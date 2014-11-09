New England Revolution - Columbus Crew Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

7:06 PM ET: Thank you for joining us for the first game of our MLS Playoffs Doubleheader. Our coverage continues right here.

7:04 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Lee Nguyen.

7:02 PM ET: The final score on aggregate: New England 7, Columbus 3

7:01 PM ET: The final score on the night: New England 3, Columbus 1

90+4': Final Whistle!

90+3': Charlie Davies with a chance but his volley slams into the stomach of Steve Clark. He looks to be ok.

90+2': Our coverage continues with the second leg of Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake right here. Kickoff coming in 30 minutes.

90+2': New England earns a corner, they will take it short and kill some more time off the clock

90+1': Three minutes of stoppage time.

89': Not much in terms of attack here at the Revolution are keeping possession and running out the clock.

86': The Eastern Conference Final will be confirmed very shortly. New England Revolution against New York Red Bulls.

85': RED CARD: Justin Meram. He gets sent off for a late challenge on Kevin Alston. Columbus will finish with nine men.

82': Revolution Sub: Jermaine Jones (Out), Darrius Barnes (In)

81': Despitre the result of the series being over, Columbus is still trying to attack.

79': Revolution Sub: Jose Goncalves (Out), Andy Dorman (In)

Aggregate: Revolution 7, Crew 3

77': GOAL!!!! TEAL BUNBURY!!!! He gets in behind the defense and does not miss this shot.

75': New England Sub: Lee Nguyen (Out), Daigo Kobayashi (In)

74': Columbus Sub: Jairo Arrieta (Out), Ben Speas (In)

72': Parkhurst is back on the field thankfully, that was a nasty looking challenge. Columbus had some pressure on the Revs goal but nothing comes of it.

70': Michael Parkhurst is down after a tough challenge as Charlie Davies stretches for the ball. Parkhurst is up and limping off the field. He will likely be subbed, that was nasty looking.

Aggregate: Revolution 6, Crew 3

69': GOAL!!!! TONY TCHANI!!!! Columbus pulls one back on a beautiful header off the great costless kick from Justin Meram.

67': Nothing comes from the costless kick.

66': A tough challenge by Justin Meram on Kevin Alston earns a yellow card.

65': SAVE! Bobby Shuttleworth with a diving save on a curling shot from Justin Meram. The ensuing throw goes all the way through the box.

63': We are back underway after that slight delay. The hill became just a bit steeper now for the Crew now down a man.

62': RED CARD: Ethan Finley. For what it is worth, that was deserved. He could have avoided the contact. The commentators on ESPN are wrong trying to defend this challenge.

60': Finley drags his boot and hits his shin on the forehead of Shuttlewoth and he has been sent off.

59': Oh no, Bobby Shuttleworth takes a boot to the face from Ethan Finley and he is down. He is moving after laying motionless for a few moments.

58': Bedell gets in behind the defense but his shot is stopped by Shuttleworth.

57': Crew Sub: Josh Williams (In), Eric Gehrig (Out)

Aggregate: Revolution 6, Crew 2

56': Columbus gets caught on the 3-on-2 counterattack and Charlie Davies finds Jose Goncalves open on the other side of the box who doesn't miss his chance. 2-0 Revs.

55': GOAL!!!! JOSE GONCALVES!!!! This baby is over.

52': Columbus finally relieves the pressure with some consistent possession in the Revs zone. They just cannot find space for a shot.

50': Nguyen takes the costless space given and fires a knuckling shot that Clark barely holds on to. Caldwell slides a ball to Rowe who directs a quick shot on target that nearly beats Clark.

49': New England is looking for the kill now.

47': SAVE!!!! Lee Nguyen with another point blank chance that is saved by Steve Clark. Bunbury gets a chnace just seconds later but his shot at the open net is wide.

46': Crew Sub: Tyson Wahl (Out), Adam Bedell (In)

6:11 PM ET: The teams are coming back on the field for the second half.

5:57 PM ET: The Crew need four to advance now. We will be right back after a quick break.

Aggregate: Revolution 5, Crew 2

Halftime: Revolution 1, Crew 0

45+1': SAVE!!!!! Bobby Shuttleworth with a big save to keep the header from Jairo Arrieta off the scoresheet. There is the halftime whistle.

45': MISS!!! Another poor play at the back by Columbus that Charles Davies puts into the near netting. A corner kick coming as Clark got a touch on it.

44': Aggregate: Revolution 5, Crew 2

43': GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!! LEE NGUYEN!!!! Steve Clark misplays a ball on the bounce. Bunbury looked to play in Davies, the ball finds the cutting Nguyen who slams the ball home far post. 1-0 Revs

40': Arrieta goes to ground after contact with Jose Goncalves. No foul coming there.

38': Jones takes a knock to the head from Wil Trapp. No foul called but the official pulls the play back just in case of injury. Jones is up and looks to be ok.

37': Arrieta had another chance in the six-yard box but the ball gets stuck at his feet and he cannot direct a touch to goal.

36': WOAH! Steve Clark nearly coughs up the ball to Lee Nguyen on the doorstep but he recovers well to clear.

35': Aggregate Score: Revolution 4, Crew 2

34': SAVE!!! Arrieta finds a cross at his feet at the penalty spot. He doesn't get too much on the shot but it goes right to Shuttleworth who gets down quickly to keep the score level at 0.

33': Tony Tchani with a great defensive tackle on Kevin Alston. The home fans didn't like the challenge.

32': Meram slides a ball into towards Arrieta but Goncalves just screens the forward long enough for Shuttleworth to gather.

30': Columbus is living dangerously now but so far the defense has been able to stop the break before it gets to the halfline.

27': Gehrig floats in a cross to about three waiting teammates, the ball bounces in the box but nothing comes of it. Columbus is starting to throw some numbers forward now. A goal in the next ten minutes would be ideal.

25': Jones makes a run into the attacking third where he collides with Tyson Wahl. Jones seems to be favoring his wrist.

23': Ethan Finley earns a corner kick on a great run to the corner. He could have earned a costless kick as Jermaine Jones hacked him down. A corner it was. The corner is mishit by Goncalves but is eventually knocked out off of a Crew attacker for a goal kick.

22': On the other end, Clark comes off his line to deny a good play into the box for New England.

21': Shuttleworth just beats Arrieta to a bouncing ball in the box, it ends up out for a goal kick. Some tough goalkeeping on that play.

20': A big battle in the corner between Kevin Alston and Waylon Francis. Alston goes to ground looking for a foul but nothing doing.

19': Steve Clark makes a nice save at a tight angle off of the shot from Team Bunbury.

17': To their credit, New England is not just sitting back in defense.

15': Columbus with another good look but the ball goes out over the crossbar. They have had the better of the looks to this point.

13': Columbus retains a good amount of the possession. A foul deep in the Revolution side ends that attack.

10': Jimenez makes a good run to get in behind the defense but his cross is too close to Shuttleworth.

8': Steve Clark comes out to gather a ball after some great passing from the Revolution. Six different players touched the ball in a matter of about ten touches. That was impressive.

7': Jairo Arrieta is called for a foul while challenging Kevin Alston. The first foul of the game.

6': Aggregate Score: Revolution 4, Crew 2

5': Tchani makes a run into the attacking third, his first shot is blocked by a defender, he gets another chance but it is right to Shuttleworth who bobbles the ball before getting it under control.

3': The corner is cleared. After the ball is put back into the area, a half-volley from Justin Meram goes just wide. That was a great effort

2': New England gets the early pressure compounded by a poor goal kick from Steve Clark. Columbus finally breaks the pressure and earns an early corner on the other end.

1': We are underway! Kelyn Rowe fires a long distance shot in the first 20 seconds which goes wide and out for a goal kick.

5:09 PM ET: Columbus Crew is wearing all yellows. New England is in the blue jerseys with white shorts.

5:08 PM ET: A nice looking tifo from the Revs Supporters.

5:04 PM ET: The teams are coming out on to the field.

4:59 PM ET: Kudos to the away support for traveling as well!

4:58 PM ET: A few members of the Boston Bruins are checking out today's match.

4:48 PM ET: The Revolution are reporting that Andrew Farrell's absence is due to a right leg injury.

4:43 PM ET: We hope you are as excited for today's games as we are to bring them to you.

4:39 PM ET: Crew owner Anthony Precourt is at the match today.

4:35 PM ET: We are just about thirty minutes to kickoff at Gillette Stadium. The task for the Crew will even more difficult as they will be without Federico Higuain, Bernardo Anor and Aaron Schoenfeld who all missed the 18 due to injury.

4:21 PM ET: And for the Revolution (4-2-3-1): Shuttleworth; Tierney, Goncalves, Soares, Alston; Jones, Caldwell; Rowe, Nguyen, Bunbury; Davies

4:20 PM ET: The starting lineups are as follows. Crew (4-4-1-1) Clark; Gehrig, Parkhurst, Wahl, Francis; Finlay, Trapp, Tchani, Meram; Jimenez; Arrieta.

4:15 PM ET: The lineups have been released we will have those for you in a moment.

3:42 PM ET: Who will be the impact player today? What will be the final score? Can the Columbus Crew overcome this big deficit? Stay tuned with VAVEL USA to find out.

3:39 PM ET: New York will host the first leg of the Eastern Conference Finals at Red Bull Arena on November 23rd after the FIFA International Window. The return leg is scheduled to be held on November 29th. That date looks like it will work for the Revolution as their stadium buddies, the New England Patriots play on the road against the Green Bay Packers during the weekend of the Conference Final Second Leg.

3:36 PM ET: Awaiting the winner of this game in the Eastern Conference Finals are the New York Red Bulls. They advanced after a 3-2 win on aggregate over the top-seed DC United despite United winning 2-1 on the day.

3:33 PM ET: New England’s wait to return to the Conference Final Round just goes back one more year. They made it there in 2007 where they beat the Chicago Fire before losing to the Houston Dynamo in the Final.

3:30 PM ET: A lot has changed since that day for both clubs and there is so much on the line today. Columbus is looking for their first trip to the Conference Final Round since the 2008 MLS Cup Playoffs. They defeated the Chicago Fire before beating New York Red Bulls for MLS Cup.

3:27 PM ET: Now let’s look at the other side of the coin. When was the last time that New England lost by three or more goals at Gillette Stadium? That answer is October 15, 2011 against the Columbus Crew. Columbus got a double from Andres Mendoza and a tally from Dilly Duka.

3:24 PM ET: The biggest key for Columbus though getting an early goal to relieve some of the pressure. That along with defensive recovery runs will be very important. The Crew need to keep some sense of a defense together while they are pressing forward looking for goals. New England is dangerous on the counterattack which could favor them today.

3:21 PM ET: They can do it, in fact they have won three games by a three-goal margin this season. Only one of those though came on the road. It was a 3-0 win over Eastern Conference Regular Season Champion DC United on the first day of the season. There actually were 15 times this season when a team went on the road and came away with a three-goal margin so there is a precedent for that result coming about. The

3:18 PM ET: As you can see, it is going to take a lot for the Crew to get through. They will have to win by three goals unless they score four in which case a two-goal margin will send them through. Can they do it?

3:15 PM ET: Let’s take a look at the possible scenarios for advancing to the next round. All of the blue represents a scenario in which the Revolution will advance and all of the yellow represents a scenario in which the Crew will advance. The little white spot on 4-2 Crew signifies that is the only result which will send the match to extra time.

3:12 PM ET: That final goal was huge for the Columbus Crew as it lessens the damage they need to do to advance into the Eastern Conference Finals.

3:09 PM ET: Columbus got a goal from Justin Meram in the 64th minute that cut the lead to 2-1 at the time. They desperately threw everything including the kitchen sink forward in the last 12 minutes of regular time plus stoppage time. The results were not good until a penalty was drawn in the 93rd minute. Federico Higuain coolly placed the ball past Steven Clark to bring the scoreline to 4-2.

3:06 PM ET: New England comes into this match with a huge advantage having won the first leg 4-2 in Columbus last weekend. It was former United States Men’s National Team forward Charlie Davies who led the way with two goals including the vital fourth in the 78th minute. Chris Tierney and Lee Nguyen scored the other goals for New England.

3:03 PM ET: Our first match features the second leg between the New England Revolution and the Columbus Crew. That match will kick off at 5 pm ET tonight from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The weather will not play a factor as it will be in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies.

3:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. We have a doubleheader of second leg action for you today. I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host from the first kickoff through the final whistle of our second match later tonight.