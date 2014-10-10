Score USA - Ecuador 2015 (1-1)
Jim Brown / USA TODAY Sports
9:00 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is, who else, Landon Donovan. Congratulations on a great career for LD.

8:59 PM ET: The final score is United States 1, Ecuador 1.

90+4': MISS! Bobby Wood comes in on a breakaway but instead of taking the shot he tries to slide the ball to Wondo. That will do it as the final whistle sounds.

90+4': The United States is looking for a late chance but the pass from Yedlin into the box is cut out by the defense.

90+3': Mario Pineida comes on for Paredes.

90+2': Paredes is down again for probably the third or fourth time in this game. Upon review as well, the goal from Valencia did not deflect off of Ream. That was a great effort.

90+1': Four minutes of additional time here in Connecticut.

89': Before the goal is scored, Ecuador made three subs as Fernando Leon, Carlos Gruezo and Junior Sornoza come on for Frickson Erazo, Segundo Castillo and Juan Cazares

88': GOAL!!!! ECUADOR!!!! Enner Valencia will get the goal that is deflected in off of Tim Ream!

83': Enner Valencia is probing the defense just looking for space. Frickson Erazo is down behind the play.

82': Another save for Guzan down to his right as the bouncing shot was taken easily by the Aston Villa keeper.

81': The pace has dropped off significantly here as we enter the final ten minutes.

78': Garza clears the corner. Noboa fires a shot from the top of the box that goes right to Guzan.

78': A corner coming for Ecuador here.

77': Ecuador is starting to look a little more dangerous here on the attack.

76': The final sub for the United States as Chris Wondolowski comes on for Jozy Altidore.

74': Altidore took a feed from Yedlin and headed back in front of goal instead of bringing the ball down and slamming it home. A big chance missed there.

73': A fan ran on to the field causing a short stoppage in play.

71': Cries for a penalty as Chandler is pushed down in the box but the referee signals play on.

67': Joao Plata is called for offside but he still slams the shot home.

66': Bobby Wood nearly gets a goal after a great cross from Morales.

65': The United States has one substitute remaining.

63': As we were updated the subs Juan Cazares just hooked a ball wide after beating Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez in the box.

62': Three subs coming for the United States: Alfredo Morales, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream (In), Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Orozco, John Brooks (Out)

61': Joe Corona is given a yellow card for a tackle on Juan Carlos Paredes.

60': Chandler put a great bouncing ball into the box towards Altidore but it is cleared at the last moment by the defense.

58': The play is opening up as Ecuador sprung forward on a 3-v-3. Nothing came of it. On the other end, Bobby Wood looked to break on a 2-v-2 with Altidore but he was tackled away by Luis Canga. Ecuador is extending their pressure into the United States half.

56': The corner pinballs around the box but is eventually cleared. The United States gets a costless kick after a tough challenge in the air.

55': Garza puts the costlesskick right into the wall and out for a corner.

54': Yedlin is pulled down on the right side of the box, Frickson Erazo draws a yellow card on the play.

51': Chandler and Yedlin collide on the sidelines. They both look to be okay just a little miscommunication between the two.

49': Another chance for Corona but he cannot get over the ball instead it flies into the air and is grabbed by Banguera.

48': Corona is fed through from Jozy Altidore but his shot is blocked by the sliding defender. One fewer touch and he may have doubled the lead.

47': Cristian Penilla is the man to come off for Plata.

46': Ecuador makes a sub at halftime as Joao Plata comes on

8:08 PM ET: The players are back on the field for the second half. Donovan is getting a big cheer as he comes back to the bench.

8:04 PM ET: The next United States friendly comes on Tuesday as the team heads to Florida to face Honduras. We will have live coverage of that game starting two hours prior to kickoff here on VAVEL USA.

8:02 PM ET: This picture from US Soccer pretty much sums it up.

7:59 PM ET: Landon Donovan is on set with the ESPN crew at halftime. He wants to coach between the 16 and 18 year-old age groups to "avoid egos like his" pointing jokingly at Alexi Lalas.

