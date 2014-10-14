USA - Honduras Live Soccer Scores

10:03 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Join us against on Thursday for live coverage of the Major League Soccer match between the Houston Dynamo and the New England Revolution. I am Matthew Evans. Good night!

10:02 PM ET: Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Jermaine Jones. Jones made some key tackles to thwart attacks from the speedy Honduras side. Congratulations Jermaine!

90+6': There is the final whistle. Our final score from Boca Raton, Florida is United States 1, Honduras 1.

90+5': United States were looking for one last attack but a foul called gives the ball back to Honduras.

90+4': Miguel Ibarra gets his first touch in a National Team uniform. A great story is that of Ibarra.

90+3': Another big save from Rimando on a long shot from Honduras.

90+2': Bobby Wood is close to getting a shot off but the ball trickles out of bounds. A great play from Alfredo Morales there.

90+1': SAVE!!!! Rimando comes up big as the ball bounces in the box after a poor clearance off the corner.

90+1': Corner kick coming to Honduras.

90+1': Five minutes of stoppage time

90': Corona with a terrible costless kick that goes out for a goal kick

90': United States Sub: Miguel Ibarra (In), Mix Diskerud (Out)

89': Luis Garrido goes in the book as the United States gets a costless kick in a dangerous position.

88': Joe Corona makes a run to the end line but he cannot keep the ball in play. Goal kick to Honduras.

87': Another late goal given up by the United States. What a costless kick from Mario Martinez on that chance.

86': GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!! MAYNOR FIGUEROA!!!! Figueroa cuts in front of Rimando and slams the header home to level the score at 1.

85': Diskerud goes in the book for a tough challenge on Marvin Chavez. A costless kick from the corner of the 18.

84': Mario Martinez whips a corner across that is cleared by Jones

82': Quioto breaks behind Jermaine Jones and Jones makes a perfect tackle to get break up the run. If he misses that, it is his second yellow and a penalty.

80': Nothing happening for either team in terms of attacking.

78': United States sub: Joe Corona (In), Alejandro Bedoya (Out)

77': Honduras earns a costless kick in a good spot after a foul called on DeAndre Yedlin. The costless kick is headed over the bar and out for a goal kick.

75': United States sub: Alfredo Morales (In), Michael Bradley (Out). Honduras sub: Marvin Chavez (In), Alberth Elis (Out)

74': Diskerud finds some space in the penalty box but he cannot find a shot. The ball is cleared.

74': Altidore and Bradley looking to connect on a one-two. Altidore's ball back to Bradley is stopped by the defender.

72': Honduras is starting to find space in the United States defense as we inch closer to full time.

70': Honduras sub: Oscar Boniek Garica (Out), Juan Rodriguez (In)

69': Mario Martinez makes a near-post betwen the centerbacks, his shot is in the side netting.

67': Nothing coming from that corner. Eventually the ball falls to Diskerud who fires a shot high over the bar.

66': United States on the attack now. Bobby Wood whips a cross in towards Yedlin who leaves the ball for Bradley. His shot is blocked. The United States with a corner coming up.

64': United States Subs: Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Clint Dempsey (Out), Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin, Bobby Wood (In)

63': A tough challenge from Jones to deny a clear shot at goal from Elis. Looking at the replay, it was not as close as it looked.

62': Honduras sub: Andy Najar (Out), Mario Martinez (In)

61': Bernardez takes the costless kick after the foul and his shot is fired high.

60': Jermaine Jones goes in the book for a foul on Alberth Elis.

59': Honduras is pressuring high up the field. They nearly force a mistake from Nick Rimando but the goalkeeper gets the ball away.

58': Luis Garrido is down for a short time on the field but he is now up.

56':Bradley plays in Dempsey but the first touch is too heavy for the Seattle man. On the other end, Quioto beats Jones to get some space before firing his shot high.

55': Greg Garza has really impressed me in the last few games.

54': SAVE! Eddier Delgado fires a long shot after a giveaway by Matt Besler. Besler grabs his hamstring after the play. He looks to be okay.

53': Andy Najar makes a darting run into the American half but he cannot get by Bedoya. On the other end, Altidore earns a corner for the United States.

51': MISS! Boniek Garcia fires a long distance shot that goes over the net.

49': Appeals for a handball on Garza go ignored by the referee. Corner kick coming to Honduras. A tight ball whipped across the middle that Rimando grabs easily. He is obstructed as he tries to distribute by Romell Quioto, Quioto goes in the book.

48': Honduras gets a corner kick early in the half but nothing comes of it.

47': Two subs for Honduras at the half: Jorge Claros and Rogers Rojas (Out), Romell Quioto and Eddier Delgado (In)

46': The United States will kick off moving right-to-left on your screen

9:09 PM ET: The players are coming back on the field as we prepare for the second half.

9:04 PM ET: A score update for you all: Chile 2, Bolivia 2. That is a final score.

9:00 PM ET: Here is video of that goal:

8:59 PM ET: The look at the celebration after the Altidore goal.

45+2': There is the halftime whistle. United States 1, Honduras 0.

45+1': Elis gets in behind the defenser but Rimando comes off his line to get the ball before a shot can be had.

45+1': One minute of stoppage time

45': Oh boy, they are going to discuss promotion and relegation in Major League Soccer at halftime. That should be interesting.

44': The United States breaks away with an advantage call. Garza plays across to Zusi who tries to go through the defender but he is dispossessed.

43': Corner kick coming for Honduras, the ball is played short. A cross is played in but it is too far and out for a goal kick.

42': Score update: Ecuador 5, El Salvador 1. That is a final from Red Bull Arena.

41': The game has slowed down with Honduras passes behind their defenders. A quick look forward and Honduras earns a costless kick from a handball.

40': There we go, US Soccer will announce tomorrow the friendly against Croatia at Craven Cottage according to ESPN.

38': Jones is pulled down from behind by Elis. He remains down, that would be a card in a World Cup qualifier.

37': Zusi looks for Dempsey making a run to the back post but the cross is just too far.

36': MISS! Garza takes a volley from an angle but the ball sails wide. The ball flew out to him after Bradley took a shot that was deflected out to Garza.

34': It is good to see Jozy making those back shoulder runs at the center backs for Honduras.

33': Altidore makes a solid run but he is called offside. That looked very close. A poor angle though on the replay.

33': A curling corner kick from Izaguirre which clips the crossbar as it is heading over. Goal kick coming for the United States.

32': Rojas hacked down by Jermaine Jones. A costless kick coming from the near side about 15 yards out.

30': Another corner coming for Honduras, nothing comes of this one as the ball was headed back to the corner taker who is called offside.

29': The debate is currently about the positioning of Michael Bradley. Where do you think he plays best on the field? As the attacking midfielder or as the defensive midfielder?

28': Altidore springs forward behind the defense but he is offside.

26': A poor giveaway is cleaned up at the back before Honduras could break forward.

25': The ball is spending too much time in the United States zone in the past few minutes.

23': We are back with a Matt Besler foul setting up Honduras with a dangerous costless kick. The costless kick is played short but a great play from the defender to knock the ball out of bounds.

17': Bradley looks to spring Chandler on a run down the wing but the ball is just too far ahead and out for a goal kick.

17': Garza is down with what looks to be an ankle issue. That is what the trainers are looking at. He is walking off the field and will be coming back on shortly

16': Claros goes into the book after a nasty tackle on Greg Garza.

14': Honduras with some great pressure on the American net. Boniek Garcia nearly finds his man on the back post but Jones heads out for a corner. The corner is cleared and the USA is breaking on a counter-attack which is broken up.

11': Jozy with a great play as he muscles off the defender and fires a low shot past the keeper at the near post. 1-0 United States.

10': GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!! Just as we say that Jozy Altidore scores!!!!!

10': A very dead crowd in Boca Raton. Not much atmosphere at all.

8': MISS!!! Altidore picks off a poor backpass and feeds Dempsey in a great position but the pass is behind the Seattle man and his shot goes wide as he leans back to get the ball.

6': Zusi whips in an outswinging corner kick that Dempsey gets on the end of but his volley is just missed. The corner is cleared.

5': A miscommunication between Zusi and Bradley squashes the chance for an odd-man rush the other way. Honduras regains the possession

4': A majority of the possession staying with Honduras. Bradley gets in to steal the ball but Dempsey and Altidore cannot combine.

2': Honduras looking to go forward but the ball is cut out by Jermaine Jones.

1': The United States in all-white and they will be going from left-to-right on your screen. Honduras is in all-blue

8:04 PM ET: The teams are out on the field and we are ready for the national anthems.

7:41 PM ET: From a few moments ago, the United States coming out on the field for warmups.

7:38 PM ET: And here is the starting lineup for Honduras: GK: Donis Escober; DEF: Wilmer Crisanto, Victor Bernardez, Maynor Figueroa, Emilio Izaguirre; MID: Andy Najar, Jorge Claros, Luis Garrido, Oscar Boniek Garcia; FWD: Alberth Elis, Roger Rojas

7:21 PM ET: We should be getting the lineup for Honduras at any moment now.

7:20 PM ET: Ecuador has doubled their lead at the Red Bull Arena, it is 2-0.

7:19 PM ET: Another matchup tonight features an all-South American match between Chile and Bolivia. Bolivia has taken a 1-0 lead in that one as of now.

7:17 PM ET: Ecuador has taken a 1-0 lead over El Salvador.

7:16 PM ET: El Salvador is playing against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena as we speak. Later on tonight, that venue will host another CONCACAF vs. CONMEBOL match as Canada plays Colombia.

7:15 PM ET: Costa Rica was in action earlier today as they beat South Korea 3-1 in Seoul.

7:06 PM ET: Here is the starting XI for the United States tonight:

6:58 PM ET: Taylor Twellman suggested on Twitter yesterday that Klinsmann may try Jermaine Jones at centerback ahead of the next World Cup Qualifying Cycle. A very interesting though indeed.

6:54 PM ET: The team has arrived and is inspecting the pitch ahead of tonight's friendly.

6:38 PM ET: The weather may actually play a factor tonight as we just checked to find out that there are thunderstorms in the forecast. This should be interesting.

6:36 PM ET: It looks like it will be a beautiful night in Florida for this match.

6:32 PM ET: The United States, meanwhile, will be heading to Europe for a pair of friendlies. One of which has been confirmed by US Soccer while the other is still unconfirmed at the current time. The confirmed friendly is with the Republic of Ireland on November 18th the beautiful Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The unconfirmed one is scheduled for November 12th against Croatia, that match would take place in London at the home of Fulham FC, Craven Cottage.

6:30 PM ET: Honduras will be traveling to Asia for friendlies with Japan and China PR. They will face off first with Japan on November 14th before traveling to China for that friendly four days later.

6:28 PM ET: Both of these teams will be traveling overseas for their November FIFA Friendlies although they will be going to completely different parts of the world.

6:26 PM ET: The midfield features seven players with at least 20 caps for Honduras. Oscar Boniek Garcia leads the bunch with 96 caps. Fellow MLSers Jorge Claros, Marvin Chavez and Luis Garrido also have more than 20 caps. Former MLS players Mario Martinez and Andy Najar are also available in the midfield and they feature with at least 20 caps as well.

6:24 PM ET: The defense and the midfield will be the strongest part of the team. Maynor Figueroa is slated to get his 110th cap on night which will put him closer to Noel Valladares mark of 125 for second all-time in Honduras national team history. Amado Guevara holds the record with 138 caps. He will have the international experience of Victor Bernardez (82 caps) and Emilio Izaguirre (71 caps) on the defensive line with him.

6:22 PM ET: Honduras brings a very experienced side to this match that also features five current MLS players as well as a few former MLS players.

6:20 PM ET: This is also the second time that the two nations have met in the state of Florida. On October 8th, 2011, the United States beat Honduras 1-0 in Miami off of a 36th minute goal from Clint Dempsey. That win was the first for Jurgen Klinsmann as the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team.

6:18 PM ET: For a stretch between 2001 and 2009, the United States actually held an 8-match winning streak against Honduras. Currently, they have won the last two meetings and three and the last five. The United States has lost twice to Honduras on American soil, the last time coming on January 23, 2010 in Carson, CA. It was a 3-1 loss.

6:16 PM ET: This will be the 22nd meeting all-time between the two nations. The United States has dominated the series winning 14 matches, Honduras has 4 wins and they have drawn three times.

6:14 PM ET: Our projected starting lineup for the United States Men’s National Team tonight looks like this (4-2-3-1): GK: Nick Rimando, DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Matt Besler, Michael Orozco, Greg Garza. DM: Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones. AM: Graham Zusi, Clint Dempsey, Alejandro Bedoya. FWD: Jozy Altidore

6:12 PM ET: Five of those six are expected to see the field tonight in Florida. Klinsmann has already stated that Nick Rimando will play the entire match in net for the Americans.

6:10 PM ET: Jurgen Klinsmann made six changes to the squad after the friendly with Ecuador releasing the following players back to their clubs John Brooks, Landon Donovan, Omar Gonzalez, Brad Guzan and Joe Gyau. The players called in include Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders FC, Michael Bradley of Toronto FC, Jermaine Jones of New England Revolution, Sean Johnson of the Chicago Fire and the pair of Matt Besler and Graham Zusi from Sporting Kansas City.

6:08 PM ET: Honduras also played a friendly last week facing off with Mexico at the Estadio Victor Manuel Reyna. Mexico saw first-half goals from Javier Hernandez and Oswaldo Alanis to lift them to a 2-0 victory on the night. Ironically, Honduras actually held a majority of the possession with 56% during the match. Most of that came during the second half though after they were already down by two.

6:06 PM ET: The Americans also saw promising young midfielder Joe Gyau go down with a knee injury during the first half. Gyau was diagnosed with a meniscus injury after the match and will likely be sidelined until January. Doctors from his club in Germany, Borussia Dortmund, have determined that the injury will require surgery.

6:04 PM ET: Ecuador actually has a better game statistically than the United States as they held more possession as well as got more shots off. The turning point of the match really was when the United States made the double substitution of the center backs bringing on Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez for Michael Orozco and John Brooks. Ecuador nearly scored right after the subs and the two players did not seem to be on the same page.

6:02 PM ET: The United States comes into this game off of a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Friday in which they allowed a late goal from Enner Valencia to cancel out the 5th minute strike from Mix Diskerud. The last time that they United States played to a 1-1 draw was in a World Cup Qualifier in Guatemala on June 12th, 2012. The Americans followed that result with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in a friendly.

6:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of International Soccer. Our match for you this evening is between the United States and Honduras from the stadium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host for this international friendly.