Ottawa Fury Fall Short Of Victory But Win The Hearts Of The City After Tragedy

The shooting death of soldier Corporal Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial in Ottawa sent shockwaves throughout Canada and much of the western world. Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Parliament that "Canada will never be intimidated." He shook hands with opposition leaders, all unified in the condemnation of the sadistic killing, along with the attack in Saint-Jean Richelieu, Quebec, that led to the death of warrant officer Patrice Vincent. While emphasizing the need for tighter security, the national reaction was that Canada will not live in fear and the people would move forward all the more wiser.

Through e-mail, Vavel asked the Ottawa Fury keeper coach Bruce Grobbelaar his response to the horrific events. Grobbelaar as the winner of three League Cups and the 1983-84 European Cup for Liverpool FC is no stranger to tragedy having been present to the bloodbath at Heysel in 1985, and the disaster at Hillsborough in 1989.

Grobbelaar stated that "the tragedy is that is that Cpl Cirillo was guarding our National War Monument in his own time because he was passionate about his country" and that "radicals are everywhere in the world and it is so sad that it happened here in the capital".

In the city's reaction to the murder Grobbelaar replied "Ottawa united together shows the rest of the world what Canada stands for in sports, politics and community. I am blessed that I live in one of the best countries in the world, if not the best."

It is a fact that no cowardly act can stop the people of Ottawa from carrying on with their lives, and of course enjoying a soccer match.

With all fairness, the Ottawa Fury's final home match on Sunday against expansion rival Indy Eleven was of little consequence in the standings. Like most new teams, the clubs struggled as they developed their chemistry. However, with the recent events the 4,172 fans at TD Place released their energy in cheering the club to the bitter end. Both clubs and match officials wore black armbands and the crowd sang "Oh Canada" with a feeling only seen on Canada Day.

The game began slowly with each club fighting for possession on a windy day. As the game reached the 30 minute mark, a badly timed pass from Ryan Richter to keeper Romuald Peiser was stolen by Indy’s Brazilian forward Jhulliam who wasted no time in giving the visitors the early score. No goal could silence the Fury ultra-supporters known as the Bytown Boys, whose cheers grew louder and have adopted the cheers of "Ole" sung by soccer fans all over the world. They also belted merciless chants at the match officials who seemed to be losing control in what was becoming a very hostile match.

In the 2nd half, the Fury fought to break through the Indy wall and found all chances rebuffed. Coach Juergen Sommer's team demonstrated his great leadership as the former keepers players boxed out the majority of scoring opportunities. At the 90 minute mark, Indy went on a counter attack. Victor Pineda on loan from the Chicago Fire jumped in a clinical pass from Don Smart, leaving the crowd believing that the season would end on an even gloomier cloud.

Perhaps sensing the relaxed reaction of the Eleven who felt that the game was over, Forward Vini Dantas found an opening which The Fury’s' Oliver headed in to bring the dampened spirits to life. The Fury fought in the dying seconds for an equalizer, and ended up being driven into a fight that nearly cleared both benches.

Fury Captain Richie Ryan was taken down in a hard tackle by Pineda. Ryan, irate at the fierce attack threw Pineda to the turf. Indy Eleven midfielder Sergio Pena punched Ryan and both players were sent off with red cards. Players and officials moved quickly prevent the scuffle from escalating into an all-out brawl. One could sense the relief on referee David Barrie's face when he blew the final whistle.

Despite the loss the fans gave the Fury a great reception for their inaugural season. The players responded in kind by signing autographs and passing jerseys to the loyal supporters. There was speculation as to whether Captain Ritchie Ryan could join the supporters on the field. Once the field had been cleared of opposition, the Irish FA Cup winner came on with a baby in his arms to greet his fans and show his appreciation to the people for braving the cold to be part of the home finale. It was a heartwarming moment in what has been a very challenging week for the city of Ottawa.

One fanatical By-Town supporter told Vavel "No radical with a gun can pull away the pride and passion of the Fury faithful and the Canadian people". The By-Town Boys can only hope that the Ottawa Fury will bring that sense of national pride and desire to the following season.

Editor's Note: We'd like to thank Bruce Grobbelaar for taking the time to answer our questions. We'd also like to mention and thank the Ottawa Fury's Media Director Graeme Ivory for arranging to have our questions answered.