Live USA - Colombia 2014 Score and Soccer Results of International Friendly Match

Two defensive breakdowns cost the United States a win in this one today. It starts to beg the question, who are the top centerbacks for the United States? Other than converted midfielder Jermaine Jones, the other four (John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, Omar Gonzalez, and Matt Besler) really has not seen any one of them emerge as the "it" guy.

For a third straight games, the United States gives up a late goal that costs them a positive result.

Fulltime: Colombia 2, United States 1

90+3': The ball is floated across and the final whistle comes. That will do it from Craven Cottage.

90+2': Not much coming here for the United States. They do earn a late costlesskick after John Brooks is hacked down. It is from about 40 yards out.

90': United States is pushing forward for a late equalizer here. A throw-in to Colombia deep in their own half.

89': Colombia Sub: Jackson Martinez and Juan Quintero (In), Teofilo Gutierrez and Juan Cuadrado (Out)

87': GOAL!!!! TEO GUTIERREZ!!!! Gutierrez finds some open space at the back post and he is found for the open header. 2-1 Colombia.

86': Jermaine Jones with a huge defensive play to cut out an Colombia chance.

85: USA Sub: Julian Green (In), DeAndre Yedlin (Out)

85': Colombia looking for a late winner here. The ball is eventually taken by the United States but they only get as far as midfield.

84': Score Update: Denmark 3, Serbia 1

83': The ball goes all the way to Jermaine Jones on the back post who fires a shot towards the near post that is saved.

82': Wood earns a costless kick from about 40 yards out. Nguyen to take

81': SAVE!!! Bobby Wood gets in behind the defense but Camilo Vargas gets a boot out to make the save. Guzan comes up with a big save on the other end.

81': Score Update: Romania 2, Northern Ireland 0

80': Some more chippy play as we end the last ten minutes of regular time.

78': USA Sub: Lee Nguyen (In), Mix Diskerud (Out); Colombia Sub: Adrian Ramos (In), Carlos Bacca (Out)

77': Alfredo Morales makes a run to the end line and he takes an elbow from Arias. That is the second foul from Arias on Morales in the last minute.

76': Yedlin is elbowed to the ground by Pablo Armero with no call given.

75': Score Update: Scotland 1, Republic of Ireland 0 and Romania 1, Northern Ireland 0

75': Dangerous play on the defensive end by the United States as Colombia has many one-touch passes in the box before it is finally cleared.

73': Colombia Sub: Edwin Cardona (In), Abel Aguilar (Out)

72': SAVE! James Rodriguez with a volley from 22 yards out but the ball rolls to Guzan.

72': Score Update: France 1, Albania 1

71': Colombia still in the drivers seat here, they are preparing their first sub.

70': Score Update: Portugal 1, Armenia 0

70': USA Sub: DaMarcus Beasley (In), Greg Garza (Out)

67': Guzan forced to make another big save on a shot through traffic. On the other end, Bobby Wood takes a shot from a tight angle that forces Vargas to make a save.

66': USA Subs: Bobby Wood and Alfredo Morales (In), Rubio Rubin and Alejandro Bedoya (Out)

65': Guzan is forced to make another save on a quick shot from Rodriguez.

64': SAVE!!!! A shot from Cuadrado takes a wicked deflection but Guzan keeps his eyes on the ball and makes the save.

64': Score Update: Germany 4, Gibraltar 0

64': Colombia with all of the momentum now.

63': That defensive play by the United States needs to go on a "How NOT to play defense in soccer" video. You play to the whistle.

62': Score Update: Denmark 2, Serbia 1

60': GOAL!!!! CARLOS BACCA!!! The United States was playing the offside trap and just stopped. Bacca was not the player in the offside position and Bacca puts it in a wide open goal. That is NOT how you play defense.

60': Score Updates: Serbia 1, Denmark 1 and Faroe Islands 1, Greece 0

59': SAVE! Jones gets a header on the ball but it is saved by Vargas.

58': The cross is looking for Yedlin but it is headed out for a corner.

57': Colombia is starting to press more when the Americans have the ball back in their own territory. On their next attack, they earn a costless kick after Arias brings Bedoya down.

54': Teo Gutierrez looks to get in behind the defense after a quick restart on a costless kick. He is flagged for offside.

52': A ball played towards Bacca over the top but Brooks makes a big defensive play to allow Guzan to get to the ball.

50': The ball is played to the backpost but Guzan is off his line to punch out for a corner kick.

49': Yedlin with a poor giveaway to spring a Colombian counterattack. John Brooks with a big defensive tackle on Cuadrado, the second tackle is called for a foul.

47': MISS!!! Bedoya with a great ball into Rubio Rubin, his header is just past the far post. That was a great chance there.

46': Colombia earns a corner kick after a shot from Cuadrado was deflected.

46': We are underway!

We are back for the second half here as both teams are coming out on the field. The United States will kick off moving from right-to-left.

HT: Germany 3, Gibraltar 0; Greece 0, Faroe Islands 0; Hungary 0, Finland 0; Portugal 0, Armenia 0; Romania 0, Northern Ireland 0; Scotland 0, Republic of Ireland 0; Serbia 1, Denmark 0

FT: Poland 4, Georgia 0

Let's take a look at the scores from today's Euro 2016 Qualifiers

Halftime: United States 1, Colombia 0

45+2': MISS! James Rodriguez looks for the far post but his shot is wide. The halftime whistle shortly follows and it is 1-0 United States at the half.

45+1': Oh boy, we just saw a replay of the Bacca shot which was a handball, no call from the official.

45': Bacca with a shot that is blocked by John Brooks, appeals for a handball coming from left and right. A big challenge that leaves James Rodriguez down in pain at the top of the 18. He is now up.

44': Armero with a cross into the box that is cleared out by Brooks.

42': Score Update: France 0, Albania 1

41': The ball finds Bacca at the top of the box, his shot is blocked. On the other side of the field, Armero earns a corner off a deflected shot. The corner is quickly taken but the header in the box is missed.

39': Yedlin takes the space given to him and runs to the goal line. His cross is just a little too far over the heads of the intended targets.

38': Score Update: Germany 3, Gibraltar 0

37': A great play into the box from Beckerman towards Rubin but it is just over his head. Altidore could not get to the ball either which went out for a goal kick.

36': Cuadrado with the shot that hooks over the wall and the crossbar alike. A goal kick coming to the United States.

36': Guzan puts four men in the wall this time.

35': A yellow card coming to Jozy Altidore for a foul. It looked to be pretty soft but the referee thought otherwise. James Rodriguez is standing over the ball.

33': MISS! Carlos Bacca gets a great ball from Teo Gutierrez and his one time shot is off the outside of the post and out for a goal kick. The United States defense fell asleep for a moment there.

32': Nothing comes of it as the ball was in a very weird position. The United States earns a throw-in on the near side after the ball played back towards Altidore is skied out of bounds.

31': Altidore earns another costless kick from almost right on the goal line after Santiago Arias drags him down. Bedoya and Garza are standing over it.

29': Colombia just keeps up the pressure. A brief stoppage in play as Abel Aguilar is shown the yellow card for a challenge on Bedoya.

27': James Rodriguez with a better ball on the second corner but the ball is headed to a player in an offside position.

26': A majority of the possession occurring between the boxes now, Colombia is looking to break down the American defense. Pablo Armero earns a corner kick with Bedoya defending. That corner is headed back towards goal but Guzan calmly pushes the ball over the bar.

24': Another short goal kick from Guzan is nearly stolen away from the United States. Colombia is quick, the US is showing that they cannot move the ball quicker than Colombia can close down.

22': Colombia is really putting the pressure on now, they earn a corner after a cross is deflected out. The corner goes through the box but cannot be cleared by the USA.

21': JAMES! Oh what a costless kick, his shot nearly catches the far post but it is out for a goal kick. Guzan wisely plays this one long.

19': Colombia with some sustained possession in the Americans half but the defensive unit is closing all the gaps. James Rodriguez looks for a cutting forward but the ball is out for a goal kick. A short goal kick nearly leads to disaster but a handball is called. A costless kick coming for Colombia angle left from 24 yards out.

16': The corner is blocked out at the near post which springs Colombia on the counter attack. Thankfully the distribution play towards Cuadrado was too far and out for a United States throw-in.

15': Bedoya floats a ball into Altidore, who earns a corner after the initial header was blocked.

15': DeAndre Yedlin is taken down by Abel Aguilar with a tough tackle. A costless kick coming from about 40 yards out.

14': MISS! Carlos Bacca has a costless header in the box but his effort is over the bar. That was a good cross from James Rodriguez.

12': A very surpising lead for the United States, but well deserved. Can they hold on to it?

10': GOAL!!!! Jozy Altidore beats Camilo Vargas who guesses correctly but just dives beyond the shot. 1-0 United States.

8': PENALTY! Pablo Armero is called for a handball in the box.

8': Bedoya earns a corner after his crossing attempt is blocked out by Pedro Franco.

7': Greg Garza looks to switch the field but Yedlin is not on the same page and the ball is out for a throw-in

6': Some good combination play in the American box from Rodriguez, Guiterrez and Bacca. The ball comes out to Carlos Sanchez who puts his shot right at Guzan.

4': The corner from Bedoya is cleared out by Colombia. Colombia finds James Rodriguez open on the near side behind DeAndre Yedlin. Rodriguez slides a ball across the middle but it is behind the options in the box.

3': Diskerud looks to play in Altidore but the ball is blocked. On the next attack, Altidore earns a corner kick after his shot is deflected out of bounds.

2': The United States is putting high pressure on Colombia.

2': An early foul in the American box drawn by new centerback Jermaine Jones.

1': We are underway!

Colombia will kick off moving from right-to-left on your keyboard.

We are inching closer to kickoff. Colombia is wearing their home yellow kits with blue shorts. The United States is dressed in their all-white kits.

And now for the national anthem of the United States.

It is time for the national anthems starting with that of Colombia.

And here we go, the two sides are walking out in front of a very excited crowd. You can see lots of yellow in the crowd as the Colombian support looks to be in the majority tonight.

The teams are getting ready to come on to the field. A good amount of fans for both teams here.

It looks to be a beautiful night in London this evening. We should have ourselves a great match tonight in front of a sold out crowd.

The starters are out on the field warming up for tonight's match

Here is the starting eleven for Colombia: GK: Camilo Vargas; DEF: Pablo Armero, Perdo Franco, Jeison Murillo, Santiago Arias; MID: James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Abel Aguilar; FWD: Carlos Bacca, Teofilo Gutierrez, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Here is the starting eleven for the United States: GK: Brad Guzan; DEF: DeAndre Yedlin, Jermaine Jones, John Brooks, Greg Garza; DM: Kyle Beckerman; MID: Alejandro Bedoya, Mix Diskerud, Fabian Johnson; FWD: Jozy Altidore, Rubio Rubin

We are just about 45 minutes to kickoff and we have the starting lineups for you. We will get those posted in the next ten minutes. Stay tuned!

How will today’s friendly Live USA - Colombia take place? Stay tuned with VAVEL USA to find out.

The United States Soccer Team may be able to exploit the backline of Colombia if they are able to get any pressure. Colombia has five out of their eight defensive call-ups with less than five international appearances including two who are looking for their first.

They bring with them a very talented bunch of attackers to this match including players like Teofilo Gutierrez, Jackson Martinez, Abel Aguilar, and James Rodriguez.

They won both of their October friendlies, the first coming against El Salvador and the second against Canada.

The opponent today is Colombia who enter the match ranked third in the world. They had a breakout tournament during the 2014 FIFA World Cup advancing into the quarterfinals where they were dispatched by the host nation, Brazil.

Nguyen is having a monster year in Major League Soccer and is one of the front runners for the MLS MVP Trophy.

The name though that surprised some people but is the most deserving is New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen. Nguyen has not appeared with the USMNT since 2007 when he was a part of the Copa America roster.

Miguel Ibarra from Minnesota United of the NASL once again got a call-up for the November friendlies. He is joined in the forward pool with Jordan Morris, Rubio Rubin, and Bobby Wood. All four of those players have combined for four total caps.

A lot of the “big names” are at home as Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Graham Zusi, and Omar Gonzalez were not called into the roster. That happened to open up spots for some young kids as well as a player who is one of the top in Major League Soccer.

It was another mixture of experience and youth in the USMNT squad for this game USA - Colombia.

This USA - Colombia match, is the first game on English soil for the United States since May 28, 2008 when they faced off with England. That game took place at Wembley Stadium where England beat the United States 2-0.

It looked as though that would be the final scoreline until Maynor Figueroa got on the end of a Mario Martinez costless kick to split the result with another 1-1 draw.

Once again, the Americans jumped out to an early lead on a beautiful goal from Jozy Altidore. He took an amazing pass from Michael Bradley, and was able to find a half-yard of space to fire a low shot past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

Four days later, the Americans traveled down to Boca Raton, Florida for a matchup with CONCACAF rival Honduras. Klinsmann made several changes to the squad bringing in players like Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, and Jermaine Jones.

Enner Valencia would finally get the tying goal in the 88th minute to ensure that the match finish in a 1-1 draw.

The Americans played very well defensively with the first unit, but the substitutions really took their toll on the back line. The communication was a big issue as Ecuador was able to find pockets of space in the defense because Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream were not on the same page.

Jurgen Klinsmann had said leading up to the Ecuador match that Donovan would only play about 30 minutes due to a massive club game just a few days later in Dallas, Texas. Donovan had a few scoring chances including one where he rang a shot off the far post. He had the goalkeeper beat but could not beat the post.

Mix Diskerud put the United States ahead in the fifth minute on a great follow-up chance. He happened to be in the right place at the right time and he lifted the Americans to a quick 1-0 lead.

Their first match was played on October 10th in East Hartford, Connecticut against Ecuador. It was billed as the testimonial match for legendary American soccer star Landon Donovan, who had announced his retirement from professional soccer earlier in 2014.

The United States comes into today’s friendly ranked 23rd in the World following a pair of draws in October.

Our match today takes place at the home of English second division side, Fulham FC, at Craven Cottage. It makes sense to host the match here as both the United States and Colombia will be playing away to European opponents in the next few days.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of International Soccer. Our international friendly today is an inter-confederational matchup featuring North and South American sides as the Live USA - Colombia.