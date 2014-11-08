DC United - New York Red Bulls Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

Once again, thanks for joining me here for VAVEL USA's coverage of this one. Keep checking back with us for more coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. I've been Liam McMahon, goodbye for now.

Well, that was a very impressive performance from the New York Red Bulls and they have sealed their place in the 2014 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final. Their opponent in that one will determined tomorrow, after the match between New England Revolution and Columbus Crew.

Jamieson Olave went down with an injury at the final whistle, and he will have to be watched to make sure he is good to go for the Conference Final.

Meanwhile, Fabian Espindola was shown a red card at the final whistle as he was still arguing with the referee over New York's goal.

The travelling fans of the Viking Army rejoice, as New York has won a playoff series for only the third time in franchise history.

90+5' Wright-Phillips smashes the ball clear one more time and there is full time!

90+4' Sekagya down after a heavy challenge. SUBSTITUTION (ARMAND ON LLOYD SAM OFF)

90+3' Tempers starting to flare here as both teams are aware of what the final result will be.

90+2' Estrada has a chance to volley from inside the box but it's blasted over the bar. Should have scored there.

90' GOAL DC UNITED (SEAN FRANKLIN) A great cross is sent in by Nick DeLeon. a header knocks the ball back across the face of goal and Franklin volleys it home. Not over yet. Five additional minutes coming.

89' YELLOW CARD BRADLEY WRIGHT-PHILLIPS (NEW YORK RED BULLS)

88' DeLeon has a hit from 20 yards out and it's just wide. He could have scored there.

87' Some empty seats starting to show around RFK Stadium, and it looks certain that the Red Bulls will advance.

86' United have a shooting chance with Johnson, but he instead looks for the pass and eventually Franklin floats a cross well over everyone.

85' YELLOW CARD TAYLOR KEMO (DC UNITED)

84' Espindola floats a ball into the box for DeLeon who has a costless header from six yards out but he skies the header.

83' Eddie Johnson has a chance from six yards out, but it's blocked over the bar by Olave.

81' United just turning the screw here, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them get a goal, but it doesn't seem like they'll get three.

80' United now have the man advantage, but it may just be too late for them.

78' RED CARD ROY MILLER (NEW YORK RED BULLS) Miller with a dreadulf challenge on Franklin! He went in with a high foot trying to take the ball down, but caught the defender in the neck! That is a despicable challenge!

77' United are now playing what looks like a 2-4-4, throwing as many numbers as possible forward.

76' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (AMBROISE OYONGO ON PEGUY LUYINDULA OFF)

75' Sean Franklin has a swing and a miss on a great chance in the box. Oh, you can tell he's a defender now!

74' New York substitution to come soon, but right now it's United who are throwing everything possible forward.

73' SUBSTITUTION DC UNITED (DAVEY ESTRADA ON CHRIS PONTIUS OFF)

72' Thierry Henry puts in a really dangerous ball that is well held by Hamid. This one is becoming woderfully stretched.

71' Luyindula went streaking down the left wing and had Wright-Phillipswide open in the middle of the box. His pass was behind the striker, who slipped as he had to go back for the ball.

70' The costlesskick is easily dealt with, and this one looks as if it may just peter out over these final 20 minutes.

69' DeLeon penalized for a handball, and here comes a dangerous costlesskick for New York.

68' New York starting to look certain to go through. We would need something to change drastically for United to advance.

67' DC United now looking beaten. Ben Olsen doesn't seem to knowwhat to do to rectify this situation.

66' SUBSTITUTION DC UNITED (LOUIS NEAL ON CHRIS ROLFE OFF)

65' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (TIM CAHILL ON ERIC ALEXANDER OFF)

64' New York are just flying after that goal. Wouldn't be surprised to see them snatch another goal here.

63' Eddie Johnson penalized for a foul on Alave as they both went up for a header.

62' United corner coming, and it's poor service. Held easily by Robles.

61' United had an attacking costlesskick awarded before the substitution, and Espindola takes... it's just over the bar! Oh, he was inches away from pulling one back!

60' DC UNITED SUBSTITUTION (EDDIE JOHNSON ON DAVY ARNAUD OFF)

59' Eddie Johnson preparing to come on now, as United must score three times over the final half hour to advance.

58' YELLOW CARD FABIAN ESPINDOLA (DC UNITED)

57' GOAL NEW YORK RED BULLS (PEGUY LUYINDULA) Thierry Henry makes a fantastic run into the box, and he ghosts past Franklin. Henry puts a great cross across the face of goal, and Luyindula glances it into the far post.

56' Suddenly it's United who are the ones out on the front foot. There are certainly goals still in this one.

55' Everyone just catching their breath, almost in awe that Espindola didn't score there.

54' Espindola should have scored! DeLeon shows superb skill to scamper to the right byline, and he puts in a fantastic ball across the face of goal. Espindola gets his head to it, but the glancing header sails just wide.

53' A training ground move gets the ball to the feet of Alexander from 20 yards out, but he doesn't get the right contact on the ball and it's cleared easily.

52' Arnaud scythes down Luyindula from behind, and here comes an attacking costless kick from New York.

51' New York look the side on the front foot right now, which is a bit of a surprise given the way that the first half ended.

50' Lloyd Sam works space for himself inside the box, but his shot from an acute angle is held well.

49' Wright-Phillips yanked down by Birnbaum. Freekick coming.

48' New York has now been drawn out, knowing that the goal has changed this game. We're in for a very exciting second half.

47' New York should have scored. Wright-Phillips with some great work, and he was suddenly in 2-on-1 with Luyindula. He should have slipped in the midfielder who was wide open, but the striker was selfish and easily gave possession away.

46' And we're back! Direct from the restart, United look to attack and recapture the momentum they had at the end of the first half.

A bit of a disappointment that DC United didn't open up the upper tier of RFK Stadium as they sold out the lower tier easily. In excess of 20,000 fans in attendance today including 1,000 who travelled from New York to support the Red Bulls.

It's all to play for in the second half, and we'll be back to bring you all of the action as soon as the first half ends.

45+1' The corner almost fell perfectly to Perry Kitchen, but he can't get anything on it. We head into half time now with this one perfectly poised. The first 35 minutes were fairly boring, but this second half should be fantastic.

45' United turning the screw now, looking to make it 2-0 before the break. They've got a corner coming here. One added minute.

44' Henry looks for Wright-Phillips down the left channel, but the pass is cut out.

43' Espindola cuts in from the right, and looks to curl one for the far post. He doesn't start it far enough outside of the post, and it's well saved.

42' YELLOW CARD ROY MILLER (NEW YORK RED BULLS) Chris Pontius was away down the right wing, and the left back yanked him back. Should the Red Bulls advance, he will be suspended for the first leg of the Conference Finals.

41' Bradley Wright-Phillips makes a fantastic run, running right over three defenders but when he gets in on goal, Hamid makes a great stop. Seconds later, Sam plays a ball across the six yard box that is just cleare d by Boswell.

40' Lloyd Sam makes a fantastic run down the right wing but his cross is disappointing, and is cleared easily.

39' United just flying now after that goal. New York needs to just settle and get to half time with this scoreline.

38' That goal has brought the 20,000+ inside of RFK Stadium into full voice. We could have a famous comeback on our hands here.

37' GOAL DC UNITED (NICK DELEON) Fabian Espindola sprays a great ball over to the left wing for Taylor Kemp, and the winger puts a world-class ball across the face of goal and all that DeLeon has to do is head into an empty net. 1-0 on the day, 1-2 on aggregate. Game on.

36' Sekagya with a terrific interception to cut out a dangerous goal.

35' DeLeon has a chance to put a cross into the box, but it's a poor ball and it's over the head of everyone.

34' That penalty shout seems to have livened this game up just a bit.

33' New York have a big penalty shout. They came forward at lightning speed, and Wright-Phillips played in a cross of the arm of Boswell. It looked a decent decision from the referee given how close Boswell's arm was to his body.

32' Pontius looking to make a run down the right, but his touch just lets him down.

31' 31 minutes in and both teams will be fairly pleased with the start. United will be pleased with their domination in possession, but for New York it's job done so far.

30' McCarty with another loose giveaway. Not what you expect from the midfielder, but he's been very lax in possession today.

29' There's been some quality in this match, but the entertainment level hasn't quite been there in what has been a tight, physical and tactical battle.

28' Fabian Espindola is in one-on-one with the keeper! Oh, but the forward is whistled for offside. Marginal, but definitely the right decision.

27' Wright-Phillips starting to look frustrated up top. He's really not getting any service up top.

26' Fabian Espindola back up after a hard challenge. This is a gritty, physical match right now. Arnaud whistled for a foul, and that will relieve the pressure on New York.

25' Eckersley with a sublime interception to cut out a move that Perry Kitchen was leading. Really poor pass from the midfielder.

24' Kemp has a hit from distance, but gets no purchase on the strike and it's claimed easily.

23' Miller with some fantastic work defensively to keep Espindola from being in on goal.

22' New York corner coming after some great work from Lloyd Sam. Henry takes, and it's well cleared by Pontius.

21' Parts of RFK Stadium are literally bouncing as the fans make themselves heard.

20' Boswell clears after Birnbaum left him a mess in defense, and here comes an attacking throw for New York.

19' New York really looking comfortable at the moment in defense, and they don't seem in much danger of losing this lead.

18' Chris Rolfe goes on a slaloming run through the midfield, and has a hit from distance but it swerves wide.

17' United may be throwing numbers forward in attack, but they don't look too threatening at the moment...

16' New York seem content to drop 10 men behind the ball and just look for the counter.

15' Wright-Phillips makes a dangerous run to the right byline, and he looks to clip a ball back for Luyindula but it's over his head.

14' Wright-Phillips went steaming forward there, but whistled back for a hand ball on the striker.

13' Here was the tifo from the Screaming Eagles at the start of the match:

12' DeLeon is fouled, and here comes an attacking costless kick for United... It's clipped into the middle and it looked like no one touched it and it runs over the end line. Out for a goal kick.

11' United certainly on the front foot at the moment, but they have yet to create a clear-cut chance.

10' United with a third corner and it's easily cleared. Back to what I was just saying, Wright-Phillips is up top with Luyindula in behind, then the wide players, and then McCarty and Alexander.

9' New York setting up today looking more like a 4-2-2-1-1

8' High cross stood up on the back post for Pontius but he gets no purchase on the header and it's flicked wide weakly.

7' Luyindula has time to get off a shot, but he doesn't get everything behind it and Hamid holds easily.

6' Lots of intesity, little quality in this one so far. Have a feeling that this one will be won by whichever is the "more desperate" team.

5' Henry takes the costless kick, and it's punched clear. Not convincing, and New York plays the ball back in, but Wright-Phillips is offside.

4' Peguy Luyindula down injured after an ugly challenge from Bobby Boswell. New York costless kick coming.

3' Chris Pontius makes a great run to win a corner. No one able to clear, and after a scuffle it goes out for another one. The second one is cleared easily.

2' United looking to attack at every opportunity knowing they need goals, but at the moment both teams are just settling into this one.

1' Kickoff

2:33 PM ET: About to be off, as NBC just swing over to the MLS Cup Playoffs. Great tifo from the United supporters, and we are about to be off here.

2:30 PM ET: The teams are out on the pitch now, and we are just moments away from kickoff in Washington, D.C.

2:29 PM ET: Television coverage is about to start over on NBC.

2:22 PM ET: A bit of a surprise in the team selections today as neither Tim Cahill nor Eddie Johnson was selected for New York and DC respectively. As United are forced to chase the game, it's a bit of a surprise to see a decent forward not in the starting. Less of a surprise not to see Cahill as New York will likely sit back and be defensive given their 2-0 lead on aggregate.

2:18 PM ET: We can confirm for you that the Red Bulls will have a great travelling support with them this afternoon.

2:15 PM ET: DC United Starting XI: Hamid, Kemp, Birnbaum, Boswell, Franklin, Pontius, Kitchen, Arnaud, DeLeon, Rolfe, Espindola

2:13 PM ET: New York Red Bulls Starting XI: Robles, Eckersley, Olave, Sekagya, Miller, Alexander, McCarty, Sam, Luyindula, Henry, Wright-Phillips

1:55 PM ET: We're now just over half an hour away from televised coverage starting. For those interested, it will be over on NBC.

1:45 PM ET: Then on Monday we will have another second leg in the Western Conference Semifinals when FC Dallas will travel to Seattle Sounders. Seattle holds a slight edge in that one as they picked up an away goal in the first leg, and that one is finely poised at 1-1.

1:37 PM ET: Tomorrow, we will have the second legs of playoff match-ups in both conferences; Columbus Crew travel to New England Revolution where they will look to overturn a 4-2 deficit, and Real Salt Lake will travel to LA Galaxy where both sides will need a goal as that one is locked in a 0-0 deadlock.

1:26 PM ET: Today's match, New York Red Bulls at DC United, is the only game of the day. However, tomorrow we will have two more playoff matches.

1:23 PM ET: Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of today's match.

1:02 PM ET: Part of the reason for the animosity between the fans of New York and DC is the fact that DC United are the far more successful club. At the inception of MLS, many fans and pundits believed that New York would soon be the dominant force in the American game. However, it has never panned out that way and they have won only one major trophy in their history as the New York/New Jersey MetroStars, the MetroStars and the New York Red Bulls. That trophy came last season when they triumphed in the regular season, winning the 2013 Supporter's Shield.

1:00 PM ET: While they have struggled to continue their early dynasty, the capitol club appear as if they are back on their way to the pinnacle of American soccer. Although they struggled mightily in the league in 2013, the triumph in the Open Cup was massive and has allowed them to kick on and improve this season. They are into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, and although they lost the first leg of this match-up, they finished in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

12:58 PM ET: DC United are one of the most decorated sides in the history of the league, and since their inception 19 years ago they have won MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013), the MLS Supporter's Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the CONCACAF Champions' Cup in 1998. United built one of the most incredible dynasties seen in MLS over the first four years of the league with their three MLS Cup titles, two Supporter's Shields, US Open Cup and Champions Cup. While they have not won trophies in the same way since their early glory days, they remain one of the most storied clubs in Major League Soccer.

12:56 PM ET: The rivalry between these two has blossomed over MLS' 19 year history, and it's always great to see two of the inaugural sides taking each other on in the playoffs.

12:54 PM ET: Speaking of Red Bull Arena, the conditions last week were not ideal. While the weather was far superior to that in Columbus last week, it was cold and windy. Today is going to be a nice day in Washington, with a high of 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The weather should be conducive to exciting, expansive and attractive football.

12:52 PM ET: While this match-up was not predicted to be the most exciting of the Conference Semifinal pairings, the added twist of back-to-back Atlantic Cup ties surely accentuates the sense of excitement surrounding this one. More than 600 DC United fans made the trek up to Red Bull Arena last weekend to witness the first leg, and more than 1000 Red Bull fans will be making the trip south today.

12:50 PM ET: This one is finely poised, and looks as if it will prove a highly entertaining contest. United will be forced to attack early and often as they look to overturn the 2-0 deficit, while New York will look to hit on the counter knowing that just scoring once will likely be enough to see them through this one.

12:48 PM ET: For United to advance, they must win by more than two goals. The only other option for them to advance would be to win 2-0 in normal time, end extra time scoreless and advance after a penalty shootout.

12:46 PM ET: A United victory by a score of 3-1, 4-2, or any other scoreline in which they concede but win by two goals would see the Red Bulls advance.

12:44 PM ET: A DC United win by a score of 2-0 would send us to extra time.

12:42 PM ET: Should it end in a New York victory, draw, or United win by only one goal, the Red Bulls would advance on to the Conference Finals.

12:40 PM ET: Let's next take a look at the possible permutations for today's match...

12:38 PM ET: It is worth remembering that this is the first time in MLS Cup history that the away goals rule has been in effect. For those unaware, the away goals rule states that should two teams be level on aggregate at the end of the two legs, the side who scored more away goals would advance. So, should United win today 3-1, New York would advance.

12:36 PM ET: However, after putting in a really poor performance United will really need to step it up for today's tie. They must overturn a two-goal deficit, and face the potential of an away goal putting the tie out of reach.

12:34 PM ET: Most pundits across the nation had predicted a fairly easy victory for DC across the tie, but New York put in a masterful performance. New York legend Thierry Henry was magisterial throughout the match, setting up both goals and spraying the ball across the field with ease.

12:32 PM ET: As we look forward to today's match, let's take a look back at what happened during the first leg last week. New York pulled off a surprise upset at home on goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Peguy Luyindula.

12:30 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of DC United - New York Red Bulls Live Inline at DC United in the second leg of the 2014 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Semifinals. My name is Liam McMahon, and it is truly my pleasure to take you through today's match.