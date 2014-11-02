New York Red Bulls - DC United Live of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs
Paul Frederiksen - USA TODAY Sports
6:03 PM ET: Next up is Dallas vs. Seattle. Thanks for joining me everyone!

6:02 PM ET: DC has a mountain to climb now. An away goal for New York in the next game could cripple DC's chances

6:00 PM ET: New York trumps DC in the first leg. Six days from now is the 2nd leg at RFK Stadium

FINAL - New York 2 - 0 DC United

93' - Cleared by New York. Last chance for DC....

93' - Rolfe's cross is off Olave for a corner

92' - New York killing time...

90' - 3 minutes of stoppage time

89' - Franklin's cross is met by Robles. Maybe one more chance for DC this game

88' - Huge block from Olave! DC continue their pressure

87' - Costless kick for DC in a dangerous area just outside the 18

85' - Arnaud rifles a shot from distance and it's wide left

84' - Yellow card for Roy Miller for a late challenge on Nick DeLeon

82' - Yellow card for Oyongo, who just came on for Henry

81' - Red Bull fans chanting "One more year" at Henry. We can only hope

79' -  SUB - Thierry Henry is coming off

78' - DC has a tough challenge in the last 10 minutes. An away goal would be huge for them

77' - Dax McCarty's header is JUST wide. The veteran should've put that away

76' - BWP has his shot deflected and out of play. Hamid was wrong footed from the deflection. Could've been 3-0

75' - SUB - Luyindula comes off for Tim Cahill

74' - GOAL! Luyindula beats the DC defenders and puts the 1v1 chance past Hamid. 2-0 New York

73' - Wright-Phillips skies a cross. Wastes a great chance for New York

72' - Red Bulls refusing to sit back and defend. A lot of pressure on the DC goal. Hamid is DC's player of the game so far

71' - BWP with another shot and Hamid with another save

70' - SUB - Sean Franklin comes on for Taylor Kemp

69' - DC plays the ball wide but the cross is cleared to start a Red Bull counter

67' - HUGE double save from Hamid. Keeping DC United in the game

67' - Sean Franklin getting ready to come on

66' - The game has yet to slow down. Both sides aching for a goal

63' - Sam starts the counter and Henry puts a header on frame. The ball is saved easily from Hamid

61' - Henry puts a shot over the bar

60' - Espindola's shot is off the top of the net. Good bit of pressure from DC. This game is going to have an exciting end

58' - Goal kick Red Bulls

57' - Espindola's shot is deflected out for a corner

57' - Pontius is fouled outside the 18. Costless kick for DC in a dangerous position

55' - DC is missing something in the middle. Haven't been able to do anything with the ball unless they're on the wings

52' - Henry blasts a shot of Sam's face. He seems to be hurting a little after that one

51' - Sam's cross is met by a soft header which bounces straight to Hamid

49' - Same story as the first half, DC presses early, New York trying to work the counter

47' - Eckersley bodies Chris Pontius for a New York goal kick

46' - Second half kicks off. Can New York hold on to their shutout?

HALFTIME - Getting ready for the second half here. New York continues it's streak of scoring at least one goal in games played at Red Bull Arena

HALFTIME - New York enters the half up 1-0 behind a goal from your golden boot winner, Bradley Wright-Phillips

45' - DC now looking like they're content to go into half down 1-0. One minute of stoppage time

43' - Too many fouls for McCarty who picks up the first yellow card of the game

42' - Still can't believe that back heel from Henry. Age knows no boundries with this man

40' - GOAL! Bradley Wright-Phillips slots home the shot after a beautiful back heel from Thierry Henry

39' - Great defense from Olave. Corner for DC

38' - BWP has a nice look at goal but skies his shot. Should've been better from the golden boot winner

37' - BWP is just offside. New York bringing the pressure

36' - Henry is limping. Looks like it's just a knock he can shake off

34' - New York peppering the DC goal with chances but BWP finally puts a shot wide. Goal kick DC

31' - New York finally with a spell in DC territory. McCarty's shot is redirected wide by Lyuindula. Best chance for NY so far

29' - Johnson and Olave getting in a scuffle. A talking to from the ref.

28' - Espindola costless kick

26' - Johnson has his shot blocked and the follow up from Espindola is saved. New York absorbing a lot of pressure right now

25' - A lot of action now. A one timer from Arnaud is saved by Robles.

24' - Soft shot from Eric Alexander. Saved easily by Hamid

23' - Sam's cross is met by a Hamid fist. No good looks at goal from New York yet.

20' - DeLeon whips in a cross for Espindola but his touch is heavy and the ball goes straight to Robles. Could've been 1-0 DC there.

18' - Eckersley plays in a cross for BWP who is wide open but offside. His shot was wide

17' - New York caught on the counter. Espindola tries a shot but the angle is too tight. Goal kick New York

15' - Foul against New York. DC plays quickly but New York is back on the ball almost immediately

14' - DC happy to play the possession game, but they can't find a good look on goal. Throw in for New York deep in their own territory

11' - Peggy Lyuindula is down injured. DeLeon clipped him with a late challenge. Lyuindula back up

10' - New York putting on the pressure. Henry plays in a cross but cleared by Davy Arnaud

8' - Handball off of Espindola. DC with the upperhand early on. New York trying to string together some passes but is cut out early

6' - Espindola tries a shot from distance but it isn't on frame. Goal kick New York

5' - Tactical foul from Boswell. Get's a talking to but no card

4' - Henry puts in a cross but no one is there. Straight into Hamid's arms

2' - DC with some early pressure. Eckersley clears a ball out for a DC throw

1' - Stadium is loud and both teams come out with a lot of energy

1' - KICKOFF!

4:09 PM ET: Red Bull Arena looking a little fuller than last game. About to kickoff here.

4:07 PM ET: Today marks the 78th matchup between the two teams in MLS, 10th in the playoffs

4:00PM ET: The inline is now live on www.mlssoccer.com

3:58 PM ET: Temperature dropping and wind rising at Red Bull Arena. About 35 degrees with 25 MPH winds. Brrr!

3:52 PM ET: Fans filing in. DC United supporters are standing in the corner under a MetroStars banner

3:47 PM ET: The only time DC lost to New York in the playoffs was eight years ago in a shoot out

3:38 PM ET: Once again, if you don't have televised access to today's game, you can inline it for costless over at www.mlssoccer.com

3:33 PM ET: Interesting stat: New York has scored at least one goal in every game at Red Bull Arena this season.

3:30 PM ET: Only 30 minutes until kickoff at Red Bull Arena. Who do you think will win this first leg?

3:25 PM ET: If my predictions hold true, New York will take the series against DC. There's a first time for everything.

3:19 PM ET: Fabian Espindola is my player to look. Not only does he have a career best in goals this season (9), but he's also playing against his former team. Nothing sweeter than a little revenge

3:13 PM ET: Tim Cahill is left on the bench in favor of Peggy Lyuindula. Cahill has been a big disappointment for RBNY fans. A huge dropoff in performance from last year.

3:10 PM ET: Thierry Henry and Bobby Boswell will wear the captain's armbands for either side. I wouldn't want Henry yelling at me if I were the ref.

3:08 PM ET: Chris Rolfe starts on the bench for DC United.

3:06 PM ET: So Henry is indeed starting. I think we may only see roughly 70 minutes from him depending on how the game goes for New York. Do they pull Henry if they're losing and try and keep him as fresh as possible for the match in DC?

3:05 PM ET: DC United starting lineup: Hamid; Kemp, Birnbaum, Boswell, Korb; Pontius, Kitchen, Arnaud, DeLeon; Espindola, Johnson

3:03 PM ET: Red Bulls starting lineup: Robles, Eckersley, Olave, Sekagya, Miller, Alexander, McCarty, Sam, Luyindula, Henry, Wright-Phillips

2:59 PM ET:  Interested in Henry's playing time today. He sat out the last regular season match with an achilles issue, but played the full 90 against SKC in the knockout round.

2:58 PM ET: Lineups will be out soon.

2:56 PM ET:  Bradley Wright-Phillips has 29 goals in all competitions this season which puts him tied for 5th all-time in MLS.

2:47 PM ET: We've got some time before the game. Here's highlights of the last meeting between DC and New York. A 1-0 New York victory 