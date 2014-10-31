MLS Cup Playoffs: Bradley Wright-Phillips Strikes Late In Wild-Card Win

2014 Major League Soccer Golden Boot winner Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice including a dramatic goal in the 90th minute to lift the New York Red Bulls into the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. The win was the first at home in the playoffs in the last five matches at Red Bull Arena for New York. They will face off with DC United starting on Sunday.

There were two things that ended up being massive in deciding who would win this match. World class passing in space and the entry of Peguy Luyindula in the 65th minute.

Let's first talk about the Sporting Kansas City which came off of the foot of Dom Dwyer in the 53rd minute. If you haven't seen the goal, take a look at it right here.

The play starts with a poor trap from Eric Alexander. New York is looking for some buildup play as they enter into the Sporting Kansas City half. They had been the better team to that point and had started spreading the field to open up space in the middle for Bradley Wright-Phillips.

​Benny Feilhaber reads this play perfectly and intercepts at the half line. This springs a 2-on-4 counterattack with Feilhaber and Dwyer on the attack.