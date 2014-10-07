MLS Match Preview: Portland Timbers - San Jose Earthquakes
Providence Park in Portland, Oregon will host the second game in the span of a week between the Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes. The Timbers eliminated the Earthquakes from playoff contention over the weekend in a 2-1 battle at Buck Shaw Stadium. Coach Caleb Porter is all in the MLS playoffs and will not take his foot off the gas going into the short week.

Portland may have gotten a little bit lucky on the game winning goal on Saturday, but there aren't many fans complaining about the result. Liam Ridgewell was on the receiving end of a cross, who headed the ball off of Rodney Wallace for a deflected goal in the 74th minute. That goal was Wallace's second of the game. His first came just three minutes prior to tie San Jose 1-1. San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski put the home side up in the 56th minute, but his team could not hold the lead and were ultimately bounced from the playoffs. Look the highlights below.