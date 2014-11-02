FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

11:24 PM ET: I am Matthew Evans, have a great night!

11:18 PM ET: Here are the final stats from tonight's match, courtesy of MLSsoccer.com:

11:06 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game tonight is Stefan Frei. His big save in the last minute of regular time preserved a big road result for Seattle.

10:59 PM ET: A big away goal from Osvaldo Alonso means Seattle will head back to the Emerald City with the advantage next week.

90+2': FINAL WHISTLE! We have hit halftime in this series with the score FC Dallas 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1.

90+1': The corner goes straight out of bounds for a goal kick.

90': SAVEEE!!!! FREI!!!! Fabian Castillo gets into the box and fires a shot that Frei gets a finger on to save. Two minutes of stoppage time.

88': Marshall heads the throw clear.

88': The corner is headed out by Kenny Cooper for a throw in

87': Leo Gonzalez with a great challenge on Fabian Castillo that earns praise from Castillo himself. A corner coming up.

87': Dempsey gets a look but he does not get a good effort on the shot.

86': Dallas Sub: Andres Escobar (Out), David Texeira (In)

85': Michel floats a ball into Tesho Akindele but Frei is off his line to catch.

84': Shouts for a hand ball on a bang-bang play in the box but that would have been ball-to-hand if there was indeed contact.

83': MISS! Seattle is gifted three scoring chances in the box but Alonso's header is knocked into the air, Martin's overhead kick is block and Dempsey's side-volley is out for a goal kick.

82': Frei makes a great catch on the costless kick. Gonzalez was called for a foul on the other side of the field causing the costless kick from Michel.

81': He is limping back into the box. You can tell he is in some pain but he will give it a go.

80': Chad Marshall is down on the field holding his ankle.

79': Zach Scott miskicks the ball but it bounces back to him for a clearance. That could have been very bad.

78': Dallas is attacking against Leo Gonzalez almost exclusively now.

76': Gonzalez was carded for a foul on Fabian Castillo, he pulled Castillo down to avoid an odd-man rush towards the Sounder goal

75': Michael Azira fires a low shot towards goal that is nearly deflected by Dempsey. The ball is out for a goal kick.

74': Yellow Card: Leo Gonzalez - Seattle Sounders FC

72': Seattle Sub: Marco Pappa (Out), Michael Azira (In)

71': The ball is cleared by Marshall. A ball comes back in front Hernandez that is caught by Frei. He looks to spring Pappa but the throw is all the way to Fernandez.

70': Castillo and Alonso do battle in the corner. Castillo wins a costless kick deep in the corner. Michel to take.

69': Castillo using his speed gets around Leo Gonzalez to the end line but his low cross is cut out by Marshall.

66': The pace is starting to slow down here in the 67th minute.

65': Seattle Sub: Lamar Neagle (Out), Kenny Cooper (In)

63': SAVE! A throughball finds its way to Michel who fires a shot at the near post but Frei is down for the save.

60': Castillo turns Gonzalez inside out before airmailing a cross out for a goal kick.

59': Dallas cries for a foul on Leo Gonzalez but his challenge on Andres Escobar is clean.

58': Wow that was close. Frei has to make a reaction save after the corner comes all the way through to him.

57': Blas Perez earns a corner after his shot is deflected off a defender.

55': A critical away goal that means will have to score at least one at CenturyLink Field next week on Monday Night Futbol.

54': GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!!! ALONSO!!!!!! The Cuban gets open behind Fabian Castillo and heads past Fernandez! 1-1

54': Martins earns a costless kick on the other end. Pappa to whip it in.

53': The corner is cleared as far as Victor Ulloa who fires a volley that is stopped by Frei. That could have been very dangerous if it would have taken a deflection.

52': Tons of space available for both teams as the game is stretching form end-to-end. Castillo gets in behind the defense, Zach Scott made the recovery and clears for a corner.

50': A big defensive stop by Zach Loyd who is able to get a toe on a ball that would have put Martins in alone on goal.

49': Pappa drives a low shot that is easy for Fernandez.

48': Seattle earns a corner on their next attack. Nothing to show from that.

47': The kick from Dempsey is right at the goalkeeper for an easy save.

46': Seattle wins an early costless kick in a nasty spot. 30 yards out straight away. Dempsey and Pappa stand over.

46': And we are underway.

10:10 PM ET: Both teams are back on the field and we are ready for the second half. Seattle will kick off and move from right-to-left on your keyboard.

10:08 PM ET: Here are you first half stats, courtesy of MLSsoccer.com:

Halftime: FC Dallas 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

45+2': There is the halftime whistle with the score FC Dallas 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0.

45+1': One minute of stoppage time. Seattle gets a late corner but it is caught by Raul Fernandez.

45': FC Dallas is already utilizing some time-wasting efforts.

44': A nice dummy run from Obafemi Martins nearly springs Lamar Neagle but the pass from Dempsey is too far ahead.

42': SAVE!!! They try a quick two-touch play to spring Castillo but Frei makes himself big and makes the save.

41': FOUL! FC Dallas earns a costless kick in a very dangerous spot straight away about 30 yards out. Michel looks to take this one.

39': Nothing comes from the corner.

38': Seattle putting some pressure on, they earn a corner. Brad Evans to take.

36': Seattle looking to find some space for the attack. It quickly closes but they are getting closer to finding their opening goal.

35': FC Dallas takes a 1-0 lead on aggregate.

34': GOAL!!! Frei dives to his left which is correct but the shot has too much pace and it is 1-0 to the home side.

33': Michel will take it.

32': PENALTY!!! Marco Pappa pulls down Andres Escobar in the box. No doubt about that one.

30': Marco Pappa and Je-Vaughn Watson look to muscle each other off of the ball. Watson earns the costless kick when Pappa tugs his shirt.

28': Chad Marshall makes a big defensive play to stop Blas Perez from taking possession inside the penalty box.

26': Neagle and Yedlin connect on an overlapping run but the pass from Neagle goes out for a goal kick.

25': FC Dallas passing the ball around the field, it is an interesting strategy as they pulled the Seattle defense forward before trying to play over the top to Castillo.

23': Seattle springs a counterattack led by Martins. He cuts and has two players open on the far side but cannot get the ball past the last defender and the danger goes away.

22': Yedlin is called for a foul on Blas Perez, who seems to be coming back into the midfield looking for more touches.

21': Another save from Fernandez on a bouncing shot.

20': Obafemi Martins takes a shot to the ribs from Moises Hernandez, a costless kick coming from 18 yards out, angle right.

18': SAVE!!!! Obafemi Martins goes in on a break but cannot get his low shot past Fernandez. A big save there and the game is opening up.

16': Dempsey and Martins are hauled down at midfield. A costless kick coming to Seattle. They look to two-touch it through the middle but are turned away. An attack down the wing sees Yedlin put a low cross in but that is cleared.

13': Yedlin goes flying over Blas Perez while defending off of a throw-in. No foul needed on that play as Yedlin was not pushed.

12': The corner is cleared by Seattle. FC Dallas earns a throw-in and looks to catch the Sounders napping but the throw is out for a goal kick.

11': FC Dallas earns a corner on the other end. They seem to be attacking towards DeAndre Yedlin.

10': SAVE! Fernandez is called into action by Brad Evans who took a lovely pass from Obafemi Martins in space to get a solid shot on target. Dempsey was crashing for the rebound.

9': Michel's ball is cleared by Seattle.

8': The corner is cleared at the near post. Brad Evans is called for a foul on the next attacking wave, costless kick coming from 40 yards away.

7': Back and forth action here, FC Dallas is having a hard time breaking through the midfield of Seattle. They boot a ball in and put some pressure on Frei who gives the ball away on a poor clearance. FC Dallas brings the ball back through and nearly finds Akindele open in front but the pass is too far ahead of him.

5': Seattle with a costless kick from about 40 yards out, Pappa plays it short to Obafemi Martins but the official stops the play due to the wall not being ten yards away. A good ball in is out for a goal kick despite Seattle's protests.

3': We are underway after some technical difficulties. FC Dallas with a lion's share of the possession to start.

9:06 PM ET: The captains are meeting with the referee.

9:04 PM ET: The teams are out on the field and we are moments away from kickoff. FC Dallas is in all-red while Seattle is in rave green shirts and shorts with blue socks.

8:45 PM ET: Both sections of support are on the same side of the stadium. Hopefully nobody does anything stupid tonight.

8:44 PM ET: From all accounts, we could have a good sized crowd tonight.

8:28 PM ET: A look at the teams out on the field for warmups from Matt Pentz of the Seattle Times.

8:19 PM ET: A very interesting name on the lineup sheet for Seattle as Aaron Long makes the 18. This may be the first time he has been on the lineup sheet this season.

8:10 PM ET: Seattle is coming out in a 4-4-2: GK: Stefan Frei. DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Chad Marshall, Zach Scott, Leo Gonzalez. MID: Lamar Neagle, Osvaldo Alonso, Brad Evans, Marco Pappa. FWD: Clint Dempsey, Obafemi Martins.

8:01 PM ET: FC Dallas has released their starting lineup. It will be a 4-2-3-1: GK: Raul Fernandez. DEF: Moises Hernandez, Zach Loyd, Matt Hedges, Je-Vaughn Watson. DEF MID: Michel, Victor Ulloa. ATT MID: Andres Escobar, Fabian Castillo, Tesho Akindele. FWD: Blas Perez

8:00 PM ET: Seattle has played six matches on the road in the playoffs with only one win in those. That was an epic 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake on a beautiful Mario Martinez goal.

7:58 PM ET: FC Dallas has played in 17 matches at home in the playoffs with a total of eight wins. They also have six losses and three draws.

7:42 PM ET: It will be interesting to see how the implementation of the away goals rule will affect the strategies of both sides. Away goals become very important now.

7:36 PM ET: The soccer purists have found what they will complain about tonight. There are gridiron lines slightly visible on the pitch. FC Dallas shares this stadium with a local school district according to Don Ruiz of the Tacoma News-Tribune.

7:34 PM ET: A look at the scarves being given to fans as they come to the game tonight. FC Dallas is looking to have a sea of red.

7:30 PM ET: Clint Dempsey is having a great year adding 15 goals and 10 assists but the x-factor in the Seattle offense is Lamar Neagle. The Federal Way native scored nine goals and added nine assists this season as the third attacking option for Seattle.

7:28 PM ET: Seattle has three big points of attack in their amoeba offense. MVP candidate Obafemi Martins leads the way with 17 goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances. He was instrumental in setting up the game-winning goal last week against the LA Galaxy. He took a quick costless kick to Dempsey which he found back at his feet before playing in Marco Pappa behind the defense for the Supporters’ Shield clinching goal.

7:26 PM ET: Allowing goals will not be a big factor today as long as Seattle can score. This season, the away goals rule has been added as the first tie-breaker in a two-legged playoff series.

7:24 PM ET: Two goals is the magic number for Seattle in today’s match as they have a record of 6-3-0 on the road when scoring two or more goals. Unfortunately, they also allow a bunch of goals in those games. In those nine games, they have scored 28 goals and allowed 17.

7:22 PM ET: They come into today’s match on a very solid run of form in their last five matches taking ten points. They have also scored 12 goals in those five.

7:20 PM ET: Despite their struggles defensively on the road this season, Seattle has a pretty solid road record with 27 points from 17 matches. They have also scored 34 goals on the road to go with their 34 goals allowed.

7:18 PM ET: FC Dallas has a very good record at home this season having won 13 of 18 matches including the wild-card game. They are averaging nearly two goals per game at home which is even better when you factor in that Seattle is allowing two goals per game on the road.

7:16 PM ET: One of the biggest issues in that game was that Seattle centerback Zach Scott was subbed off in the 36th minute after suffering an injury forcing the rusty Djimi Traore to come off the bench. It was Seattle’s second consecutive loss after winning the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

7:14 PM ET: The 4-4-2 was how Oscar Pareja lined up FC Dallas when these two sides met on September 24th. A game that went 3-1 to FC Dallas. David Texeira scored twice in that match while Blas Perez added the third with just two minutes to go.

7:12 PM ET: With Diaz out, it is likely that Oscar Pareja will go with a more standard 4-4-2 with David Texeira to start at forward next to Blas Perez. This will be better for Dallas because it will put a little more pressure on the Seattle defense.

7:10 PM ET: That could be a huge loss for FC Dallas as Diaz really has been their main creative force from the attacking midfield spot next to Fabian Castillo and Tesho Akindele.

7:08 PM ET: It started after a challenge from substitute Andres Escobar on Vancouver right back Ethen Sampson. Sampson took exception to the challenge and got into Escobar’s face. The two teams started pushing and shoving in front of the FC Dallas bench. Midfielder Mauro Diaz came off the bench to get involved in the fracas, he was suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for this match and he was fined an undisclosed amount.

7:06 PM ET: There was an even more critical play later in the game going against FC Dallas that may have a worse effect on the club going into this series with Seattle.

7:04 PM ET: The replays showed that it was indeed a very good call from the referee at a very critical time in the match. FC Dallas converted the spot kick and thus advancing into this round of action.

7:02 PM ET: FC Dallas advanced to this series with a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference Wild-Card Round on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium. They were the beneficiaries of a controversial hand-ball called on Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston late in the match.

7:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Soccer and the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tonight our match is the first leg of the Western Conference Semi-Finals as the fourth-seeded FC Dallas hosts the top-seeded Seattle Sounders FC live from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s match.