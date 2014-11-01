Columbus Crew - New England Revolution Live of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

Thanks for joining me for this one, I've been Liam McMahon. Goodbye for now, and keep checking back with us here at VAVEL USA for complete coverage of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

We're going to give our Man of the Match nod to New England's Charlie Davies. His hold up play was terrific, and he took both of his goals really well.

Well that was some match. New England were superb, but having given up two goals this tie is far from over.

90+5' And that is full time

90+4' GOAL COLUMBUS CREW (FEDERICO HIGUAIN) Higuain with a lovely panenka that will be talked about on social media for a while now. 4-2, and this one will be game on next week.

90+3' Penalty for the Crew. Goncalves with a clear hand ball in the box

90+2' Jones nearly made it five there but scissored his finish over the bar

90+1' YELLOW CARD BERNARDO ANOR COLUMBUS CREW

90' New England corner coming here and we will have four minutes of stoppage time

89' Higuain whips in a costlesskick, but the header is well over the bar

88' SUBSTITUTION NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (DAIGO KOBAYASHI IN LEE NGUYEN OUT)

87' Arrieta went down in the box begging for a penalty but it was a dive all ends up

86' Columbus still pushing forward in hopes of another goal, but nothing is doing at that end of the pitch

85' Shuttleworth claims the ensuing costlesskick easily

84' Finlay was hacked down by Tierney for another dangerous costlesskick

83' Columbus look as if they've just given up on this one now. Meanwhile, Soares hacks down Schoenfeld to give away a dangerous costlesskick

81' SUBSTITUTION COLUMBUS CREW (JAIRO ARRIETA IN TYSON WAHL OUT)

80' Columbus fans starting to head for the exits now

78' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (CHARLIE DAVIES) Davies goes on a run as the Crew had been forced to commit massive numbers forward. He curled a lovely shot from 25 yards out that went in off of the post for a 4-1 lead.

77' Jones has a hit from distance that's held easily

76' Revolution look as if they deserve this 3-1 lead, but the match isn't over yet.

75' Finlay played in on goal and he can't finish. It wouldn't have mattered however, the flag was up for offside

73' SUBSTITUTION NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (KEVIN ALSTON IN KELYN ROWE OUT) SUBSTITUTION COLUMBUS CREW (BERNARDO ANOR IN WAYLON FRANCIS OUT)

72' Meram with some dogged work wins the ball back in the box, but his angled shot is held well

70' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (LEE NGUYEN) The MVP candidate led a break for 60 yards and just kept carrying the ball there. No one closed him down, and he made them pay with a terrific finish.

69' SUBSTITUTION COLUMBUS CREW (ERIC GEHRIG IN HECTOR JIMENEZ OUT)

68' Goncalves with some more fantastic defending to keep out Higuain

67' Columbus had looked well beaten at 2-0 down, but we have a new game on our hands here...

66' Nguyen sends in a costlesskick that is well held by the keeper

65' Columbus flying forward now, looking for the equalizer with the crowd roaring them on.

64' GOAL COLUMBUS CREW (JUSTIN MERAM) New England didn't clear their lines, and Finlay played a gorgeous ball across the box and found the winger who pulled a goal back.

63' Goncalves with a goal-saving header there. Meram had played a super ball in but the captain cleared it wonderfully.

62' Columbus preparing a substitution now.

61' Nguyen was in the box with numbers but instead of looking for the pass was a bit selfish there and needlessly gave the ball away.

60' Tchani has a little clip at Nguyen's ankles and is whistled for the foul.

59' Corner is well cleared by the Revs defense

58' Tony Tchani is down injured at the moment, just delaying the taking of the corner.

57' Schoenfeld with a header from close range deflected just over the bar. The home side are really piling on some pressure now looking to get back into the game.

55' Jermaine Jones down injured now after a challenge from Tchani

54' Columbus look shell-shocked after that second goal. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a big win here...

53' A rousing chant from the Columbus faithful now as they look to rouse their team who are now 2-0 down at home.

51' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (CHRIS TIERNEY) After the superb saves, there was a foul on the edge of the box. On the ensuing costlesskick, Tierney curls a beaut up and down over the wall and into the top corner. Lovely strike.

50' Bunbury should have scored! Nguyen found a gorgeous ball over the top to Rowe, who cut the ball back to the winger whose shot was saved fantastically! The rebound fell to him , but it was blocked. Should have been 2-0.

48' Francis down injured after a duel with Bunbury. That looked a really harsh challenge.

47' Columbus with a really good attacking move that ends with a save off a deflected shot from Schoenfeld.

46' Meram and Soares in a bit of an altercation with each other there. This has been a really physical one between two teams who really don't like each other.

Thanks for joining us here for the first half, we will be back with you as soon as the action resumes.

45+1' Crew look to break but Nguyen pulls him back for a good tactical foul. Halftime now.

45' Training ground routine comes off there are a secondary cross is blocked out for a corner. After the ball is cleared, Trapp goes flying in on a great tackle. Thats circa 1990. One additional minute coming.

44' Rowe's backpost corner is cleared but the ball isn't cleared and Higuain is whistled for a handball. Freekick coming now...

43' Jones makes a barnstorming run to the byline and fires his cross off the keeper and out for a corner.

42' Columbus starting to pile on some pressure, looking for an equalizer before the half here...

41' Ethan Finlay whistled for offside. This one has hit a bit of a lull since the goal.

40' Columbus corner comes in and the Revs keeper is fouled

39' Higuain with a great, really inventive flick right back to the opposition

38' Caldwell clips down Tchani, Columbus costlesskick

37' Rowe and Higuain have really been battling in the center of the park. This battle is won by Rowe, and he takes the ball away.

36' Finlay hacked down for a costlesskick in the attacking half.

35' Game just restarting after that vital away goal for New England.

34' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (CHARLIE DAVIES) Rowe whips in a great ball to the back post off the costless kick, and had a costless diving header to make it 1-0. Columbus playing a high line there, were begging for the offside but he looked on.

33' Trapp whistled for a foul on Bunbury. That one did not look a foul.

32' Bunbury sends in a fantastic cross that Davies can't quite reach! That was a real chance there.

31' Jones down after a blow to the head. Didn't look like a foul but the referee disagreed.

30' Nguyen makes a fantastic run and lays the ball off for Rowe 16 yards away from goal but he skies his shot into the crowd.

29' Meram was played in but he put the ball off the crossbar! It should be 1-0 now!

28' Initial corner is cleared but the ball is pumped back in and cleared out for another corner.

27' Higuain breaks and the ball is cleared out for a corner.

26' The way these players are going in this game, you'd think it was a cup final and not the first leg in an early round of the playoffs.

25' Columbus with an attacking costless kick here. It is cleared easily.

24' Columbus appear to be the team sitting back more right now, just absorbing some pressure.

23' Nguyen fouled by Francis.

22' Columbus looking to find a bit of passing rythym now.

21' Game just settling into a rythym again after the fouling. And Davies turns and shoots but his shot is really well saved. Good attacking play there.

20' Schoenfeld whistled for a terrible challenge on Soares. I have a feeling we'll see a LOT of yellow cards in this one.

19' This is quite some match so far. Real physical, strong play from both sides.

18' Rowe, Goncalves, Higuain and Tchani are all involved in some pushing and shoving and Goncalves is issued a yellow card.

17' New England should have scored! Nguyen with a mindblowing run through the box ends with a saved shot, then the ball falls to Jones whose shot takes a deflection and goes just over the bar.

16' Schoenfeld fouls Goncalves after a really tough physical battle. Great match so far.

15' Real physical battle out here, four or five challenges looked as if they could have been fouls. Then, Nguyen leads a great break and slips in an offside Davies.

14' First real lull in the action here...

13' Jimenez makes a fantastic tackle to take the ball off Davies who otherwise would have been in on goal.

12' Jones brought down by Higuain and suddenly Tchani and Goncalves are having words over the tackle.

11' Columbus now spend nigh on a full minute in possession. Neither side leaving anything in their lockers today.

10' New England look the better side so far, bossing possession

9' Charlie Davies is playing the no. 9 role really well today, helping his side hold possession.

8' Wil Trapp is closing Jones down really well, not allowing him any time and space while on the ball.

7' Nguyen leads a break but nothing comes of it. My oh my, we appear in for a great one here today...

6' Rowe should have scored! Horrible defending from the home side nearly gives away a goal but that wasn't clinical enough. End to end stuff so far.

5' Finlay nearly scores after some horrendous refereeing. The whistle sounded and no one was sure what was happening. The winger found himself in behind but his shot was saved.

4' Tchani needlessly gives the ball away as both teams look to settle into this one, and a Depeche Mode classic rings around the stadium.

3' Neither team looking to sit back, and both are looking for open, exciting attractive football.

2' Jones makes a 40 yard run through the middle and has a hit from 20 yards out that sails harmlessly wide. Then, on the other end, Schoenfeld nearly scores after some horrible defending. He should have opened the scoring there.

1' Kickoff

4:10 PM ET: Players are out on the pitch, and it's almost time to kick off.

4:05 PM ET: It's a cold day in Columbus, only around 40 degrees. That shouldn't have too big of an effect on this afternoon's proceedings, but it could prove important nonetheless.

4:02 PM ET: Televised coverage has now kicked off, and we can't wait to take you through this one. Kickoff coming within the next 15 minutes...

4:00 PM ET: The game ball is set, and we are almost to kickoff...

3:56 PM ET: The crowd is starting to filter in at Crew Stadium, and we'll take the time right now to remind you of how these teams have fared against each other this season. New England was once victorious and Columbus won on the other two occasions.

3:51 PM ET: This week, our roundtable of experts took their time to predict who would in these match-ups. There was no consensus on who would win this one; two think it will Columbus while two think it will be New England. To read our full predictions, go here: https://www.vavel.com/en-us/soccer/409234-vavel-usa-mls-roundtable-playoff-predictions.html

3:46 PM ET: Now less than 30 minutes to kick off...

3:43 PM ET: Today's match-up pits two of MLS' most decorated sides against each other. The fact that they were both inaugural sides only adds to the match's appeal. Columbus has won MLS Cup once (2008), are three time winners of the Supporter's Shield (2004, 2008, 2009), won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in 2002 and were runners up in 1998 and 2010. Meanwhile, New England won the Open Cup in 2007, were runners-up in 2001, and are four time finalists in MLS Cup (2002, 2005, 2006, 2007).

3:39 PM ET: Eight of today's starters for the Revolution have MLS Cup Playoffs experience. Shuttleworth, Jones and Davies. That should not come as a surprise given that they were in the playoffs last season.

2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

3:28 PM ET: New England's bench is rounded out by: Knighton, Alston, Neumann, Barnes, Fagundez, Kobayashi, Mullins

3:28 PM ET: New England Revolution Starting XI: Shuttleworth, Tierney, Goncalves (C), Soares, Farrell, Jones, Caldwell, Rowe, Nguyen, Bunbury, Davies

3:25 PM ET: Columbus' bench is rounded out with: Lampson, Anor, Pogatetz, Speas, George, Gehrig and Arrieta.

3:24 PM ET: Columbus Crew Starting XI: Clark, Jimenez, Parkhurst (C), Wahl, Francis, Finlay, Trapp, Tchani, Meram, Higuain, Schoenfeld

3:20 PM ET: The costless inline ticker on MLSsoccer.com is telling us we are now less than 45 minutes away from kickoff in this one.

3:18 PM ET: One important thing to note going into these conference semifinals is the new use of the away goals rule. In past years, MLS did not use the away goals rule to determine tiebreakers, but they will this year. For those unaware, the away goals rule says that should two teams tie on aggregate over the two legs, the side who scored more away goals advances.

3:14 PM ET: Among all of the things these playoffs will decide is the MLS MVP race. LA Galaxy striker Robbie Keane, Seattle Sounders striker Obafemi Martins, and Nguyen are the clear top three right now. Martins currently seems the clear number one after leading Seattle to the US Open Cup and Supporter's Shield double, but Nguyen could yet claim the trophy. Should he do so, he'll need a masterful performance in these playoffs.

3:09 PM ET: Jones too will have to put in a performance. After his late season transfer to the league, Jones provided the base of their 4-1-4-1 formation. His play in that sweeper role has been fantastic, and he will need to keep Columbus from bossing possession in the middle of the park.

3:05 PM ET: For the New England Revolution, big performances are needed from Lee Nguyen and Jermaine Jones. Nguyen has been absolutely masterful through the last half of the season, and is by most accounts in the top three for MLS MVP. His 18 goals are 13 more than anyone else on the team has and if not for his play all term long they would not be where they are.

2:59 PM ET: Finlay has been a revelation this season. The 24-year-old is in his third season in MLS, but had yet to even score a goal before this season. He has been critical to Columbus' attack, and is rumored to be among the players who USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann will call in for his January Camp.

2:56 PM ET: First up, let's look at the Crew. The home side today will need a big performance from talisman striker Federico Higuain. Higuain and Ethan Finlay are joint top scorers and assister with 11 goals and seven assists. Should they win today, both will need to be huge.

2:53 PM ET: Let's next take a look at the keys to today's match...

Columbus Crew - New England Revolution

2:48 PM ET: What do you all expect to see out of this match? Comment and Tweet at me with your keys to the game, predictions, and overall feelings going into the match.

2:45 PM ET: For those intrigued about television coverage of today's match, it is available on local broadcasts, Univision Deportes, and a costless inline at MLS' official website.

LIVE Inline and Scores MLS Cup Playoffs

2:38 PM ET: Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs! This is a fantastic weekend in world football, and we're thrilled to be bringing you this one LIVE!

2:28 PM ET: As the game wound its way to a conclusion, it looked destined for extra time. That all changed when Sporting goalkeeper Eric Kronberg made a horrendous error. New York midfielder Ambroise Oyongo lofts in a sky-high cross from the right wing, and it looked an easy claim for the keeper. It even appeared that he gave his defenders a shout, as both Collin and Besler left it. Instead, the ball fell to Wright-Phillips who made no mistake, glancing his header inside the far post.

2:26 PM ET: However, New York was not done. And, for the 28th and 29th times of the season it would be that man BWP again. His first goal was not his prettiest ever, but it was effective. Henry cut a cross back to him, and his deflected shot found the side netting at the far post.

2:24 PM ET: Then, in the 53rd minute Sporting's Dom Dwyer struck. Benny Feilhaber went on a slaloming run, scything through the defense. He drew Jamison Olave away from Dwyer, and slipped in the Englishman. He would make no mistake, calmly finishing with his first touch and putting the holders ahead 1-0.

2:22 PM ET: Sporting Kansas City have struggled all season with injury, and it was no different in this one as they were forced to start Kevin Ellis. Nonetheless, it was one of their best defensive performances of the season. While both Tim Cahill and Wright-Phillips fluffed their lines and missed their chances, Aurelien Collin and Matt Besler put in standout performances.

2:20 PM ET: On Thursday night, all eyes turned to Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey where league-leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips would play the hero's role yet again. His teammate Thierry Henry made headlines in the run-up to the game saying that Wright-Phillips should have scored more than his single-season record equaling 27, but his two on the night were crucial.

2:18 PM ET: Michel stepped up and calmly converted the penalty for FC Dallas, making it 2-1 with 84 minutes on the clock. Vancouver was unable to create another chance of note, and that was how it ended. Should you wish to read the full match report, it can be found here.

2:16 PM ET: Alas, late on it was Waston who played the villain with a contentious handball. A long throw made its way into the box, and took an awkward bounce off his arm. The arm appeared in a fairly natural position, but referee Mark Geiger pointed to the spot. It seemed a harsh penalty, but a fair one.

2:14 PM ET: After the break, Vancouver got back into the game and nearly equalized just after the restart. Mauro Rosales took a costless kick from 25 yards out, but it came back off the underside of the bar. They would find their equalizer in the 64th minute on a deflected strike from Erik Hurtado.

2:12 PM ET: Rookie sensation Tesho Akindele opened the scoring in the 40th minute on a defensive gaffe after the 'Caps had looked the better side in the opening. The goal was historic; the first time a Canadian scored against a Canadian team in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

2:10 PM ET: On Wednesday, FC Dallas hosted Vancouver Whitecaps. Dallas have been an enigma all season; one night a potent, thrilling counter-attacking force the next a team incapable of scoring who leaked goals at the back. Vancouver snuck into the playoffs on the final matchday of the season on a late winner from Kendall Waston, but he would play the villain on Wednesday.

2:08 PM ET: Let's next take a look at what happened in the Wildcard Round on Wednesday and Thursday nights...

2:06 PM ET: This one certainly appears the most evenly matched tie in the Conference Semifinals, but now seems as good a time as any to run you through the rest of this weekend's matches. At 8 PM ET tonight, LA Galaxy will take on Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in the first leg of the 2 - 3 seed Western Conference Semifinals. Tomorrow at 4 PM ET, survivors of the Eastern Conference Wildcard Round Red Bull New York will host DC United and at 9 PM ET on Sunday FC Dallas will host Seattle Sounders.

2:04 PM ET: Meanwhile, the Crew enter this match as the only team who can legitimately challenge New England for the title of "Hottest Team in MLS". They have won five of their last six and six of their last eight matches, and in the last three months have risen from seventh place in the East to third, leapfrogging reigning champions Sporting Kansas City, costless scoring Red Bull New York and US Open Cup Finalists Philadelphia Union. Columbus are next odds-on favorites to win the cup, checking in at 8/1.

2:02 PM ET: Today's match-up pits two of the hottest teams in MLS against each other. The Revolution enter this one having picked up 28 of a possible 33 points over their last 11 matches. They struggled mightily at points during the regular season, at one point losing eight games in a row. However, the midseason signing of Jermaine Jones catalyzed their turnaround and are now fourth favorites to win MLS Cup. According to Vegas Insider, they are now at 7/1 odds to win the title. In the Eastern Conference, they trail only DC United who are 5/1.

2:00 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs! This afternoon's match pits the number two and three seeds out of the Eastern Conference against each other as the New England Revolution have travelled to Crew Stadium for the first leg of this Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Columbus Crew. My name is Liam McMahon, and it will be my pleasure to take you through today's match.