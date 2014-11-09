Los Angeles Galaxy - Real Salt Lake Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

9:40 PM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight here on VAVEL USA. Make sure to join us tomorrow for coverage of the second leg between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Dallas. I am Matthew Evans. Have a great night!

9:22 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Landon Donovan. Three goals, an assist, and a yellow card. The Gordie Howe Hat-Trick.

Final Score: LA Galaxy 5, Real Salt Lake 0 (LA Wins 5-0 on Aggregate)

90+1': FINAL WHISTLE

90+1': One minute of stoppage time.

90': Nothing to show for it there. Real Salt Lake have a mini-look at an attack but nothing comes of it.

89': Juninho takes a shot that is deflected and Rimando is able to get over to make the save. Corner kick coming to LA.

88': POST! Alan Gordon finds the ball at his feet about eight yards from goal but he rings a shot off the post.

88': Ishizaki earns a corner kick on a nice overlapping run.

86': Tony Beltran goes in the book for a rugby style takedown on Robbie Keane. Keane has some words to say to Beltran before moving along.

84': Chris Schuler has been a lucky man tonight. There have been at least three times when he should have been called for a foul or booked.

82': Galaxy Sub: Landon Donovan (Out), Alan Gordon (In)

80': Landon Donovan goes into the book for a hard tackle on Joao Plata.

80': SAVE! Keane with a lob that Rimando must tip over the bar for a corner.

79': Alvaro Saborio goes into the book.

78': If you think the Western Conference is competitive now, they will add Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo is 2015. Playoff spots will have to be earned next season.

Aggregate: LA Galaxy 5, Real Salt Lake 0

75': This is going to be a tough pill to swallow for Real Salt Lake.

74': Galaxy Sub: Robbie Rogers (Out), Dan Gargan (In)

72': GOAL!!! LANDON DONOVAN!!!! A HAT TRICK!!! What a buildup. Good lord that was wonderful, a perfect chip from Keane right onto the foot of Donovan and it is 5-0.

70': RSL Sub: Javier Morales (Out), Sebastian Jaime (In)

68': One of the better offensive buildups for RSL is turned away after Beckerman fouls Tommy Meyer.

67': Nothing has gone right for Real Salt Lake tonight.

66': Findley gets on the end of the corner kick but the header is skied over the bar. Goal kick coming to the Galaxy.

65': Real Salt Lake earning a corner kick, the centerbacks are coming forward. RSL Sub: Ned Grabavoy (Out), Robbie Findley (In)

Aggregate: LA Galaxy 4, Real Salt Lake 0

63': GOAL!!!! MARCELO SARVAS!!!!! Some very loose defending and a poor defensive play from Kyle Beckerman give Sarvas the space he needs.

61': Barring a miracle, it looks as though the LA Galaxy will be advancing to the Western Conference Final

Aggregate: LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 0

59': A.J. DeLaGarza looks to be in some pain. We didn't see what happened.

58': SAVE! Penedo is called upon after a dipping header to his right but he gets a paw on it.

56': Real Salt Lake Sub: Luke Mulholland (Out), Luis Gil (In)

55': GOAL!!!! LANDON DONOVAN!!! This baby is over. Donovan gets in behind the defense, rounds Rimando and scores into the far netting. That is two goals and an assist tonight.

53': Real Salt Lake just cannot get anything going. They have an attack turned quickly into a counterattack where Landon Donovan feeds Robbie Keane at the top of the box but his shot is skied over the bar.

51': What footwork from Keane there as he uses three quick touches to split the defense and earn a corner kick.

50': Wow. Ishizaki is taken down, the referee puts his whistle to his mouth but instead allows Real Salt Lake to take possession. Hmm

48'; Ishizaki is open at the edge of the area, he puts a low cross into the middle that is snared by Rimando.

47': Keane has a ball bounce out to him at the top of the box but he misses the volley attempt. Did not even get contact on the ball.

46': Zardes takes a great one-touch pass from Keane to spring a run forward. His shot goes well wide.

46': We are back for the second half. No subs to our knowledge.

8:19 PM ET: We will be back shortly for the start of the second half.

HALFTIME: LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 0

45+2': Real Salt Lake is looking for some sort of spark but it does not look like it will come here before the half. What does Jeff Cassar do? What would you do if you were coaching RSL?

45+1': Mulholland gets into some space and floats a cross to the back post but nobody is home.

45': Three minutes of stoppage time.

43': KICK SAVE! Gyasi Zardes gets in behind the defense and puts a low shot to the far post that is kicked out by Rimando. Looking like the great Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Felix Potvin with that save.

42': Keane with a great play into the box looking for Zardes but it goes through and out for a goal kick.

40': Things are starting to get chippy here. Ned Grabavoy with a frustration tackle after his cheeky backheel in the direction of Plata is cut out.

38': Real Salt Lake cannot get anything from the corner kick earned before the injury. LA springs forward on a counterattack but Donovan cannot find Keane behind the defense.

37': Galaxy Sub: Leonardo (Out), Tommy Meyer (In)

36': The backboard has been brought out and he is being taken off the field. A sub is coming.

35': Galaxy center back Leonardo is down holding the back of his leg.

34': Another great combination brings forth another Galaxy scoring chance. The shot is blocked though. RSL is on the ropes.

33': The costless kick was played to A.J. DeLaGarza who was open on the far side of the box. His cross was cleared out by the defense.

31': Juninho draws a foul in a dangerous position after being hauled down by Javier Morales. It is a straight away about 30 yards out.

29': A tough challenge on Stefan Ishizaki by Chris Schuler. Ishizaki is in pain but he is up and will continue.

26': MISS! Landon Donovan takes the space he is given and fires a shot over the bar.

25': Real Salt Lake is starting to use the width of the field. They need to find some space for their attack.

22': Real Salt Lake is now needing two goals, they must go forward but need to be careful as we saw earlier in the Columbus-New England match.

21': We will not have extra time tonight, this will be decided in the 90 minutes.

Aggregate: LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 0

20': GOAL!!!! ROBBIE KEANE!!! A ball played into Donovan as Keane is coming back from an offside postition. He looked to get back on side but that was close.

17': MISS! Robbie Keane floats a right-footed shot towards the top corner but it is wide.

16': Real Salt Lake is using some quick passes to try and find some space. They give the ball away as they look for Plata.

14': The corner goes all the way through the box and is cleared by the defense.

14': Real Salt Lake on the front foot now looking for an equalizer. They earn a corner kick, Morales to take.

Aggregate: LA Galaxy 1, Real Salt Lake 0

11': GOAL!!!!! LANDON DONOVAN!!!!! That was some great soccer there. A great play down the wing between Stefan Ishizaki to costless space for DeLaGarza who puts a cross right to the forehead of Donovan for the opening goal.

10': A great idea there as Morales floats a ball to Saborio who attempted to bring the ball down in the path of Plata but he cannot control the effort.

9': DeLaGarza makes a good looking run down the wing but the ball gets tangled at his feet and is out for a throw

8': RSL looking to play in Saborio but the ball is cut out by Gonzalez.

7': Juninho fires a long distance shot that sails over the bar.

5': MISS! Gyasi Zardes sits in space between Schuler and Borchers but his header is pushed just beyond the near post.

4': Sarvas looks to play in Zardes but it is cut out by the defense.

4': Real Salt Lake is putting pressure up the field while LA is in possession

2': Leonardo is called for the first foul on Joao Plata just ninety seconds in the game.

1': Zardes is played in but Rimando comes waaaaay off his line to clear the ball.

1': The Galaxy get us going, they are moving from right-to-left on your keyboard.

7:28 PM ET: LA Galaxy will be wearing all-white. Real Salt Lake is in their home kit.

7:27 PM ET: Depending on the result, this could be the final game in Major League Soccer for Landon Donovan.

7:25 PM ET: The teams are coming out onto the field. The national anthem is next.

7:15 PM ET: We are just about twenty minutes away from the kick at the StubHub Center. Thank you for joining us today for the second game of our MLS Playoffs Doubleheader.

6:55 PM ET: A good look at the stadium from Bill Riley of ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City.

6:54 PM ET: The players are out on the field for warmups.

6:45 PM ET: Here is the starting lineup for Real Salt Lake: (4-4-2 Diamond) Rimando; Beltran, Schuler, Borchers, Wingert; Beckerman, Grabavoy, Mulholland, Morales; Saborio, Plata

6:42 PM ET: Here is a look at the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Galaxy:

6:40 PM ET: A great shot of Robbie Keane arriving at the stadium today from about 40 minutes ago.

6:34 PM ET: The defensive side of the ball will be especially important for the Galaxy knowing that an away goal will put massive pressure on them. Do not be surprised to see the Galaxy ease off the throttle if it is still 0-0 at around the 80th minute. Giving up goals in extra time would be much better for them than giving up a late goal in regulation.

6:30 PM ET: Another key battle will be between Juninho/Marcelo Sarvas and Javier Morales. One of those two men will be responsible for tracking back defensively on Javier Morales. They will need to make sure they don’t forget that defensive responsibility especially if the Galaxy are pressing for a goal late in the match.

6:26 PM ET: Real Salt Lake needs to make sure they identify which player is where as they all possess different skill sets. Zardes can beat you with speed, Donovan is a smart distributor of the ball, and Keane is good at opening space for his fellow attackers by drawing the defense to him.

6:22 PM ET: For Real Salt Lake, defensive communication especially between Nat Borchers, Carlos Salcedo, and Kyle Beckerman. The offensive trio of Robbie Keane, Gyasi Zardes, and Landon Donovan play very fluid in the attack. They often interchange positions almost on every attacking run. Sometimes you may see Donovan jet forward and Zardes drop back into the midfield or some sort of combination there.

6:18 PM ET: Let’s take a look at some of the key areas to look for in this game.

6:14 PM ET: Those players are Omar Gonzalez and Robbie Rogers for the LA Galaxy and Tony Beltran and Chris Wingert for Real Salt Lake.

6:10 PM ET: One thing to look for will be bookings. In the playoffs, two yellow cards earns a one-game suspension. Each club has two players on yellow cards that would miss the first leg of the Western Conference Final if they were to advance.

6:06 PM ET: In the previous two matches at the StubHub Center in 2014, each team has emerged with a 1-0 victory. These are the two best defensive clubs in Major League Soccer and they will likely produce another epic match.

6:02 PM ET: In league play the two sides have played 28 previous times. LA Galaxy has 11 wins and 42 goals, Real Salt Lake has 11 wins and 45 goals, and the clubs have tied six times. The Galaxy do have the edge in playoff meetings with a two wins to one win advantage, they have tied twice.

5:58 PM ET: If you want to continue with the thinking that these two sides are evenly matched, here’s some more evidence to show they are. Both teams have earned eight points from their previous six matches leading into this game.

5:54 PM ET: The two sides have met four times already in 2014 with each team holding a victory and two draws. Both sides have also scored just twice against the other.

5:50 PM ET: Goals between these teams have been scarce in their head-to-head series in 2014.

5:46 PM ET: Let’s take a look at the possible results and who would advance in each case. The blue squares indicate results that would see the Galaxy move on while the maroon squares indicate the results that would see Real Salt Lake progress. There is one white box, that result would send the game into extra time.

5:42 PM ET: One very interesting thing from that match is that there was only one substitution. Just one. Bruce Arena brought on Alan Gordon in the 87th minute for Baggio Husidic. It was a good sub as the Galaxy were looking for an away goal but it came 10-15 minutes too late.

5:38 PM ET: The first leg of this series finished level at zero last weekend at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Real Salt Lake played the better game over the course of the ninety minutes winning 54% of the possession while also outshooting the Galaxy 16-3 and having six shots on target to the Galaxy’s one.

5:34 PM ET: Our match this evening is the Western Conference Semi-Final Second Leg between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake from the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

5:30 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. This is the second match of our doubleheader today, our first match is in the first half right now at Gillette Stadium as the Columbus Crew are trying to overturn a 4-2 deficit to the New England Revolution. You can follow along with that one here.