Los Angeles Galaxy - Seattle Sounders Live MLS Scores

10:28 PM ET: Our super-sized coverage will start at 12 pm ET next Saturday from CenturyLink Field. A win or draw will clinch for the Sounders. A win will clinch for the Galaxy. We are 90 minutes away from finding out. We hope you will join us. I am Matthew Evans. Good night.

10:27 PM ET: That will do it for our coverage tonight but tune in next week for the thrilling conclusion to the Supporters' Shield race.

10:26 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game with a goal and an assist is Baggio Husidic from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

10:25 PM ET: A huge result that looked unlikely for the longest time.

FINAL SCORE: Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Seattle Sounders FC 2

90+5': There is the final whistle and the shield will be decided next week in Seattle.

90+4': Martins is called offside as he gets a final chance at goal but that may do it.

90+2': Pineda floats a ball in towards Barrett but it is just too far. Seattle with a majority of the possession playing up a man.

90': The bigger thing now is that Omar Gonzalez will be suspended for next week's match. Three minutes of added time.

90': Dempsey with a long distance shot on the costless kick that troubles Penedo. Nothing comes from the rebound.

89': Los Angeles Sub: Leonardo (In), Robbie Keane (Out)

88': RED CARD!!! OMAR GONZALEZ IS SENT OFF!!! Wow, a big turn of events after another dangerous tackle this time on Pineda. LA Galaxy is down to 10 men.

87': Robbie Rogers turns Barrett around and fires a shot that curls wide. Goal kick for Seattle.

87': Three minutes plus stoppage time remaining.

86': Seattle Sub: Lamar Neagle (Out), Chad Barrett (In)

85': Seattle looking to break 3-on-3. Dempsey to Pappa, he cuts inside but his curling shot is blocked.

84': Neagle gets a prime look on the break but the ball gets tangled at his feet. Nothing to show for it. Galaxy pressing the other way, Zardes with a shot that is deflected out for a corner.

83': You get the feeling that there are more goals in this game.

82': Appeals for a handball in the box on Rogers are shaken off by the referee. Zardes earns a costless kick deep in his own end.

78': MISS! Oh a great look for Martins there but his looping ball just sails over the crossbar.

77': The pitch seems to be in questionable condition. We've see multiple players slip on the surface.

76': Seattle is pressing higher up the field now as they look for a winner.

76': Keane took a dive. Lucky to not get a yellow card there.

75': Keane is bumped by Marshall on a perfect shoulder tackle. No penalty needed there.

74': Galaxy play a costlesskick into the box that is cleared by the Sounders defense.

73': Galaxy Sub: Alan Gordon (In), Baggio Husidic (Out)

72': GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!! LAMAR NEAGLE!!!!!! He buries a low drive to the far post past Penedo after a great feed from Martins. AND WE ARE TIED!!!!

69': GOAL!!!! SEATTLE!!!! DEMPSEY!!!! Yedlin plays a ball across the box that is touched on by Martins into the path of Dempsey who buries the shot past Penedo.

68': Pappa takes a long-distance shot that is over the bar.

66': Seattle Sub: Brad Evans (Out), Marco Pappa (In)

66': Dempsey looks to spring Evans on a diagonal run but the ball is too far.

65': Pineda looks to spring Dempsey in the behind the defense but the ball from Pineda is just a little too far ahead and out for a goal kick.

64': If Seattle is to make a comeback, they need a spark now.

64': Pineda floats in a costless kick but Seattle is called for offside.

62': Galaxy are not pushing as many numbers forward here with a 2-0 lead. Robbie Keane is playing more in the midfield now.

60': Pineda takes the costless kick this time and it just goes over the crossbar.

59': Costless kick coming to Seattle from almost straight out about 24 yards out. Dempsey is the man who is taken down.

58': Keane gets into some space behind the defense and floats a cross towards Zardes but Frei gets in front to stop the attempt.

56': Seattle is starting to put some pressure on the penalty area of the Galaxy. As soon as we say that though Obafemi Martins is booked for an off the ball issue.

54': Brad Evans looks to combine with Gonzalo Pineda but the ball is taken away by Omar Gonzalez.

53': The tackles are coming in hard and fast here. Yedlin is lucky to get away with a tough challenge on Robbie Rogers who stood up the young right back on the previous play.

51': And Seattle's struggles away to the Galaxy are continuing.

50': GOAL! GALAXY! Marcelo Sarvas finishes after Seattle cannot clear the corner kick. A beautifully weighted shot into the far corner.

50': Zardes finds some space but Zach Scott clears the ball for a corner.

49': Martins gets in behind the defense and behind Penedo but the ball strikes his hand and he is called for a hand ball. That was good link up work between Dempsey and Martins there.

48': Evans clears the attempt from Donovan. Eventually the ball falls to Juninho who puts a shot wide.

47': Galaxy with some good possession in the Seattle half, they are rewarded with a corner kick

46': Seattle will kickoff to get the second half started moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

9:31 PM ET: Husidic celebrating after his goal just before halftime.

45+2': There is the halftime whistle and it 1-0 Galaxy at the break.

45+1': GOAL!!! GALAXY!!! BAGGIO HUSIDIC!!! After Gonzalez makes a big defensive play on the other side, Brad Evans make a poor clearance on the Seattle end to set up Husidic right at the top of the box. He finishes far post and it is 1-0

44': MISS! Dempsey takes the costless kick and puts it just inches over the crossbar. A great attempt there that had Penedo nervous

43': Yellow Card: Omar Gonzalez

42': Omar Gonzalez with a nasty tackle knee-to-knee on Lamar Neagle. How that is not a card is beyond me. A costless kick coming from about 25 yards out.

41': MISS! Keane's attempt at a flick on header at the near post from Husidic is just past the far post and out for a goal kick.

39': Neagle attempts to spring Martins on a quick throw but Omar Gonzalez is alert to clear the header.

36': Yellow Card: Clint Dempsey. Dempsey pulls down Donovan on the break by the jersey.

33': Keane is limping after getting his foot stepped on by Evans. Alonso earns a foul on Donovan.

32': Juninho fancies a long shot that sails over the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

31': The possession is primarily contained into the middle 40% of the field over the last two to three minutes. Not much in terms of attacking.

27': It looks like we could be in for a long night on the fouls and cards front.

27': Yellow Card: Gonzalo Pineda

26': Yellow Card: Zach Scott

24': MISS! Martins takes down the long ball from Pineda. He works his way around DeLaGarza and Gonzalez but his shot goes wide.

24': Martins looks to combine with Neagle but the pass is away from the Federal Way native.

22': Yellow Card: Robbie Rogers for a late foul on Brad Evans.

21': SAVE!!! Obafemi Martins finds a little bit of space and fired a hard shot that is saved by Penedo. What a save.

18': MISS! Keane floats a ball to the back post towards Zardes but L. Gonzalez is there to clear for a corner. Donovan's corner is easily cleared by Chad Marshall.

17': Yedlin sends a ball out of bounds after coming under pressure in the Seattle half, Obafemi Martins did not look happy with that distribution.

16': Sarvas floats a curling ball towards the back post but Frei is there to take it easily. That did not look to be a shot.

14': A nice defensive play from Osvaldo Alonso to break up the Galaxy attack.

12': Martins looks to spring Neagle behind the defense but the ball hangs in the air just a little too long. Sounders maintain possession.

10': CROSSBAR!!! Dan Gargan makes a run to the endline and throws a cross past the back post. Donovan floats a header back across the goal but the attempt comes off the crossbar and is partially cleared by Leo Gonzalez. Juninho takes a shot that goes wide and out for a goal kick.

9': A poor call from the referee who signals a throw for the Galaxy despite the ball going out of bounds off of the Galaxy player.

8': Dempsey makes a run into the Galaxy half but slips as he looks to cut back. Galaxy regain possession.

6': Galaxy putting pressure on the Sounders in their own half. Gonzalez called for a foul at midfield.

5': The haze and confetti have cleared

4': First foul of the game to Marcelo Sarvas on Clint Dempsey at the midfield stripe. The costless kick intended for Neagle is sent out of bounds for a Galaxy throw.

3': A majority of the possession for the Galaxy in the Sounders half. Seattle had a quick spell forward but nothing worthy of note.

1': A haze is hanging over the field from fireworks. That should disapate shortly.

1': The Galaxy get us underway kicking from left-to-right

8:30 PM ET: HERE WE GO!

8:29 PM ET: A pretty cool looking tifo that includes the old Galaxy logo as well. It is a tribute to Donovan.

8:26 PM ET: Donovan with tears in his eyes as we await the singing of the national anthem by Boyz II Men.

8:24 PM ET: The players are coming out on the field behind a supporter of each club carrying out the Supporters' Shield.

8:23 PM ET: The Galaxy will be wearing their home white jerseys. Seattle will be in their "pitch black" third jerseys.

8:22 PM ET: The Supporters' Shield is in the house! Will that baby be going home with the Sounders tonight? Or will it have to wait to know where its home will be? Find out in about two hours.

8:21 PM ET: "I was a lot more nervous... I want to appreciate it but I want to win." Landon Donovan when asked about how he felt coming to the stadium for his last regular season home match

8:13 PM ET: Jack Edwards voice crack during the Donovan goal against Mexico in the 2002 World Cup may be one of my favorite LD Memories. Obviously the goal vs Algeria was pretty incredible as well. I think that I nearly broke my ankle as I jumped off my couch.

8:07 PM ET: The matchup that is the most interesting tonight will be Gyasi Zardes against the Seattle defense. With all eyes on Robbie Keane, how will the Sounders deal with Zardes?

8:06 PM ET: Which star pair will lead their team to victory? Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan or Clint Dempsey and Obafemi Martins?

8:04 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff here at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA. A win by the Seattle Sounders FC will clinch the Supporters' Shield where as any other result will confirm that the trophy will be won next week at CenturyLink Field.

7:58 PM ET: A look at Donovan during warmups:

7:36 PM ET: The bench for the Sounders: Marcus Hahnemann, Djimi Traore, Jalil Anibaba, Michael Azira, Marco Pappa, Kenny Cooper, Chad Barrett

7:35 PM ET: Here is the starting lineup for the Seattle Sounders FC: GK: Stefan Frei; DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Chad Marshall, Zach Scott, Leo Gonzalez; MID: Brad Evans, Osvaldo Alonso, Gonzalo Pineda, Lamar Neagle; FWD: Clint Dempsey, Obafemi Martins

7:31 PM ET: Here is the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

7:30 PM ET: We are now an hour away from kickoff so we should be seeing the lineups shortly.

7:17 PM ET: Our referee tonight is Ismail Elfath. This will be his 40th game in charge as an MLS referee. He averages 3.1 yellow cards per game and has given 11 red cards and 12 penalty kicks.

6:57 PM ET: We will be back with tonight's starting lineups.

6:52 PM ET: Another look at Donovan arriving at the stadium

6:50 PM ET: We are about 40 minutes from the release of the lineups. How do you see both teams lining up?

6:48 PM ET: The Angel City Brigade Twitter Page mentioned that they are setting up a tifo for today's match. The assumption is that it will be a tribute to Landon Donovan.

6:46 PM ET: A look into the StubHub Center on a beautiful day in California.

6:44 PM ET: Landon Donovan arriving for his final regular season home game at StubHub Center.

6:42 PM ET: There are two players who will miss the match next week if they are to pick up a yellow card today. Those players are A.J. DeLaGarza of the Galaxy and Brad Evans of the Sounders.

6:40 PM ET: Seattle were forced to start the unusual centerback pairing of Zach Scott and Jalil Anibaba. The lack of chemistry between the two was evident as the Galaxy scored three times in the first 36 minutes en route to a 3-0 win.

6:38 PM ET: One of the biggest differences from the match between the two clubs in July and today’s match will be that Seattle will have centerback Chad Marshall today. Marshall missed the match in July due to being involved in a car accident days before the match. He suffered some slight whiplash that waited until the morning of the match to really kick in.

6:36 PM ET: The weather forecast for tonight’s game is looking very pleasant. The temperature at kickoff will be around 70 degrees with clear skies in the forecast.

6:34 PM ET: What do you see happening in today’s match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

6:32 PM ET: That result left the Galaxy level with the Seattle Sounders FC on top of the Western Conference coming into these final two matches of the season.

6:30 PM ET: The winning goal game with only a few minutes remaining in regulation as Fabian Castillo headed home a rebound off the gloves of Jaime Penedo. Penedo was dealing with a tight angle shot that he was lucky to get his mitts on unfortunately his clearance fell to the head of Castillo who did not miss and sealed the three points for FC Dallas.

6:28 PM ET: The first goal from FC Dallas seven minutes after the break as Andres Escobar made a cutting run through the Galaxy third. He slipped a pass through to David Texeira who snuck in behind the defense and Texeira slammed the ball into the net to level the score sending the home crowd into a frenzy. FC Dallas needed a point as well to secure their playoff position though the likelihood of them missing out was very low.

6:26 PM ET: Things looked good at the start as Stefan Ishizaki put the Galaxy up 1-0 after just 22 minutes. It was the cap to a great opening 20 minutes which saw the Galaxy hold a majority of the possession. The play started from the defensive third as LA broke costless on a quick counter-attack. Gyasi Zardes kept a ball in play and drove to the end line. His cross was headed to the feet of Ishizaki who took two dribbles before launching a chip over goalkeeper Chris Seitz who was too far off his line.

6:24 PM ET: The Galaxy come into today’s match off of a very disappointing loss to FC Dallas last Sunday. Los Angeles knew that a point would give them the lead in the race for the Supporters’ Shield and a win would put them in the inside track to take the #1 overall seed into the Western Conference playoffs.

6:22 PM ET: Mostly though, Seattle fans were upset that the team squandered a prime chance to put themselves in control of their Supporters’ Shield destiny. This result would mean that Seattle needed FC Dallas to beat the Los Angeles Galaxy in order for the Sounders to control their destiny.

6:20 PM ET: Seattle actually won nearly every five minute possession interval according to MLSsoccer.com’s stats. The only time they did not control the possession was when it was split 50/50 between the 50th and 55th minute.

6:18 PM ET: Seattle fans were very frustrated after the match taking to social media to voice their displeasure in the lack of attacking prowess that the Sounders showed. Despite dominating the possession with 62.4% and attempting 200 more passes than Vancouver, the Sounders were only able to generate two shots on goal.

6:16 PM ET: Manneh had left the field injured in the moments before his goal. Seattle was attacking in the Vancouver third when the Whitecaps sprung a counterattack. As the Whitecaps turned up the field, Manneh was allowed to reenter the field of play into an open space left in the Seattle defense. He was quickly fed the ball and he took it all the way to the goal before slipping a shot past Stefan Frei for the only goal of the game.

6:14 PM ET: The Vancouver Whitecaps rode a controversial 45th minute goal from Kekuta Manneh to the 1-0 victory. That win kept them in control for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference as well as secured the 2014 Cascadia Cup.

6:12 PM ET: Seattle comes into the match off of lackluster effort last Friday night at CenturyLink Field against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

6:10 PM ET: They did come away with a draw in their last match in Carson, CA which put an end to a three-match losing streak at the venue against the Galaxy.

6:08 PM ET: This is the ninth meeting all-time at the StubHub Center between both clubs and the Sounders have one won a single game in the previous eight. The Galaxy have won five of those games with the other two finishing in a draw. Moreover, Seattle has only scored five times in those previous eight matches.

6:06 PM ET: Of course winning at StubHub Center has been a problem for the Sounders when they play against the Galaxy.

6:04 PM ET: Both teams come into the final two weeks level on points with 60 from 32 games. Seattle is ahead of the Galaxy due to having a higher number of wins, LA cannot catch the Sounders on that tie-breaker meaning that a Seattle win today would give the club their first Supporters’ Shield in franchise history.

6:02 PM ET: The stakes could not be higher as the Supporters’ Shield and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is on the line over the next two weeks.

6:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of Major League Soccer. Today we have a massive match on our hands as the Supporters’ Shield could be won today as the Seattle Sounders FC invade the StubHub Center to face the Los Angeles Galaxy in the first leg of a home-and-home series to close out the regular season. I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host for both legs of this series.