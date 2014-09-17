Montreal Impact - New York Red Bulls Live and Scores and Results of 2014 CONCACAF Champions League

10:00 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here at VAVEL USA! Our final score, Montreal Impact 1, New York Red Bulls 0. Goodnight!

FINAL: Montreal Impact 1-0 New York Red Bulls

The Second Half is over.

90+4' Foul by Andres Romero (Montreal Impact).

90+3' Foul by Matteo Ferrari (Montreal Impact), Eric Stevenson wins the costless kick.

90+1' Anthony Jackson-Hammel comes on to replace Dilly Duka.

Extra time is among us. Impact are trying to hold onto the lead.

88' Andres Romero (Montreal Impact) shoots from the centre box. He is oh so close, but the shot is wide right.

The midfielders really have struggled to help both teams generate any offense.

85' Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls) wins a costless kick after another foul from Matteo Ferrari.

82' Dax McCarty comes on the pitch to replace Ruben Bover Izquierdo.

82' Jack McInerney replaces the lone goal scorer Marco Di Vaio.

81' Wandrille Lefevre comes on to replace Ignacio Piatti.

80' Foul by Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare (Montreal Impact) and Ruben Bover Izquierdo wins the costless kick.

79' Foul by New York Red Bulls' Marius Obekop.

There have been lots of fouls, but only one goal to show as the Impact lead the Red Bulls 1-0.

76' Yellow Card shown to Connor Lade (New York Red Bulls) that is his second yellow. He will leave with a RED CARD.

The Red Bulls lead the Impact when it comes to shots, but are down 1-0.

74' Yellow Card given to Marco Di Vaio after a very dangerous play.

71' Delay is over. The players are ready to continue.

70' Yellow Card given to Connor Lade (New York Red Bulls).

69' Foul by Andres Romero (Montreal Impact). He gets a yellow crad and looks tired.

68' Corner kick for the Montreal Impact. It was conceded by Richard Eckersley.

66' Foul by Matteo Ferrari (Montreal Impact). He already has a yellow, Ferrari must be careful.

64' Foul by the Red Bulls results in a costless kick for the Impact.

63' Saer Sene (New York Red Bulls) commits the foul and Andres Romero (Montreal Impact) takes the costless kick.

61' Good play from New York leads to a corner, however, Montreal deals wtih it and clears.

60' Saer Sene tries to slip Marius Obekop through, but over hits the delivery and the ball travels over the end line.

58' Andres Romero (Montreal Impact) commits the foul. Richard Eckersley (New York Red Bulls) won the costless kick. It is not super effective because it came from the defensive half.

55' Heath Pearce with a foul. Saer Sene (New York Red Bulls) win the costless kick, but it is in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Richard Eckersley of New York. Andres Romero from the Montreal Impact wins the costless kick.

52' Moments after, Andres Romero (Montreal Impact) wins a costless kick in the defensive end of the field.

52' Richard Eckersley (Montreal Impact) wins a costless kick.

I wonder if Montreal will be able to hold onto this lead. The Red Bulls are looking good right now.

49' Foul by Matteo Ferrari from Impact. Ruben Bover wins a costless kick in the attacking zone.

46' Andres Romero (Montreal Impact) commits the foul.

The question everyone is asking themselves is can New York come back? Tune in to find out.

The Second Half begins with the Montreal Impact up 1-0 over the New York Red Bulls.

The lone goal scorer for the Impact was Marco Di Vaio who was assited by Ignacio Piatti. There were two yellow cards. Damien Perrinelle (Red Bulls) and Matteo Ferrari (Impact).

This first half was ran by the Montreal offense. However, late in the first, the Red Bulls came alive and showed that they can put up some scoring chances as well. We must credit Evan Bush who has made two great saves for the Impact.

The First Half ends. Montreal Impact 1, New York Red Bulls 0.

45' Impact with a corner late in the first half. It was knocked out by Richard Eckersley.

New York Red Bulls have finally settled in after a rough start. They seem very able to make a comeback.

40' Foul by Ruben Bover Izquierdo from the Red Bulls. Evan Bush won the costless kick.

Evan Bush has made two great saves today. He is the reason why Impact have this 1-0 lead.

36' Montreal Impact recieve a corner that was conceded by Kosuke Kimura.

34' Armando with a header after the cross and it is saved by Bush. Great goal keeping from Impact.

32' Foul by Hassoun Bush, Impact.

32' Attempt blocked after Marius Obekop shot from outside the box for the Red Bulls.

So far this game has been very one sided. Montreal has coninuted to create great scoring chances, yet the Red Bulls have not been very effective.

Ignacio Piatti is fun to look. He has looked great and so has the rest of his squad.

Obekop seems to have potential, but it will take time for him to fully develop for the Red Bulls.

26' YELLOW CARD Montreal Impact Matteo Ferrari has been shown the yellow card after the foul.

24' Dilly Duka with a right footed shot from outside the box. It is close but misses just left for the Impact.

23' Foul by Heath Pearce, Red Bulls' Saer Sene wins a costless kick.

21' YELLOW CARD for Damien Perrinelle.

Going back to the goal, Piatti hit Di Vaio with a perfect pass. Beautiful delivery and great goal.

20' Corner for the Red Bulls. The shot was blocked out of bounds.

19' Foul by Hassoun Camara from Impact.

18' Di Vaio looked offsides but the fans from Montreal will take the goal.

18' GOAL! Marco Di Vaio scores, assisted by Ignacio Piatti.

Impact have been playing well against Red Bulls "reserve team."

15' Dilly Duka wins a costless kick on the right side for the Montreal Impact.

15' Foul by Richard Eckersley from the New York Red Bulls.

14' Marius Obekop from the New York Red Bulls has conceded foul.

13' Eric Miller has won a costless kick in the defensive half for the Montreal Impact.

13' Wonderful touch on the ball from Ignacio Piatti. He is looking good for Impact so far in this game.

Not to much action up until the 12' in this game.

Christianson has done a great job to this point of switching the field of play. He has done well as far as reading the passing lanes.

6' Missed shot from Marius Obekop. He missed to the left after shooting from outside the box.

3' Corner for Impact, nothing came from it. The Red Bulls are really going to need to defend if they want a chance in this game.

The rain has let up, and we have began.

We are just moments away from finding out if the Montreal Impact can run away with this game. Here we go!

The lineups have been announced and the players are on the pitch warming up.

We are back. Kickoff is coming in about five minutes and the teams are ready for CONCACAF Champions Leage soccer.

7:17 PM ET: New York Red Bulls XI: Meara, Kimura, Perrinelle, Armando, Eckersley, Christianson, Lade, Obekop, Bover, Stevenson, Sene

7:17 PM ET: New York Red Bulls Subs: Castano, Miller, Sekagya, Duvall, Miazga, McCarty, Alexander.

7:10 PM ET: Montreal Impact XI: Bush; Miller, Ferrari, Pearce, Camara; Gagnon-Laparé, Mallace, Duka, Piatti, Romero; Di Vaio.

7:10 PM ET: Montreal Impact Subs: Perkins, Lefèvre, Ouimette, McInerney, Jackson-Hammel, Danso, Béland-Goyetteâ€‹

7:00 PM ET: The lineups are set to come out soon. Multiple bench players will be very active for the Red Bulls today.

6:58 PM ET: Kickoff is about an hour away. The fans are rolling in, all very excited.

6:36 PM ET: It will be interesting to see the approaches from each team going into their two CONCACAF Champions League matches. The New York Red Bulls are right in the hunt for a playoff spot while the Montreal Impact are possibly going to be eliminated from postseason contention after this weekend’s matches.

6:35 PM ET: The New York Red Bulls finally took the field to open their 2014 campaign in the third game of the group as they hosted CD FAS at Red Bull Arena. They would come away with a 2-0 victory to put them into second place and eliminate the Central American side.

New York got on the board in the 11th minute courtesy of former New England Revolution striker Saer Sene. The play started from the back line as Roy Miller fed a beautiful ball down the win to Ambroise Oyongo. Oyongo whipped in a cross to Tim Cahill who just happened to be open on the back post. Cahill made a smart move but heading the ball back into the path of Sene, who used his space to beat Adolfo Menendez and give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls would put the game away in the 70th minute when Peguy Luyindula found a streaking Lloyd Sam who fired home the insurance goal with 20 minutes to go to give the Red Bulls the final goal.

6:34 PM ET: Montreal and CD FAS took part in the second game of the group as well this time at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, El Salvador. Montreal came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory to put themselves six points clear before the New York Red Bulls even took the field.

It looked like this match would be a rout early as the Impact took the lead after just six minutes. The first goal was set up by Ignacio Piatti who put in a pass to Marco Di Vaio at the top of the box. Di Vaio turned and put a perfectly weighted through ball to Andres Romero making a run behind the defense. Romeo slotted the ball into the far corner past Adolfo Menendez to give the Impact a 1-0 lead.

Montreal scored again just a few moments later when Dilly Duka attempted to put Piatti in behind the defense on a break. His pass was deflected and fell perfectly into the path of his intended target. Piatti looked up to find Di Vaio streaking towards the goal; Piatti placed the ball onto Di Vaio’s foot and the Italian fired a low shot into the net to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.

CD FAS climbed their way back into the match in with a goal from Jorge Moran in the 33rd minute before Marcio Teruel scored from the penalty spot in the 51th minute. Never fear though as Di Vaio would put the visitors in the lead for good in the 60th minute after converting his own penalty kick after Piatti was hauled down in the box.

6:33 PM ET: The first match in this group took place back on August 5th at the Stade Saputo in Montreal with the Impact hosting CD FAS. The 2014 Canadian Champions put out a strong lineup which included Marco Di Vaio, Andres Romero and Felipe Martins in the attack. FAS came in with a makeshift side after the encountered visa issues ahead of the match.

Montreal was only able to get one goal past backup goalkeeper Luis Contreras of FAS despite having six shots on target. Marco Di Vaio picked up the goal in 21st minute on a header to finally break through. Felipe Martins got the assist with a perfectly floated ball to the back post for Di Vaio to put past Contreras. It was a welcome relief for the Impact who had been stopped three times by the goalkeeper in the first 19 minutes of the match.

6:32 PM ET: Currently the Montreal Impact lead the group with six points from two matches and a plus-2 goal differential with the New York Red Bulls in second place with three points from one match and a plus-2 goal differential. Third-place Club Deportivo FAS of El Salvador has already been eliminated with zero points out of three games, which means that one of the two Major League Soccer clubs will make the knockout round from this group.

6:31 PM ET: This is a huge match in the group as the Montreal Impact can put themselves within a point of advancing to the knockout round. The New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to put even with Montreal while they still have a game in hand.

6:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of the CONCACAF Champions League. Tonight we will bring to you the Group 3 match between the Montreal Impact (Canada) and the New York Red Bulls (United States).