Real Salt Lake On The Verge Of Playoff Berth

If Real Salt Lake draws or wins against the Vancouver Whitecaps, they will be in the MLS Playoffs for their 7th straight year. The MLS record of being in the playoffs is eight years straight set by the New England Revolution.

With two more appearances, RSL can break that record. The team has been in the league for 10 years currently, and can break the consecutive playoff appearance record in year 12. The playoff run began when Jason Kreis took over as Head Coach of the team.

It really is not a question at this point whether Real Salt Lake will make the playoffs but more of when they will make the playoffs. They have five matches remaining in the 2014 MLS Regular Season with four of those matches coming against teams who are not currently in the playoffs including matches with San Jose Earthquakes and two against Chivas USA. The October 17th clash with the Portland Timbers at Providence Park is the only one right now against a club in the playoff positions.

RSL's next match comes against a hungry Vancouver Whitecaps team. RSL has struggled this year against the Whitecaps, posting a 0-0-2 record. RSL does have Alvaro Saborio back from injury, and they do have new striker Sebastian Jaime at the ready. Will the outcome be different for Real Salt Lake? We'll have to find out. Who will RSL play in the playoffs if they draw or win? We'll have to wait and see.