Blas Perez Seals Win For FC Dallas Over Vancouver

Blas Perez notched a brace in FC Dallas' 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, but it was his 20th minute wonder goal that stole the headlines.

In what was a weekend of innumerable must-win games across MLS, this was another one. Both teams are in the midst of the Western Conference Playoff race, and need points to solidify their playoff spot.

Dallas has been in sterling form lately, but dropped points in the last two weeks has quieted the Supporters’ Shield talk. They are still in fourth place in the West, and hot on Real Salt Lake's trail for third. The win takes them to 45 points, just one back of Salt Lake. Meanwhile, the loss means that Vancouver still sit in fifth place on 37 points. Luckily for them, Portland Timbers were only able to draw at the Colorado Rapids and their Cascadia rivals remain one point back in sixth place.

Tonight's match will be remembered for the individual brilliance of Perez, and Dallas look a side to be reckoned with in the playoffs. The speed they have through Andres Escobar, Fabian Castillo and Tesho Akindele on the break can give any team problems defensively.

Meanwhile, the fact that Portland and Vancouver are now separated by just a point will be celebrated by neutral MLS fans. Those two meet next weekend in a Cascadia Cup showdown with massive playoff implications, and it promises to be a thrilling tie.

Looking down the road, the idea of Vancouver potentially meeting Seattle Sounders FC in the playoffs is also one that has MLS fans salivating. Looking farther down the road, the Whitecaps will host Real Salt Lake and then host Dallas in a rematch.

For Dallas, looking down the road they face a very difficult trip to Los Angeles for a match-up with the Galaxy. After that, they face a midweek tie at home to Seattle, then an off week followed by hosting the rematch of tonight's affair.

Key Moments

20' GOAL! Blas Perez opens the scoring with a truly incredible goal. From a near impossible angle, he hits a dipping, swerving strike in past Ousted to open the scoring.

27' DISALLOWED GOAL! Castillo makes a great run down the right, and as he gets into the box he jinx back and forth, creating space. His eventual shot is deflected and saved, but Perez is on hand to tap the ball in! Unfortunately for Dallas, the referee chalks it off right away as the assistant was flagging for offside.

28' SAVE! Rosales takes a costless kick just outside the box on the right, and he whips the ball right at Fernandez who punches clear.

32' JUST WIDE! Castillo plays creator again, as he jinx his way down the right before cutting a ball back across the face of goal to Tesho Akindele who can't direct his shot on target.

33' SAVE! A Dallas corner is easily cleared, but the second ball finds Ulloa who hits a rocket volley that is very well saved by Ousted.

60' SAVE! It's Castillo again, forcing Ousted into a fantastic stop. The way the little Colombian can swivel his hips is mystifying, and he creates space for himself doing it again but his strike from 10 yards out is very well saved.

63' OVER THE BAR! Hurtado with some great work at the other end, but his strike is just over the bar. That had Fernandez worried there.

67' GOAL! Erik Hurtado has equalized! And FC Dallas must surely be ruing their missed chances now! A lightning break sees Rosales combine with Hurtado, and the former sends him in behind with a scything pass. Hurtado then beats Fernandez to the keeper's left. That goal came out of nowhere!

78' GOAL! And it's Blas Perez stealing the headlines again! Michel sends in a great costless kick, Ousted comes for it and can't get there and all that's left for Perez to do from 12 yards out is blast the ball into an empty net.