defender and captain Vincent Kompany.

4:00 PM ET: We are now hearing that MLS officials have met, and we will now be kicking off at 4:25 PM ET.

3:55 PM ET: Earlier today we brought you news from other leagues around the world, and we can confirm for you that Atletico Madrid have beaten Real Madrid 2-1 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

3:53 PM ET: Now just one half hour away from kickoff!

3:50 PM ET: The weather there may be poor, but the New York Red Bulls Twitter feed has acknowledged their travelling support. Official supporter's group, the Viking Army, have made the trip west for this rivalry clash.

3:42 PM ET: Here's another from their Twitter account that shows how bad the weather is.

3:37 PM ET: Here's a photo of the field from the Union's official Twitter account. ​

3:30 PM ET: As we search for new, interesting information to bring you, looking at the official Twitter feed of the Sons of Ben, the Union supporters group, have been tweeting a steady inline of "#WeAllHateRedBull"

3:23 PM ET: We are now one hour away from our delayed kickoff time

3:22 PM ET: Red Bulls official Twitter account with a nice message for equipment manager Fernando Ruiz who is having surgery this weekend.

3:20 PM ET: While there don't seem to be tons of Union fans in the stadium, be it because they knew the match would be delayed or were put off by the weather, the Red Bulls Viking Army has travelled in force and are making themselves heard as they wait for the match to start.

3:18 PM ET: Your new official kickoff time is: 4:23 PM ET

3:12 PM ET: I will stay with you all here during the weather delay, but we can confirm once again that the New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union match has been delayed by one hour due to inclement weather.

3:10 PM ET: We can now confirm that the start time of the match has been delayed by one hour.

3:09 PM ET: The players have now left the field after their warmup, and are back in the changing rooms. Nothing different than usual there, but we still don't know if the start time will be postponed.

3:07 PM ET: We are now hearing that the left side of the pitch is especially wet, and that is the cause of MLS considering postponing the start time.

3:06 PM ET: NBCSN with a great shot of the Union grounds crew trying to roll the water off the pitch. Really horrible weather out there.

3:04 PM ET: We will continue to bring you the latest news as we hear it about the start time of today's game.

3:01 PM ET: We are now hearing word that kickoff for today's game might be delayed due to the horrible weather in Philadelphia.

2:59 PM ET: As you can see there, a Philadelphia win could take them as high as third place in the East.

2:57 PM ET: Eastern Conference: 1st DC United 47 points, 2nd Sporting Kansas City 45 points, 3rd New England Revolution 39 points, 4th New York Red Bulls 37 points, 5th Columbus Crew 36 point, 6th Philadelphia Union 36 points, 7th Toronto FC 33 points, 8th Houston Dynamo 31 points, 9th Chicago Fire 29 points, 10th Montreal Impact 21 points

2:54 PM ET: Western Conference: 1st Seattle Sounders 54 points, 2nd LA Galaxy 50 points, 3rd Real Salt Lake 46 points, 4th FC Dallas 42 points, 5th Vancouver Whitecaps 37 points, 6th Portland Timbers 35 points, 7th Colorado Rapids 30 points, 8th San Jose Earthquakes 27 points, 9th Chivas USA 24 points

2:51 PM ET: Before the match starts, here's a little reminder on the tables in each league...

2:48 PM ET: It appears that today's weather was stolen from Britain, it's raining, windy, and in the low 60s.

2:46 PM ET: We are now inside of 15 minutes of televised coverage starting. For those of you who are interested in said coverage, it will be over on NBCSN in just a bit.

2:41 PM ET: This is the 13th meeting between these two teams, and New York leads the all-time series 7-4-1, but the Union hold a 4-2-0 record at PPL Park in this fixture.

2:34 PM ET: Allen Chapman will be today's referee, and this will be his 47th match refereed.

2:31 PM ET: Given the injury to Bradley Wright-Phillips, there are no real surprises in this starting lineup. They'll likely set up in a bit of 4-4-1-1, with Henry operating just in behind Cahill where he can play in the hole and create.

2:28 PM ET: New York Red Bulls subs: Meara, Kimura, Eckersley, Bover, Christianson, Stevenson, Sene

2:27 PM ET: New York Red Bulls starting XI: Robles, Duvall, Olave, Sekagya, Armando, McCarty, Alexander, Sam, Luyindula, Henry (C), Cahill

2:25 PM ET: A couple of surprises in that team selection, but interim manager Jim Curtin has to be thinking about the US Open Cup Final on Tuesday night.

2:24 PM ET: Union subs: Blake, Le Toux, Nogueira, Maidana, Valdez, Brown, Williams

2:23 PM ET: Philadelphia Union starting XI: MacMath, Fabinho, Edu, White, Gaddis, Wenger, Carroll (c), Okugo, Cruz, Fred, Ribeiro

2:20 PM ET: In the Barclays Premier League, Arsenal drew 2-2 at home to Manchester City, Chelsea hosted Swansea City and were victorious 4-2, and Liverpool have just lost to Aston Villa 1-0 at Anfield. In Germany, Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg 3-1, and Bayern Munich won 2-0 over VfB Stuttgart. In Spain, Atletico Madrid have just taken a 1-0 lead over their cross-city rivals Real Madrid in the 10th minute through Tiago. Neymar scored a brace earlier today for Barcelona, who beat Athletic Bilboa 2-0.

2:16 PM ET: For those of you who are fans of not just MLS but other top leagues in the world, here's a roundup of what's been going on in the wonderful world of club football...

2:14 PM ET: We are still waiting on today's team news, and it will be brought to your attention as soon as it is brought to ours.

2:10 PM ET: Later this afternoon and evening, there will be five more league matches. New England will play host to Montreal, Chicago will host Toronto FC, FC Dallas hosts Vancouver, Houston hosts Columbus, and Portland visits Colorado.

2:06 PM ET: Just down the West Coast, Chivas USA played host to Sporting Kansas City in a match of two teams in really poor form. At the end of the day, it was the reigning champions who finally got back on track with a 4-0 destruction of Chivas. The match will be most memorable for SKC striker Dom Dwyer, who scored his 19th goal of the season, setting a Kansas City regular season record.

2:03 PM ET: Last night, Real Salt Lake travelled to Centurylink Field for a massive match in the race for the Supporters Shield. Seattle won 3-2 in a match that was full of incredible twists and turns. RSL opened the scoring in the 30th minute, but the Sounders equalized in the 38th through a stunning goal from Lamar Neagle. They made it 2-1 just before the half. However, RSL weren't done and equalized on a very lucky deflected shot early in the second half, setting up a very exciting ending. Nat Borchers was sent off in the 69th minute for a foul which denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity, and Seattle laid siege to the RSL goal. They finally found the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, when youngster Andy Rose tucked the ball into the net following a goalmouth scrum. Great result for Seattle.

1:57 PM ET: This is far from the only MLS action happening this weekend. Let's take a look around the league and see what's happened so far...

1:54 PM ET: Once again, welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of New York Red Bulls @ Philadelphia Union! We would like to apologize for our late start time, we've been experiencing technical difficulties.

1:49 PM ET: New York Red Bulls: Dax McCarty (CM) With striker Bradley Wright-Phillips out injured, McCarty will be even more important today. The midfielder has been playing very, very well as of late and his ability to move the ball around the pitch at pace and play as the overall box-to-box midfielder every team needs will be very important today.

1:48 PM ET: New York Red Bulls: Thierry Henry (ST) This Frenchman is one of the best strikers in the history of world football, and probably the best ever in MLS. Sometimes when playing, it appears like everyone else is in slow motion and Henry is in normal speed. He is fantastic, and will be crucial for New York.

1:47 PM ET: Philadelphia Union: Sebastian Le Toux (LM) The Frenchman is Philadelphia's main creative influence, and everything good they have going forward flows through him. They have been devastating on the break, and Le Toux has been the key to that. Look him to create in this match.

1:46 PM ET: Philadelphia Union: Maurice Edu (CB, CM) The United States Men's National Team veteran moved back to MLS from Stoke City (ENG) before the start of this season, and has been used as a versatile player in the center of the park. Playing either in the center of midfield or defense, Edu has provided the spine for this team. If they are to get points today, Edu must perform to his maximum.

1:45 PM ET: Let's next take a look at some players to look in today's match...

1:44 PM ET: In comments made to his team's official website about today's match, Union interim manager Jim Curtin said, “New York-Philadelphia across all sports is a bitter rivalry.” He continued, “We don’t like each other too much. It’ll be big to take both games from them on our field. It matters a great deal that we protect this building and give our fans what they deserve which is wins at home. We’ve started to establish that now and we want to keep it going.”

1:43 PM ET: Red Bulls manager Mike Petke said this to the team's official website in the run-up to the match, "The guys feel good, they’re up for it. We expect a good game. They’re a much better team than the last time we played them, but I’d say so are we as well. It’s going to be a tough game, challenging game.”

1:42 PM ET: Meanwhile, Philadelphia will play likely their biggest match of the year on Tuesday night when they host Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup final. In a season in which the Union have struggled mightily, this is an opportunity to win the most prestigious trophy in US Soccer history. After that massive tie, they will host Houston Dynamo and then travel to Washington, D.C. for another rivalry clash which will close out their play for September.

1:41 PM ET: After this match, New York faces a CONCACAF Champions League tie at the Montreal Impact before hosting the Seattle Sounders in a top of the table clash in New York. Afterwards, they will face another midweek Champions League clash at CD FAS and then a trip to Los Angeles in MLS action to finish out their September play.

1:40 PM ET: Assuming these two don't meet each other in the postseason, today's match will decide the season series. This season across their two meetings, each side has won once. Back in April, the Red Bulls won 2-1 at Red Bull Arena while in July the Union got revenge in a 3-1 win at PPL Park.

1:39 PM ET: While New York and Philadelphia NFL, NBA and MLB teams are all traditional rivals, these two do not share as intense of a rivalry. The Union have only been in MLS since 2010, while the Red Bulls were a founding member. Although they were then known as the New York MetroStars, they've been around since the beginning and their great rival is DC United. Those two play out the Atlantic Cup, and have enjoyed an intense rivalry as both geographical rivals and members of MLS' founding generation.

1:38 PM ET: New York (In order of least recent to most recent): 0-1 loss to Chicago, 4-2 win over Montreal, 0-2 loss to DC United, 2-1 win over Sporting KC, 1-0 win over DC United. While New York doesn't enter in quite the sterling form Philadelphia does, they do come in having won two in a row, one of which was over their biggest rivals.

1:37 PM ET: Philadelphia (In order of least recent to most recent): 2-1 win over Montreal, 0-2 loss to Houston, 4-2 win over San Jose, 1-0 win over Toronto FC and a 2-0 win again over Toronto FC. With 12 points from their last 15 possible, the Union enter in fantastic form.

1:36 PM ET: When comparing team's form, we usually look at the results of the last five games as a good marker. Let's take a look at what they've done over their last five games...

1:35 PM ET: The Union enter this game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC which took them up to sixth place in the East, only out of the playoff spots on goal difference. Both Philadelphia and Columbus Crew are on 36 points from 27 games. Columbus has a goal difference of four, while Philadelphia has a goal difference of two.

1:34 PM ET: That win for New York sees them with an above .500 winning percentage for the first time all year. The win took them up to fourth place in the conference, and a win today could take them all the way up to third. This would be their highest place in the standings all year.

1:33 PM ET: The Red Bulls enter this weekend's action off a massive rivalry victory over DC United. On Wednesday night, the Red Bulls beat United 1-0 on a Lloyd Sam winner in the 90th minute after a controversial refereeing decision from Mark Geiger gave the Red Bulls a man advantage.

1:32 PM ET: New York and Philadelphia are both in the midst of the playoff race in the East, and every point is critical.

1:31 PM ET: Although it seems to be that way in every MLS match this weekend, this one is a must win for both teams.

1:30 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union from PPL Park in a crucial MLS Eastern Conference rivalry match.