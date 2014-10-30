New York Red Bulls - Sporting Kansas City Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

10:04 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight. We will see you on Saturday for more MLS Cup Playoff action. I am Matthew Evans. Good night.

10:03 PM ET: Red Bull Arena will be the venue as New York will host DC United on Sunday.

10:02 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Bradley Wright-Phillips. Who else could it be?

90+5': FINAL WHISTLE! New York Red Bulls with a late winner to knock off the defending champions

90+4': A late corner coming here for Sporting.

90+3': New York Sub: Tim Cahill (Out), Connor Lade (In)

90+2': Sporting is on the ropes.

90+2': That goal is squarely on Kronberg. Terrible keeping there.

90+1': Four minutes of stoppage time.

90': GOAL!!!!!!! BRADLEY WRIGHT-PHILLIPS!!!!!! WOW!!!! That cross looked to be going out of bounds but it floats up and BWP heads it home. Why Kronberg stayed on his line is beyond me.

89': Sekagya with two strong defensive plays and he wins a throw in. Just one minute to go before stoppage time.

88': Lloyd Sam with a great move to get in behind the defense but his low cross is knocked out by Kevin Ellis for a corner. Nothing doing on the corner as it is cleared to midfield.

86': Dwyer clears the corner. Henry gets a ball fed to him down the wing but he cannot reach it. Throw in coming to Sporting.

85': New York with a costless kick in a dangerous position. Henry to whip in an outswinger. The ball is cleared out but only as far as the 18-yard box. A corner coming for New York.

84': The pace is starting to pick up here. We will see extra time if the result remains level.

83': Lloyd Sam with a great individual effort but the ball rolls out for a disputed goal kick.

82': New York is the better team as of now, Sporting looks shell shocked after giving up that goal.

81': SKC Sub: C.J. Sapong (Out), Jacob Peterson (In)

80': Cahill finds some space but he is called offside.

80': Appeals for a hand ball in the Sporting box are washed away by the referee. Play on.

79': New York is showing signs of life now. Sporting still has all three of their subs left.

77': GOAL!!!!!! BRADLEY WRIGHT-PHILLIPS!!!! A great combination sequence that started from the defense and Henry feeds BWP and we are tied!

76': C.J. Sapong is down on the field, he has been for about a minute now. He has finally gotten to his feet.

75': New York Sub: Ambroise Oyongo (In), Richard Eckersley (Out)

75': Luyindula floats a ball across but Kronberg is off his line to gather. 15 minutes left for the Red Bulls.

74': Sporting is jumping on passes between the Red Bull players. One of these times that could come back to bite them.

72': MISS!!! Henry finds space in the box, a header is sent back to him but his volley is skied over the bar.

69': BWP is called offside on a ball behind the defense. That has been the best look in the last five minutes. Dwyer earns a corner on the other end.

66': Sporting is sitting back more defensively now with 10 men behind the ball. Dwyer is still floating around the center circle.

65': Peguy Luyindula is being prepared to come on. He will come on for Eric Alexander.

64': Olave is called for a foul after a clearance from Erik Kronberg. Henry had space on the other end but his shot went right to the keeper.

62': Sporting is putting massive pressure on the Red Bulls in their own half. It has taken nearly a minute for the Red Bulls to even get over the midfield stripe.

59': Lloyd Sam unleashes a low drive that Kronberg stops with pressure from two collapsing Red Bull players.

58': MISS!!! Eric Alexander was so close after a great buildup from New York. Matt Besler got a touch on the shot to send it wide.

57': We are seeing the replay on Dwyer's goal. Goodness that pass from Feilhaber was world class.

55': SAVE!!!!! Henry with an open header going into the top corner but Kronberg gets a hand on it to keep it out. He makes another big save off the ensuing corner kick.

53': GOAL!!!!! DOM DWYER!!!!!! A big takeaway from Benny Feilhaber he slides a ball right in between the defenders right to Dwyer who slams the shot past Robles. 1-0 Sporting.

50': New York with some great buildup play down the left side. Sporting takes away the ball but they are called for a foul on the break.

48': MISS!!!! Henry floats a ball across the box on a costless kick, Kronberg takes out his own player but doesn't get a solid punch. The ball falls to Dax McCarty who puts a shot just wide. That may have been the best chance of the game so far.

47': Sporting looks to spring Dwyer on a counter attack but he is just a step offside.

46': The New York Red Bulls will get us underway here in the second half going from left-to-right.

9:09 PM ET: It will be interesting to see if any tactical changes are made at halftime. Olave is having a very hard time covering Dom Dwyer 1-on-1. Maybe that would mean that Richard Eckersley does not go forward as much.

8:57 PM ET: Jamison Olave is having some words with the officials as he walks off the pitch.

45+3': There is the halftime whistle and we go to the break level 0-0.

45+1': Two minutes of stoppage time.

45': Olave makes two good plays on the defensive end after giving up a ball to Benny Feilhaber. First, he tackles the ball off of the midfielder before blocking a point-blank shot from Dom Dwyer.

45': Zusi floats a corner to the back post, a little beyond it, Collin heads the ball across the box where Nagamura and Robles collide. No foul called and the ball is cleared.

43': Jamison Olave looks to be struggling with the speed of the Sporting Kansas City attack, he gives up another corner kick.

40': A good ball across from Henry towards BWP but Kronberg is off his line to clear.

39': Kevin Ellis is called for a foul. Henry lining up an inswinging costless kick that is cleared by Dwyer. New York Red Bulls hold possession in the Sporting half.

37': Ellis is back on the field.

35': SAVE!!!! Dwyer corrals the ball on a poorly played ball by Olave. He cuts a pass back across the middle and Paulo Nagamura puts his shot right at Luis Robles.

34': MISS! Henry gets in behind the defense but his shot goes wide of the net.

34': The Red Bulls are temporarily up a man.

33': After the play, Kevin Ellis is down on the field and in some pain. Referee is calling for the stretcher but Ellis is up limping off the field.

32': MISS! Lloyd Sam shakes Sinovic and whips a ball across to the forehead of Bradley Wright-Phillips who is in between the defenders but his header is over the bar.

31': A great ball forward towards Henry is trapped out of bounds by the Frenchman but that was a great ball from Olave at the back. Henry makes sure Olave knows how much he liked that ball applauding the effort.

28': Dwyer wins a longball up front, he cuts a low cross back into the middle but it is poor and cleared by the Red Bulls.

27': The battle between Jamison Olave and Aurelien Collin on costless kicks is going to be fun to look.

26': A good cross from Richard Eckersley hangs up in the air a little too long and is snatched by Erik Kronberg.

25': Dax McCarty draws a foul on Benny Feilhaber to end a potential counter attack from Sporting.

23': Collin gets on the end of the costless kick but the play is whistled back for some reason. He was offside. A great call from the assistant referee. BWP gets in behind the defense but he is offisde.

22': Cahill pulls down Feilhaber to give Sporting Kansas City a costless kick from 45 yards away.

20': New York keeping the pressure on but Sporting is finally able to get some relief before Dax McCarty turns the ball the other way.

17': MISS! Tim Cahill gets on the end of a costless kick, he is wide open at the corner of the six yard box and he skies the shot over the bar.

15': Another long ball over the top goes out for a goal kick to Sporting Kansas City.

14': New York seems to be content with trying to play long balls over the top of the defense for either Henry or BWP to run on to.

11': It was a dangerous throw cleared by Tim Cahill. Another offensive chance goes out for a corner kick. That corner is taken by Robles.

10': Sekagya touches the ball out of bounds deep in New York territory. Matt Besler will take the long throw.

8': The action is back and forth in the middle third. Not much happening in the offensive thirds.

5': Zusi and Dwyer combine on a quick one-two. Zusi looks to find Sapong making a run in behind the defense but it is cut out by the Red Bulls.

4': Robles gathers after Sporting keeps the clearance in the attacking half. Nothing to show of it .

3': A tough foul called as C.J. Sapong is run over by Ibrahim Sekagya. Costless kick coming angle right about 18 yards out.

2': Sporting looking to spring Bradley Wright-Phillips but the ball is too far ahead of him. Erik Kronberg gathers and Sporting will hold their first bit of possession.

1': Sporting is moving from left-to-right on your screen.

8:09 PM ET: We are back, experience some lag in our television feed. Sporting will get us underway.

7:57 PM ET: We are about ten minutes to kickoff. The winner will move into the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals and host the first leg against DC United this Sunday afternoon. You can catch live coverage of that match starting at 2 pm ET.

7:54 PM ET: We are very happy that you are joining us tonight for our coverage of the Major League Soccer playoffs.

7:46 PM ET: The crew at MLSsoccer.com almost all agree that New York Red Bulls will win this game. The only holdouts being Simon Borg and Jimmy Conrad.​ Our crew at VAVEL all think that New York will win.

7:42 PM ET: Not too many folks at the Red Bull Arena at the moment. Hopefully that will change, this should be a very good match.

7:35 PM ET: The New York Red Bulls are on the field warming up.

7:21 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff here at Red Bull Arena. Who will be the opponent for DC United? We will find out before the night is through.

7:14 PM ET: And here is a look at the starting eleven for the New York Red Bulls:

7:01 PM ET: We have received the starting lineup's for both clubs tonight. Here is the starting XI for Sporting Kansas City.

7:00 PM ET: The temperatures will be hovering in the low 50s for our match with clear skies.

6:52 PM ET: Empire SC are getting their drums ready to go. Hopefully we get a good atmosphere.

6:50 PM ET: A look at the Red Bull Arena, the scene for tonight's match.

6:46 PM ET: We should be seeing lineups released shortly, who do you think will win?

6:44 PM ET: The player to look for on Sporting Kansas City tonight will be Aurelien Collin. He will be a big threat on set pieces having scored four career postseason goals, three of which came in 2013. That mark is good for a third place tie on the all-time mark for Sporting Kansas City. He is tied with Davy Arnaud sitting behind only Preki and Milkos Molner.

6:42 PM ET: They do have plenty of playoff experience on their side which could be a factor. Seven players on Sporting Kansas City have played in at least 10 postseason matches including all of their projected defensive unit.

6:40 PM ET: Of course, the road has not been too kind to Sporting Kansas City in their franchise history. This will be the 21st road match in their history, coming into tonight their record on the road is two wins, four draws and 14 losses. That is good for a win percentage of 20%.

6:38 PM ET: While Sporting is struggling coming into the match, they can take solace in the fact that they actually earned more road points than home points in 2014 (25 to 24). Of course, most of those eight road wins came against non-playoff teams. Their only road win over a team who qualified for the playoffs was on July 16th when they beat Columbus Crew 2-1 on a stoppage time winner from Feilhaber.

6:36 PM ET: Adding insult to injury, they were knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions League just a week ago in a match which saw them lose Igor Juliao and Benny Feilhaber to injury in the first 45 minutes.

6:34 PM ET: Since that match though, Sporting Kansas City has only taken seven of the last 30 available points to them seeing them costlessfall all the way to the fifth seed and the knockout round.

6:32 PM ET: Sporting Kansas City comes into this game on a bit of a slide. After a 4-1 win at Sporting Park over Toronto FC, SKC was looking good in first place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and a strong contender to repeat as MLS Cup Champions.

6:30 PM ET: Defender Jamison Olave has the most postseason experience on the roster with 14 matches played. Dax McCarty is right behind him with 11. The 14 players with postseason experience have a combined 74 matches between them.

6:28 PM ET: Those numbers drop significantly in the postseason as he has one goals on 33 shots, eight on target. That puts his percentages at 12.5% goals per shots on target and 3.0% goals per shot.

6:26 PM ET: Henry has scored 51 goals in his Major League Soccer career. He has taken 361 shots with 137 on those hitting the target making his conversion rate in the regular season 37.2% goals per shots on target and 14.1% goals per total shots.

6:24 PM ET: Thierry Henry would likely be the player to step up if BWP struggles but considering his career playoff numbers against his career regular season numbers that may be a risk that Sporting Kansas City is willing to take.

6:22 PM ET: The Red Bulls scored four or more goals in five matches this season, one less than the Los Angeles Galaxy. Wright-Phillips had hat tricks in three of those games. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going. It will be up to Matt Besler and Aurelien Collin to contain BWP and force one of the other weapons to beat them.

6:20 PM ET: Thierry Henry and Tim Cahill are the big names on the team but the guy who makes them go is Bradley Wright-Phillips. The 29-year-old former England Under-20 International tied the all-time single season goals mark in Major League Soccer with 27 goals. That was nearly half of the total put up by the entire team in 2014.

6:18 PM ET: New York comes into this match on some above-average form over their last ten matches. They have earned 19 points in their last ten matches which was enough to put them in this position. They may have been seeded higher had they beat the Columbus Crew just 11 days ago but alas, they did not.

6:16 PM ET: The results from the New York-Houston series were as follows: The leg in Houston ended 2-2 while the leg in New York ended at 1-1 after 90 minutes. The teams both scored three goals in the series but New York Red Bulls would have advanced because they scored two goals on the road to Houston’s one.

6:14 PM ET: Major League Soccer announced before the season that it had adopted the away goals rule in an effort to trim down the number of series that advance into extra time. It is the preferred tiebreaker for a two-legged series around the world. Essentially, if the series is tied after both legs, the first tie-breaker is who scored more goals when they were the away team.

6:12 PM ET: The second reason is that if the current Major League Soccer playoff rules were in effect last season that series would not have even made it to extra time.

6:10 PM ET: It was a disappointing result for the Red Bulls for two reasons. The first being that they game up a late equalizer to Cummings in the first leg to level the score at 2-2. A 2-1 lead going into the second leg at home would’ve completely changed the dynamic of that match forcing Houston to attack rather than sit back and defend.

6:08 PM ET: This is the fifth consecutive playoff appearance for the New York Red Bulls, last season they came into the playoffs as the winners of the Supporters’ Shield but fell over two legs to the Houston Dynamo 4-3 on aggregate after the second leg went to extra time. Omar Cummings scored the winning goal in the 104th minute.

6:06 PM ET: It is very interesting to note that these two clubs have never met in the postseason before this year. They have combined for 78 playoff matches and neither have been against the other.

6:04 PM ET: The first leg will be held at the home venue of our winner with the return next coming on Saturday, November 8th from RFK Stadium.

6:02 PM ET: The winner of our match tonight will move on to face off with the top seed in the Eastern Conference D.C. United in the conference semi-final round which starts on Sunday.

6:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Soccer. Our match tonight is the Eastern Conference Wild-Card game between the New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide throughout this match.