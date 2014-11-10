Seattle Sounders FC - FC Dallas Live Score of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

1:07 AM ET: I am Matthew Evans, thank you for joining us tonight. We will see you on Friday. Good night!

1:04 AM ET: The return leg will take place on Sunday, November 30th at 9 pm ET at CenturyLink Field.

12:58 AM ET: So it will be the Seattle Sounders FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy for a spot in the MLS Cup Final. Leg 1 takes place on Sunday, November 23rd from the StubHub Center. That match kicks off at 5:00 pm ET, our live coverage will start at 2 pm ET.

12:55 AM ET: For Seattle, the thoughts are now with Osvaldo Alonso as they wait to see the severity of his injury.

12:52 AM ET: What a great game played by both sides. FC Dallas and their fans should be very proud of their team. Oscar Pareja has them going in the right direction.

12:51 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Man of the Match is FC Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz, who made some massive saves to keep his club in this game.

12:50 AM ET: The Seattle Sounders FC advance to play against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference Final.

12:49 AM ET: "That may be the best scoreless draw in Seattle Sounders history." That is very true John Strong.

Aggregate: Seattle Sounders FC 1, FC Dallas 1. Seattle wins via the away goals rule.

90+4': FINAL WHISTLE!!!! Seattle 0, FC Dallas 0

90+4': FC Dallas is called for a foul as a long ball is played into the box. Matt Hedges is not too happy.

90+3': The corner is cleared by Azira, it takes a touch off a Dallas player and is out for a Seattle throw.

90+2': Seattle Sub: Djimi Traore (In), Clint Dempsey (Out)

90+2': Chad Marshall with a big defensive clearance that Dempsey skies down the field. On the next attack, Pineda is called for a handball. A big costless kick coming from about 35 yards out. The ball is cleared. It is played back in before Zimmerman hits a ball deflected out for a corner.

90': Yedlin is called for a foul by the sidelines. Diaz plays it into the area where it is punched clear by Frei. Seattle clears the ball all the way down the field. Three minutes to go.

89': Scott with a big defensive play on Akindele to clear to Evans. Seattle gets as far as the center line before giving the ball back to Dallas.

88': Evans makes a big run to the end line, his low cross is cleared out by Loyd.

88': Seattle earns a costless kick and looks to take a few seconds off the clock.

87': Dempsey flies through the air to try and get on the end of a cross from DeAndre Yedlin but he cannot get there.

86': Seattle putting on some pressure but Andres Escobar clears the ball out of bounds. FC Dallas Sub: David Texeira (In), Michel (Out)

84': FC Dallas Sub: Walker Zimmerman (In), Moises Hernandez (Out)

84': SAVE!!! WHAT A SAVE!!! Clint Dempsey finds the ball at his feet after a poor touch by Matt Hedges. Dempsey's shot is toe poked away by Seitz. That'll be on a top plays list somewhere.

83': The corner is caught by Frei. No danger there.

83': Castillo earns a corner after putting the ball out off of Zach Scott.

82': That looks to be a good call from the referee. Very minimal contact.

81': A big play there. Andres Escobar goes down in the box after being hauled down by Zach Scott. We'll need to see the replay to see what we think about that call.

80': FC Dallas Sub: Andres Escobar (In), Blas Perez (Out)

78': Andres Escobar is getting ready to come in the game.

76': FC Dallas with some sustained pressure in the attacking third. A floating ball to Akindele is taken by Frei.

75': Kyle Martino just pointed out something on the broadcast that we were just noticing. Leo Gonzalez is not pushing forward as much as he normally would, the speed on that side is making Seattle nervous.

74': Michel has a shot blocked at around eight yards out from Brad Evans. The ball is cleared and here comes Seattle.

74': A great look into the stadium from buildings on the north end of CenturyLink Field.

72': Martins drives into the box but his pass is cleared only out to Michael Azira who tries a long range shot. That ball is high and wide.

70': Obafemi Martins with some nifty footwork but his pass through to Dempsey is blocked by Hedges.

68': SAVE!!! Chad Marshall gets on the end of the corner but it is saved off a bounce by Seitz.

68': WIDE!!!! Dempsey takes a shot at the top of the box, it is deflected just wide of the net. A corner kick coming to Seattle.

66': Evans gets a header on the corner but the ball is just over the crossbar. Still 0-0, 1-1 on aggregate.

66': Evans looks to cross into the middle, it takes a deflection off of Perez and the ball scoots out for a corner.

65': The pace has slowed down a bit in Seattle.

62': A great combination play between Dempsey and Evans, Evans looks to split the defense to find Neagle but it is cleared away.

61': MISS!!! Fabian Castillo takes a perfect lob from Mauro Diaz. He pulls the ball down and looks for Akindele at the back post but the chance goes wide and out for a goal kick.

59': Dempsey looks to get in behind of Loyd, he does but his touch is heavy and out for a goal kick.

58': WOAH! Dempsey gets taken down by Watson in the box, NO BALL CONTACT! That is a penalty for all of you young referees. SEATTLE SUB: Lamar Neagle (In), Marco Pappa (Out)

57': It looks like that could have been an hamstring issue.

56': Seattle Sub: Michael Azira (In), Osvaldo Alonso (Out)

55': Alonso is down on the field and he is signalling that he needs a sub. Oh boy, that could be big. He is grabbing the back of his left leg.

53': FC Dallas gets a good look on the other side, but the shot is pulled just wide of the goal.

52': Martins using his speed to get in behind the defense, there is a collision between Martins, Seitz, and at least one other Dallas defender. Seitz comes off his line to save the ball off of Martins' foot.

50': Yedlin with a diving clearance as Castillo floated a pass towards the back post. Mauro Diaz attempts to put a shot on target but it goes wide.

47': Some good looks in the Seattle penalty area but FC Dallas cannot find a shot. The ball is out for a goal kick.

46': FC Dallas kicks off.

Aggregate: Seattle Sounders FC 1, FC Dallas 1 (Seattle would advance via the away goals rule)

HALFTIME: Seattle Sounders FC 0, FC Dallas 0

45+2': There is the halftime whistle.

45': MISS!!! Tesho Akindele finds the ball at his feet but his shot is well over the net. One minute of stoppage time.

44': It is FC Dallas now with the tic-tac-toe play in the Seattle area but Akindele cannot find the trigger.

42': Perez finds space behind the defense but he cannot keep the ball in play.

41': SAVE!!!! Chris Seitz makes a big save as Dempsey puts a shot on from close range. That was a great pass from Martins to find Dempsey.

39': Evans to Martins to Dempsey but he slices his shot wide on the other end.

38': Michel puts a cross to the back post where Je-Vaughn Watson fires the ball over the bar.

36': Castillo uses his speed to get around Zach Scott. His cross is knocked out by Mauro Diaz who was looking for the header.

33': Zach Scott with a good defensive play on Fabian Castillo who tries to draw a foul by jumping on Scott's back. The ball rolls out for a goal kick.

31': Seattle has some good looks but they cannot find the trigger. Just continuing to take one too many touches. They need to fire first time.

30': Clint Dempsey charging into space, he looks to feed Martins between two defenders but the pass is cut out.

28': Dempsey gets into a shoving match with Victor Ulloa. Warnings all around but no bookings.

27': SAVE!!!! OFF THE LINE!!! Chad Marshall gets his head on the ball but it is saved off the line by Michel.

27': Marco Pappa takes the costless kick quickly but it is stopped by Perez in the wall.

26': Costless kick to Seattle about four yards outside of the box straight away.

26': Blas Perez and Zach Scott is going to be a great physical battle to look.

24': Chad Marshall is down on the field after getting stepped on. He is back up but he is not a happy camper.

22': Mauro Diaz and Gonzalo Pineda wrestle for the ball in the center circle. Diaz wins the costless kick.

20': Dempsey takes the costless kick but it sails over the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

20': Obafemi Martins earns a costless kick after he is taken down by Michel. It is straight away from about 25 yards.

18': A wacky sequence there as Blas Perez gains possession in the penalty box. Perez, Diaz and Akindele all get touches in the area but the ball eventually goes out of bounds for a goal kick.

15': Martins uses his strength to get in behind Zach Loyd. He earns a corner as his shot is deflected out for a corner. The corner goes through to the backpost but is cleared out for a Seattle throw

14': The costless kick was Pappa is poor. It is cleared out for a Seattle throw at midfield.

13': Yellow Card: Moises Hernandez. He goes in the book for a shirt tug on Obafemi Martins as the forward had beat him to the ball.

12': FC Dallas earns a corner kick after a great effort from Watson to keep the ball in from going out for a Seattle throw. Michel's corner is saved.

10': Evans goes down in the box but no call is made.

9': Castillo makes a great touch to get in behind the defense but he hooks his shot well wide. No trouble to Frei there.

8': Pineda looks to spring Martins behind the defense but it is cut out by Loyd.

7': Dempsey earns a corner kick on a 2-v-2 with Martins. He holds and fires a shot that is punched out by Seitz for the corner.

6': Alonso makes a long run down the wing. He sends a low cross into the middle that is nearly cleared by Hedges. The ball is headed back into the box by Yedlin but it is eventually cleared.

5': Watson leaves Gonzalez in his dust with a great run down the wing but he is closed down by multiple Sounders in the corner and nothing comes of it.

4': FC Dallas with possession in the Seattle end, Je-Vaughn Watson floats a cross over the middle but the ball is through the area.

3': Castillo makes a run looking to connect with Diaz but Frei collects easily.

1': Seattle gets us underway!

10:56 PM ET: We are moments away from kickoff. FC Dallas is in all-red and will be moving from left-to-right on your keyboard. Seattle is in the rave green kits with blue shorts moving from right-to-left.

10:55 PM ET: That was a pretty sweet national anthem.

10:52 PM ET: We are very happy that you are staying up late with us if you are on the East Coast.

10:51 PM ET: The players are coming out onto the pitch as we get ready to finish the Western Conference Semi-Final Round.

10:49 PM ET: The player introductions are underway at CenturyLink Field. We are moments away from the walkout and the national anthem

10:41 PM ET: FC Dallas manager Oscar Pareja looking over his team during warmups.

10:22 PM ET: We have received confirmation that the kickoff will take place at 10:58 pm ET

10:20 PM ET: The best kind of Monday Night Football as the Sounders host FC Dallas.

10:15 PM ET: Kudos to the groundscrew for clearing off the gridiron lines from yesterday's Seahawks win.

10:08 PM ET: And here is the starting lineup for FC Dallas: GK: Seitz; DEF: Hernandez, Loyd, Hedges, Watson; DM: Ulloa, Michel; MID: Castillo, Akindele, Diaz; FWD: Perez

10:05 PM ET: Here is the starting lineup for the Seattle Sounders FC: GK: Frei; DEF: Yedlin, Marshall, Scott, Gonzalez; MID: Evans, Alonso, Pineda, Pappa; FWD: Dempsey, Martins

10:00 PM ET: We are just about an hour away from kickoff. The lineups are in, we will share them with you shortly.

9:53 PM ET: Welcome back to our live coverage of the MLS Cup Playoffs!

9:14 PM ET: How do you see our match playing out tonight? Leave us your comments in that section below or tweet us at VAVEL_MLS.

9:12 PM ET: Three of their four home losses though came to club’s who made the postseason, only one of them is still active in the postseason though (LA Galaxy).

9:10 PM ET: Seattle comes into the game with an excellent home record having won 12 of 17 matches at CenturyLink Field with a goal differential of plus-15. They have won four of their last five at home coming into tonight’s match.

9:08 PM ET: They had ten road matches with clubs who made the postseason in 2014 finishing with a record of zero wins, four draws, and six losses. They were outscored 17-8 in those matches.

9:06 PM ET: FC Dallas does not have a good road record this season having won only four of 17 matches away from Toyota Stadium. They added five draws and have a goal differential of minus-1. The note to make about this record though is that all of their wins came against teams who did not make the postseason.

9:04 PM ET: With those changes that would likely mean that Pappa, Cooper and Barrett would be the first choices off the bench if a goal is needed late in the match. Michael Azira and Djimi Traore would likely be the first choices off the bench if the sub is more defensive minded. Jalil Anibaba will probably be the odd man out on the bench.

9:02 PM ET: If Pineda does indeed start, that would likely relegate Marco Pappa to the bench, despite his great form as of late, and push Brad Evans out to the right side of the midfield.

9:00 PM ET: On the Seattle front, Gonzalo Pineda may be in line for a return to the starting eleven after practicing all week according to manager Sigi Schmid. The same might not be true about preferred substitute Andy Rose who has not appeared since October 10 in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

8:58 PM ET: When all is said and done look for Andres Escobar to be the odd man out but if Dallas is trailing around the 60th minute, look for him to be brought on as a change of pace player possibly for Akindele with Diaz switching to the left side of the midfield.

8:56 PM ET: Akindele brings a little bit more size to the attack at 6-foot-1 but Escobar has some blazing speed on the right side. He frequently left Leo Gonzalez in his dust in the first leg.

8:54 PM ET: The addition of Diaz to the lineup will mean that one of the midfield starters from the first leg will sit out. The question becomes then is it Andres Escobar or Tesho Akindele?

8:52 PM ET: FC Dallas will get a huge boost tonight with the return of playmaking midfielder Mauro Diaz. Diaz missed the first leg at home last week after picking up a red card in the wild-card game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

8:50 PM ET: A draw where both clubs score two or more goals: FC Dallas advances to the Western Conference Final.

8:48 PM ET: A 1-1 draw: The match will go to extra time and possibly penalty kicks.

8:46 PM ET: A 0-0 draw: Seattle advances to the Western Conference Finals

8:44 PM ET: Seattle or Dallas win: That club advances to the Western Conference Finals.

8:42 PM ET: The advancement scenarios are as follows for tonight’s match:

8:40 PM ET: Our aggregate score coming into the second leg tonight is 1-1. Seattle with the crucial away goal which could loom large.

8:38 PM ET: The lone win for FC Dallas came on May 25, 2011 when Brek Shea’s 18th minute goal was enough to send the 36,026 fans who showed up home disappointed. That loss ended a short three-match unbeaten streak for Seattle, after that match though they would go on a nine-game unbeaten streak that included win at Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy and the Portland Timbers.

8:36 PM ET: Seattle has won five of the previous seven matches at CenturyLink Field against FC Dallas including the last four. In those four, they have outscored FC Dallas 12-4.

8:34 PM ET: This will be the eighth meeting all-time between the two clubs at CenturyLink Field. History is very much on the side of Seattle.

8:32 PM ET: The team that emerges from this series will take on the Los Angeles Galaxy who were very impressive in beating Real Salt Lake 5-0 last night at the StubHub Center after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

8:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tonight our match is the final match of the Conference Semi-Final Round between the top-seeded Seattle Sounders FC and the fourth-seeded FC Dallas. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host this evening for this huge playoff match.