Score USA - Ecuador 2015 (1-1)

9:01 PM ET: Thank you for joining us here on VAVEL USA. Click over to our coverage of Major League Soccer right here!

9:00 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is, who else, Landon Donovan. Congratulations on a great career for LD.

8:59 PM ET: The final score is United States 1, Ecuador 1.

90+4': MISS! Bobby Wood comes in on a breakaway but instead of taking the shot he tries to slide the ball to Wondo. That will do it as the final whistle sounds.

90+4': The United States is looking for a late chance but the pass from Yedlin into the box is cut out by the defense.

90+3': Mario Pineida comes on for Paredes.

90+2': Paredes is down again for probably the third or fourth time in this game. Upon review as well, the goal from Valencia did not deflect off of Ream. That was a great effort.

90+1': Four minutes of additional time here in Connecticut.

89': Before the goal is scored, Ecuador made three subs as Fernando Leon, Carlos Gruezo and Junior Sornoza come on for Frickson Erazo, Segundo Castillo and Juan Cazares

88': GOAL!!!! ECUADOR!!!! Enner Valencia will get the goal that is deflected in off of Tim Ream!

85': Don't forget! Our VAVEL USA soccer doubleheader continues with coverage of the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps. Coverage of that game has started already and can be found here.

83': Enner Valencia is probing the defense just looking for space. Frickson Erazo is down behind the play.

82': Another save for Guzan down to his right as the bouncing shot was taken easily by the Aston Villa keeper.

81': The pace has dropped off significantly here as we enter the final ten minutes.

78': Garza clears the corner. Noboa fires a shot from the top of the box that goes right to Guzan.

78': A corner coming for Ecuador here.

77': Ecuador is starting to look a little more dangerous here on the attack.

76': The final sub for the United States as Chris Wondolowski comes on for Jozy Altidore.

74': Altidore took a feed from Yedlin and headed back in front of goal instead of bringing the ball down and slamming it home. A big chance missed there.

73': A fan ran on to the field causing a short stoppage in play.

71': Cries for a penalty as Chandler is pushed down in the box but the referee signals play on.

67': Joao Plata is called for offside but he still slams the shot home.

66': Bobby Wood nearly gets a goal after a great cross from Morales.

65': The United States has one substitute remaining.

63': As we were updated the subs Juan Cazares just hooked a ball wide after beating Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez in the box.

62': Three subs coming for the United States: Alfredo Morales, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream (In), Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Orozco, John Brooks (Out)

61': Joe Corona is given a yellow card for a tackle on Juan Carlos Paredes.

60': Chandler put a great bouncing ball into the box towards Altidore but it is cleared at the last moment by the defense.

58': The play is opening up as Ecuador sprung forward on a 3-v-3. Nothing came of it. On the other end, Bobby Wood looked to break on a 2-v-2 with Altidore but he was tackled away by Luis Canga. Ecuador is extending their pressure into the United States half.

56': The corner pinballs around the box but is eventually cleared. The United States gets a costless kick after a tough challenge in the air.

55': Garza puts the costlesskick right into the wall and out for a corner.

54': Yedlin is pulled down on the right side of the box, Frickson Erazo draws a yellow card on the play.

51': Chandler and Yedlin collide on the sidelines. They both look to be okay just a little miscommunication between the two.

49': Another chance for Corona but he cannot get over the ball instead it flies into the air and is grabbed by Banguera.

48': Corona is fed through from Jozy Altidore but his shot is blocked by the sliding defender. One fewer touch and he may have doubled the lead.

47': Cristian Penilla is the man to come off for Plata.

46': Ecuador makes a sub at halftime as Joao Plata comes on

8:08 PM ET: The players are back on the field for the second half. Donovan is getting a big cheer as he comes back to the bench.

8:04 PM ET: The next United States friendly comes on Tuesday as the team heads to Florida to face Honduras. We will have live coverage of that game starting two hours prior to kickoff here on VAVEL USA.

8:02 PM ET: This picture from US Soccer pretty much sums it up.

7:59 PM ET: Landon Donovan is on set with the ESPN crew at halftime. He wants to coach between the 16 and 18 year-old age groups to "avoid egos like his" pointing jokingly at Alexi Lalas.

7:53 PM ET: In case you missed it, here is the goal from Mix Diskerud:

45+3': And there is the halftime whistle. At the break, the score is United States 1, Ecuador 0.

45+2': Yedlin with a chance after Bobby Wood plays a ball into the box. A big save from Banguera.

45+1': Ayovi drives a shot towards the near post but Guzan is off his line to make the save.

45+1': Two minutes of stoppage time.

45': A late costless kick called for Ecuador on the right side of the box. About 12 yards off the end line deep angle right.

44': Substitution for Ecuador: Renato Ibarra (Out), Jonathan Gonzalez (In)

44': Enner Valencia takes a wild volley off of a corner kick. That ball is hit halfway to Bristol.

42': For Donovan, the attention now turns to Major League Soccer as the LA Galaxy prepare for a massive match with FC Dallas on Sunday.

41': A handshake and a pat on the back from the coach.

40': Here comes the substitution. Joe Corona coming on for Landon Donovan. He is getting hugs from every teammate on the field. He applauds the crowd as he makes his way off. Thank you Landon!

38': WIDE! Donovan with another shot after a feed from Jozy Altidore. Altidore had the best look at goal but he left it for Landon for another shot. Classy move from Jozy there.

37': "Thank You Landon" is chant going around the stadium.

36': Bedoya takes a drive from distance but the ball is well over.

35': It looks like Joe Corona will come on for Donovan.

34': Bobby Wood gets a great feed from Landon Donovan but he skies the shot over the bar.

33': Valencia is called offside again. The defense is living dangerously with that high line.

32': A late yellow card comes out for Michael Orozco for a late challenge on Enner Valencia. That did not look like it should have been a booking.

29': US Soccer says that it is a sprained knee for Joe Gyau.

27': SAVE!!! Renato Ibarra breaks past Timmy Chandler but Guzan comes up big on the save. Guzan makes another big save at the near post on the ensuing corner kick. Finally, Guzan makes a third save on a curler to the top-corner.

26': Enner Valencia turns Michael Orozco inside out on the other end but his shot is deflected to Guzan.

25': POST! Donovan rings one off the post after continuing a run and getting a beautiful feed from Altidore. The rebound is cleared by Banguera.

23': Diskerud and Yedlin connect on a one-two but Ayovi is there to break it up. That could have been dangerous.

22': Bobby Wood has replaced Gyau.

22': Gyau is being shown on crutches with ice on his knee. That is not a good sign.

21': Renato Ibarra is down after a crazy sequence where Ecuador has some good looks at goal, no shots.

17': MISS! Yedlin slides a ball through to Altidore who muscles off the defender but puts his snap shot just wide of the far post.

16': The United States will play with 10 men for the next few minutes until they can get a sub on.

15': Gyau is putting very little pressure on his leg as he comes off the field.

14': Cazares gets behind the United States defense but his shot is wide. Behind the play, Gyau goes down and grabs his knee, he quickly signals for a sub. Bobby Wood is warming up.

13': Joe Gyau is showing his speed on the left side. The ball runs out of bounds before he can get around the defender.

12': Juan Carlos Paredes is limping after a tough challenge. Enner Valencia is down behind the play.

11': A nice play from Greg Garza who makes a deep run into Ecuador territory. He played a ball back to Diskerud who looked to spring him behind the defense but it is too far ahead of Garza.

9': SAVE!!! Banguera makes a quick reaction after a ball from Joe Gyau is deflected right to the head of Donovan at the top of the six-yard box but his header is right at the keeper.

7': Donovan looks towards Altidore but the Sunderland man is tackled away from the ball.

5': GOOOOOALL!!!!! MIX DISKERUD!!! Donovan floats a ball across towards Altidore and Yedlin. Yedlin plays the ball back in the middle and Diskerud slams it home first time. 1-0 USA.

4': The costless kick is cleared at the near post by Ecuador. Yedlin looks to play Altidore in but the ball is cleared by the defense.

3': The United States will get a costless kick on the right side of the box. Donovan over to take it.

3': Juan Cazares looks for Valencia making a run into the US box. Guzan collects.

1': An early chip to Enner Valencia behind the American defense but the ball is to Brad Guzan.

1': Ecuador is wearing their usual yellow kit with blue shorts and red socks.

7:04 PM ET: The United States in all-white get us underway.

7:02 PM ET: The anthems have completed and now it is time to get going. It looks like the American Outlaws made a tifo but we did not get a good look before ESPN went to commercial.

7:00 PM ET: There are a good number of people supporting Ecuador in this match.

6:57 PM ET: Both federations are presenting gifts to Landon Donovan.

6:56 PM ET: The teams are making their way on the field. It is time for the National Anthems.

6:54 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff here for the first match of our VAVEL USA doubleheader. We are very happy to have you along with us.

6:50 PM ET: Another goal that brings back memories for me personally is that goal against Mexico in the 2002 World Cup. A perfectly run counter-attack against Mexico to lift the United States into the quarterfinals.

6:45 PM ET: Bob Ley is rocking a nice looking beard as ESPN's coverage is beginning.

6:44 PM ET: A look at Donovan's entering the stadium for the final time as a player for the USMNT.

6:31 PM ET: According to @StudioFutbol, Ecuador will play in a (4-4-1-1). GK: Máximo Banguera; DEF: Juan Carlos Paredes, Luis Cangá, Frickson Erazo, Walter Ayoví; MID: Renato Ibarra, Segundo Castillo, Christian Noboa, Cristian Penilla; AM: Juan Cazares; FWD: Enner Valencia

6:23 PM ET: We are still waiting for the lineup from Ecuador.

6:22 PM ET: Alexi Lalas stating that he believes that Donovan is the best male American soccer player of all-time.

6:12 PM ET: Just in case you cannot read the text on that lineup card, it is a 4-4-2: GK: Brad Guzan, RB: Timmy Chandler, CB: Michael Orozco and John Brooks, LB: Greg Garza, RM: DeAndre Yedlin, CM: Alejandro Bedoya and Mix Diskerud, LM: Joe Gyau, FWD: Landon Donovan and Jozy Altidore.

6:11 PM ET: Here is the United States Starting XI for tonight's game:

6:08 PM ET: So the question becomes when Donovan is subbed off tonight what will the reaction be from Jurgen Klinsmann? Will we see a handshake, a hug or will they ignore one another?

6:04 PM ET: We are waiting the starting lineups which we should be getting very soon.

6:02 PM ET: Minnesota United and their fans are on #IbarraWatch to see if their hero Miguel Ibarra will take the field tonight for the United States Men's National Team.

6:00 PM ET: Man I still get chills down my spine watching that Landon Donovan goal against Algeria from the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

5:57 PM ET: Mexico defeated Honduras 2-0 in a Friendly last night in Mexico. They got goals from Javier Hernandez and Oswaldo Alanis.

5:56 PM ET: Some breaking news, it seems like the Morocco Football Federation has demanded that the 2015 African Cup of Nations be postponed due to fears from the Ebola virus outbreak.

5:55 PM ET: What is your favorite Landon Donovan memory? Share in the comments section and we will touch on a few of those at halftime.

5:53 PM ET: Matches from Group H: Bulgaria 0-1 Croatia. Italy 2-1 Azerbaijan. Malta 0-3 Norway.

5:52 PM ET; Matches from Group B: Belgium 6-0 Andorra. Cyprus 1-2 Israel. Wales 0-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina.

5:51 PM ET: Matches from Group A: Latvia 0-3 Iceland. Netherlands 3-1 Kazakhstan. Turkey 1-2 Czech Republic.

5:50 PM ET: Let's take a look at the results from today's Euro 2016 Qualifiers:

5:48 PM ET: The tweets of support for Landon Donovan are coming in from all around the American soccer scene. We here at VAVEL USA also would like congratulate LD on a great career.

5:46 PM ET: The U.S. Soccer Twitter Feed posted this picture of the team leaving their hotel on the way to the stadium for today's match:

5:44 PM ET: We should be seeing the lineups released soon, what are your final thoughts on this match? Who will win? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

5:42 PM ET: Finally the attacking core for the United States. Led by Landon Donovan of the LA Galaxy with 156 caps and 57 goals. Other players include Jozy Altidore of Sunderland, Chris Wondolowski of the San Jose Earthquakes, Joe Gyau of Borussia Dortmund, Bobby Wood of TSV 1860 Munich and surprise call-up Miguel Ibarra from Minnesota United of the NASL.

5:40 PM ET: Six midfielders were originally called up before Julian Green had to withdraw due to injury. So here is what the five midfielders look like; Alejandro Bedoya of Nantes, Mix Diskerud of Rosenborg, Joe Corona of Club Tijuana, Alfredo Morales of Ingolstadt 04 and Luis Gil of Real Salt Lake.

5:38 PM ET: Seven defenders were called up for the United States. The leading cap man is Omar Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Galaxy with 23 caps. Only two other defenders have more than 10 caps, they are Timothy Chandler of Eintracht Frankfurt with 14 and Michael Orozco of Puebla with 12. The other four defenders are Tim Ream of Bolton Wanderers, DeAndre Yedlin of the Seattle Sounders FC, John Brooks of Hertha Berlin and Greg Garza of Club Tijuana.

5:36 PM ET: The starting goalkeeper will be Aston Villa keeper Brad Guzan. Tim Howard is still on his leave of absence from the team. He will be backed up by Nick Rimando of Real Salt Lake and Bill Hamid of DC United.

5:32 PM ET: Here is a look at the roster for the United States:

5:30 PM ET: 24-year-old West Ham United striker Enner Valencia is the only call-up from the World Cup at the forward position. He will be joined by Real Salt Lake striker Joao Plata and Barcelona SC striker Cristian Penilla.

5:28 PM ET: As for those youngsters, there are four of them with a combined four caps in between them. The two men with caps each have two; they are 22-year-old Banfield midfielder Juan Cazares and 20-year-old Independiente del Valle midfielder Junior Sornoza. 19-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez of Independiente and 20-year-old Jonny Uchuari of Liga de Quito are the other midfielders.

5:26 PM ET: In the midfield there are three members of the World Cup squad as well as a costless-agent who brings a boatload of international experience with him. The three World Cup players are 29-year-old Dynamo Moscow midfielder Christian Noboa, 23-year-old Vitesse midfielder Renato Ibarra and 19-year-old Stuttgart midfielder Carlos Gruezo. 32-year-old costless agent Segundo Castillo also earned a call-up, he brings 83 caps and nine goals making him the leading goal scorer on the team.

5:24 PM ET: The other five players called up in a defensive role all have combined for a total of five caps experience. Those five are led by the three caps of 20-year-old Nurnberg defender Cristian Ramirez. 19-year-old Liga de Quito defender Luis Canga brings the other two caps experience. The other three men are all teammates at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador’s Serie A. Those players are 22-year-olds Arturo Mina and Mario Pineida as well as 21-year-old Fernando Leon.

5:22 PM ET: The defense will feature three members of the World Cup squad in 35-year-old Pachuca defender Walter Ayovi, 27-year-old Watford defender Juan Carlos Paredes and 26-year-old Flamengo defender Frickson Erazo. Those three men all bring 42+ caps of experience with them.

5:20 PM ET: Ecuador is bringing up two of their three goalkeepers that were on the 2014 World Cup squad. 28-year-old Barcelona SC keeper Maximo Banguera and 27-year-old Liga de Quito keeper Alexander Dominguez are expected to be in contention to start. The two alternated starts during the September friendlies. Dominguez started during the World Cup and seems like he will probably get the start today against the United States.

5:18 PM ET: Let’s take a look at the rosters for both nations starting with the visitors from Ecuador:

5:16 PM ET: Ecuador won the last meeting in 2011, 1-0 at Red Bull Arena off a 79th minute strike from Jaime Ayovi. The game was actually the fifth for new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann who was still struggling to find offense with the National Team. After this game, the USA had only scored two goals in five matches under the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager.

5:14 PM ET: It may come as a surprise to some folks but Ecuador actually leads the all-time series between the two nations having won five of the meetings. The United States has won two meetings over all and they have four draws between them. The two USA wins came in two of the last three meetings.

5:12 PM ET: The match between the United States and Ecuador will be the 12th meeting all-time between the two nations and the 10th all-tine in the United States. The lone meeting in Ecuador came on June 19, 1993 when Ecuador beat the United States 2-0 in Quito.

5:10 PM ET: This cap will also elevate Landon Donovan into the Top 10 in the World for All-Time National Team Appearances. He will be tied with Martin Reim of Estonia with 157 as he retires. Donovan is actually second among active players on the list as Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas now has 158 caps and is alone in 9th place. The next closest active players have 146 caps, they are Gerardo Torrado of Mexico and Yashito Endo of Japan.

5:08 PM ET: Of those two marks though, the assist record may be the one that stands the longest. Donovan enters the match with 58 career assists for the National Team. The nearest active player on the list is DaMarcus Beasley who only has 13 assists with the USMNT. Needless to say, this is a pretty impressive number.

5:06 PM ET: Donovan will also go out as the leader in both goals and assists for the National Team. Entering the game, he has 57 goals which is 18 more than second place Clint Dempsey. That mark may be one that sticks around for a time depending on whether or not Jozy Altidore can find his scoring touch. Altidore has 23 goals in 72 caps with the National Team and still has a bright future ahead of him turning 25 next month.

5:04 PM ET: It will be the 157th cap for the 32-year-old from Ontario, California. He will finish just seven caps shy of the all-time American record held midfielder Cobi Jones. Jones earned 164 caps with the National Team between 1992 and 2004.

5:02 PM ET: Today is going to be a very special day as it will be the final appearance in a national team jersey for American soccer legend Landon Donovan.

5:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of the United States Men’s National Team. Our game today is between the United States and Ecuador from Hartford, Connecticut. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide from pre-game through to the final whistle of this international friendly and beyond today as part of a VAVEL USA Soccer Doubleheader. Later tonight, we will bring you live coverage of the Seattle Sounders FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.