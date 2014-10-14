USA - Honduras Live Soccer Scores
10:03 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Join us against on Thursday for live coverage of the Major League Soccer match between the Houston Dynamo and the New England Revolution. I am Matthew Evans. Good night!

10:02 PM ET: Our VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Jermaine Jones. Jones made some key tackles to thwart attacks from the speedy Honduras side. Congratulations Jermaine!

90+6': There is the final whistle. Our final score from Boca Raton, Florida is United States 1, Honduras 1.

90+5': United States were looking for one last attack but a foul called gives the ball back to Honduras.

90+4': Miguel Ibarra gets his first touch in a National Team uniform. A great story is that of Ibarra.

90+3': Another big save from Rimando on a long shot from Honduras.

90+2': Bobby Wood is close to getting a shot off but the ball trickles out of bounds. A great play from Alfredo Morales there.

90+1': SAVE!!!! Rimando comes up big as the ball bounces in the box after a poor clearance off the corner.

90+1': Corner kick coming to Honduras.

90+1': Five minutes of stoppage time

90': Corona with a terrible costless kick that goes out for a goal kick

90': United States Sub: Miguel Ibarra (In), Mix Diskerud (Out)

89': Luis Garrido goes in the book as the United States gets a costless kick in a dangerous position.

88': Joe Corona makes a run to the end line but he cannot keep the ball in play. Goal kick to Honduras.

87': Another late goal given up by the United States. What a costless kick from Mario Martinez on that chance.

86': GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!! MAYNOR FIGUEROA!!!! Figueroa cuts in front of Rimando and slams the header home to level the score at 1.

85': Diskerud goes in the book for a tough challenge on Marvin Chavez. A costless kick from the corner of the 18.

84': Mario Martinez whips a corner across that is cleared by Jones

82': Quioto breaks behind Jermaine Jones and Jones makes a perfect tackle to get break up the run. If he misses that, it is his second yellow and a penalty.

80': Nothing happening for either team in terms of attacking.

78': United States sub: Joe Corona (In), Alejandro Bedoya (Out)

77': Honduras earns a costless kick in a good spot after a foul called on DeAndre Yedlin. The costless kick is headed over the bar and out for a goal kick.

75': United States sub: Alfredo Morales (In), Michael Bradley (Out). Honduras sub: Marvin Chavez (In), Alberth Elis (Out)

74': Diskerud finds some space in the penalty box but he cannot find a shot. The ball is cleared.

74': Altidore and Bradley looking to connect on a one-two. Altidore's ball back to Bradley is stopped by the defender.

72': Honduras is starting to find space in the United States defense as we inch closer to full time.

70': Honduras sub: Oscar Boniek Garica (Out), Juan Rodriguez (In)

69': Mario Martinez makes a near-post betwen the centerbacks, his shot is in the side netting.

67': Nothing coming from that corner. Eventually the ball falls to Diskerud who fires a shot high over the bar.

66': United States on the attack now. Bobby Wood whips a cross in towards Yedlin who leaves the ball for Bradley. His shot is blocked. The United States with a corner coming up.

64': United States Subs: Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Clint Dempsey (Out), Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin, Bobby Wood (In)

63': A tough challenge from Jones to deny a clear shot at goal from Elis. Looking at the replay, it was not as close as it looked.

62': Honduras sub: Andy Najar (Out), Mario Martinez (In)

61': Bernardez takes the costless kick after the foul and his shot is fired high.

60': Jermaine Jones goes in the book for a foul on Alberth Elis.

59': Honduras is pressuring high up the field. They nearly force a mistake from Nick Rimando but the goalkeeper gets the ball away.

58': Luis Garrido is down for a short time on the field but he is now up.

56':Bradley plays in Dempsey but the first touch is too heavy for the Seattle man. On the other end, Quioto beats Jones to get some space before firing his shot high.

55': Greg Garza has really impressed me in the last few games.

54': SAVE! Eddier Delgado fires a long shot after a giveaway by Matt Besler. Besler grabs his hamstring after the play. He looks to be okay.

53': Andy Najar makes a darting run into the American half but he cannot get by Bedoya. On the other end, Altidore earns a corner for the United States.

51': MISS! Boniek Garcia fires a long distance shot that goes over the net.

49': Appeals for a handball on Garza go ignored by the referee. Corner kick coming to Honduras. A tight ball whipped across the middle that Rimando grabs easily. He is obstructed as he tries to distribute by Romell Quioto, Quioto goes in the book.

48': Honduras gets a corner kick early in the half but nothing comes of it.

47': Two subs for Honduras at the half: Jorge Claros and Rogers Rojas (Out), Romell Quioto and Eddier Delgado (In)

46': The United States will kick off moving right-to-left on your screen

9:09 PM ET: The players are coming back on the field as we prepare for the second half.

