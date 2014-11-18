Ireland - USA Live Soccer Scores 2014 of International Friendly Match

My name is Matthew Evans, have a great rest of the day!

Final Whistle: Republic of Ireland 4, United States 1

90+4': Yellow Card: David Meyler

90+2': Yellow Card: Fabian Johnson

90': Aiden McGeady goes into the book with a yellow card. Three minutes to go.

89': Ireland is still pressing, can they score a 5th?

87': USA Sub: Kyle Beckerman (Out), Tim Ream (In)

86': GOAL!!! ROBBIE BRADY!!!! What a sensational costless kick from Brady and it is 4-1.

85': Geoff Cameron goes into the book for a foul on McClean. A dangerous costless kick coming straight out from about 25-28 yards out for Ireland.

84': Ireland Sub: Rob Elliot (In), Shay Given (Out)

82': GOAL!!!! JAMES MCCLEAN!!! The shot takes a deflection and beats Hamid.

81': The corner is cleared out, Ireland on a break the other way and SHANE LONG HITS THE POST!!!!

80': SAVE!!! Jordan Morris feeds a cutting Greg Garza who fires a low shot that is kicked out by Given for a corner.

79': Hendrick gets to the corner but it ends up wide of the goal.

79': Fabian Johnson makes another big defensive play as Shane Long looked for a low cross to the back post. A corner coming to Ireland.

76': United States Subs: Timmy Chandler and Mix Diskerud (Out) Jordan Morris and Rubio Rubin (In). Ireland Sub: David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy (Out), Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick (In)

73': The United States finally gets some sustained possession in the Irish half but that doesn't last long.

71': A nice combination to spring Garza on the wing, his low cross is cleared but that was a great idea there between Bedoya and Garza.

70': Wood earns a costless kick for the United States from about 28 yards out, Greg Garza to take.

68': The American corner comes to nothing. Ireland earns a corner on their counterattack, the ball is cleared out by the United States.

67': SAVE!!! Bobby Wood breaks in past the defense but the shot is touched out by Given.

Score Update: England 2, Scotland 0

65': Yellow Card: Jozy Altidore

64': Ireland Sub: Anthony Pilkington (Out), James McClean (In). USA Sub: Alfredo Morales (Out), Greg Garza (In)

63': They try the short corner to no avail.

63': Fabian Johnson with a great run into the penalty area. He earns a corner kick for the Americans.

62': The United States cannot get out of their own half. Turnovers upon turnovers upon turnovers.

61': The cross pinballs around the penalty area before being cleared by the United States.

60': Another Irish corner as they once again beat the United States down the right side.

59': Ireland Sub: Anthony Stokes (Out), Aiden McGeady (In)

59': All of the momentum is with Ireland.

58': Daryl Murphy makes Geoff Cameron look like a junior varsity defender. A corner comes to Ireland but the ball is cleared out.

57': Ireland with another rush forward but the ball in to Pilkington is too far ahead.

55': GOAL!!!!!! ROBBIE BRADY!!!! Fabian Johnson with a poor giveaway as the Irish pressure up the field. David McGoldrick with the assist as Brady found the open space in the penalty area.

54': MISS! Fabian Johnson with a big defensive play as Pilkington looks for Murphy at the back post.

53': Ireland is slowing the pace down.

50': SAVE! Shay Given with the save on a low shot by Jozy Altidore. The United States are looking good to start.

49': Bedoya springs Fabian Johnson down the wing, his cross is behind the targets in the box. The ball came across to Chandler who earns a corner.

47': Bobby Wood with a great hustle play that forces a turnover. Altidore muscles his way on the ball but he cannot find Morales at the top of the box.

46': We are underway.

46': The United States sub is official. Klinsmann is being interviewd by ESPN.

There is a marching band on the field, they are finishing up their set as the players are coming back on the field.

United States Sub: Chris Wondolowski (Out), Bobby Wood (In)

Score Update: England 1, Scotland 0

Halftime: Republic of Ireland 1, United States 1

45': Another short corner comes to Chandler who puts the ball to the back post looking for Altidore. The ball was headed out for another corner which comes to nothing as the halftime whistle blows.

45': Another great buildup starting from the defense ends up with Wondo earning a corner kick.

43': POST!!! Chandler finds Bedoya who leaves the ball in the path of Altidore. His shot is deflected up off the crossbar and out.

40': The high pressure in the Irish end of the field caused the turnover which led to the goal. That looks like the spark that could bring the United States back on the front foot.

39': GOAL!!!! MIX DISKERUD!!!! The United States pounces on a defensive error, Altidore with a cross to Wondo who heads into the path of Mix who scores.

37': The costless kick is cleared at the back and out for an Irish throw.

37': Yellow Card: Kyle Beckerman. A tough challenge on Anthony Pilkington brings out the book but Pilkington got up with a smile on his face.

36': Careless mistakes continue to haunt the United States.

33': There is just nothing happening for the United States. The majority of their possession is taking place in their own half.

30': Robbie Brady looks to swing the ball in but it is cleared out.

29': Bedoya is called for a foul on the sidelines. He gets a warning from the official but no booking.

29': Matt Besler and Geoff Cameron are not making their case to be the starting center backs.

28': The corner is hit into Alex Pearce who cannot keep his header down.

27': SAVE!!! Poor defending leads to the ball falling to Daryl Murphy who puts his shot right at Bill Hamid.

25': Quinn with a run into the box that is seen by Stokes. His touch is deflected out for a corner by Beckerman.

24': Another short corner that is blocked.

23': Another corner coming to the United States, that has to be at least 5 in the first half.

22': POST!!! Fabian Johnson hits the post after taking a short corner from Bedoya. Johnson took the shot first time from about 25 yards out.

21': A nice buildup for the United States, the ball is played in to Wondo who attempts a backheel to a running player but it is cleared by Ireland. Corner coming to the United States.

18': No shooting space to be found for the United States on the first attack. They pull back and look to build the attack again.

17': Finally some sustained possession for the United States, it is in their own half but at least it is possession right?

15': Ireland is seeing all of the possession now. The United States is chasing the game, they get a look forward but Wondolowski is offside.

12': The costless kick is played wide, Fabian Johnson whips a cross over to the other side when Timmy Chandler has a first-time shot. That shot goes over the bar.

11': Cyrus Christie with a late challenge on Alfredo Morales to give the US a costless kick from about 30 yards out.

9': That is not the start that the USA wanted to see. There was no help from the fullbacks and Matt Besler looked like he has no idea where the runner was.

7': GOAL!!!! ANTHONY PILKINGTON!!!! Pilkington makes a great run that is seen from David McGoldrick. Pilkington chips Hamid and it is 1-0

5': Another corner to the United States. They play it short and back to Chandler who floats a ball to the pack post that Shay Given has problems with but Beckerman is called for a foul before an attack can be had.

3': The first corner is played short, the ball eventually finds its way to Morales who fires a volley high over the bar.

2': Ireland with a good amount of the early possession. The United States look to break but the pass to Altidore is too far ahead of him.

1': We are underway at the Aviva Stadium

The United States will get us underway going from left-to-right on your keyboard.

It looks as though the players will be taken part in a moment of silence. I couldn't quite hear the announcement explaining what happened.

There is a Houston Dynamo scarf in the crowd. Nice touch. Ireland will be wearing white shirts with blue shorts and white socks.

The teams are coming out on the field. Republic of Ireland - United States is just moments away.

We are back after a slight technical delay. The teams are preparing to come on to the field now and the anthems will follow.

Another great look at the stadium from Paul Conroy (@pconroy_81)

Here is the starting lineup for Ireland: GK: Shay Given; DEF: Cyrus Christie, Ciaran Clark, Alex Pearce, David Meyler; DM: Stephen Quinn, Robbie Brady; MID: Anthony Pilkington, David McGoldrick, Anthony Stokes; FWD: Daryl Murphy

A change you may notice on the team sheet is that John Brooks is not on the list. He has been replaced by Tim Ream after being held out with a minor ankle injury according to US Soccer.

Here is the lineup sheet, thank you to Grant Wahl for posting.

Jozy Altidore leads the team out for warmups

A very solid lineup with the options that are still available. The biggest surprise here being that Bill Hamid gets the start over Nick Rimando.

Here is the starting eleven for the United States. GK: Bill Hamid; DEF: Fabian Johnson, Geoff Cameron, Matt Besler, Timmy Chandler; DM: Kyle Beckerman; MID: Alejandro Bedoya, Mix Diskerud, Alfredo Morales; FWD: Chris Wondolowski, Jozy Altidore

Here is another look at the beautiful Aviva Stadium

Take a look at this amazing picture of Dublin from the U.S. Soccer Twitter Page

The U.S. Soccer Twitter Page confirms that the team will be wearing their red, white, and blue away kits for today's match.

There are four members of the team who were released back to their clubs. DaMarcus Beasley of the Houston Dyanmo, DeAndre Yedlin of the Seattle Sounders FC, as well as the duo of Lee Nguyen and Jermaine Jones of the New England Revolution.

The final frame here shows the moment of the header from Gutierrez, Green could not establish a good defensive position because he is still scrambling just to get back in position. He nearly makes the play but is muscled off the ball by the established forward. This was the third consecutive game in which the United States has allowed a late goal that cost them a result before this game Ireland - USA live.

The second frame here comes just after the original shot is blocked. Johnson has lost Gutierrez here as the Colombian sneaks to the back post. Julian Green in the background has slowed up his run despite seeing that Gutierrez is unmarked at the back post and that a cross is likely to come.

As you can see in the first frame here, Jermaine Jones is defending Edwin Cardona one-on-one here. He is in a good position because it pretty much leaves only the near-post shot option available to the forward. Fabian Johnson is making the run with Teo Gutierrez just in a ball across the middle gets by Jones.

12:52 PM ET: Let’s take a look at a few frames from this play.

The ball is played into Cardona who is making a near post run. The forward looks to take a first time shot which is blocked by recovering centerback Jermaine Jones. The ball sits neatly for Cardona who lifts a ball into Teo Gutierrez who was previously making the back post run. Gutierrez is wide open as Julian Green is late to recover and he does not miss the header from close range.

The second goal allowed started out with quick thinking by Colombia sub Edwin Cardona compounded with a non-existent recovery run from Julian Green.

That goal opened up all of the momentum for Colombia as they continued to search for a winner in front of the pro-Colombia crowd in London. Once again, like in the previous two friendlies as well, the United States allowed a late goal.

That is one of the biggest reasons why this writer in particular does not like the offside trap. Instead of trying to be tricky to force a turnover due to offside, just play hard-nosed one-on-one defense with them and earn the turnover yourself. At least, in that case if the player beats you then you are likely to have another defender between you and the goal instead of the forward breaking in alone with your keeper.

12:42 PM ET: For all of those youth soccer coaches around the country who may be reading this today, please show the clip of this goal to your team as a reason why you always play to the whistle. Here is another shot of the defense all claiming offside instead of continuing to play the ball.

Gutierrez makes a very smart decision by not playing the ball, instead leaving it for the streaking Carlos Bacca who gets the ball around Brad Guzan and has a wide open net to shoot in to as the American defense all stands around asking for offside. Credit Kyle Beckerman for doing the one thing that no other American defender does on the play and that is play until the whistle.

Why did Bacca get such a good look at the goal might you ask? Well as you can see here on this first screen grab from the match last week, Teo Gutierrez is in an offside position as the pass is made by James Rodriguez.

The team was looking very good defensively as they looked to keep James Rodriguez, Teo Gutierrez, and Carlos Bacca off the scoresheet. That was until the 60th minute rolled around. Bacca got in behind the defense on a great play from both James Rodriguez and Teo Gutierrez to fool the Americans. Bacca did not miss while in one-on-one with the keeper.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s men took the lead in the tenth minute after the team earned a penalty kick when a hand ball was called in the penalty box against Colombia. Jozy Altidore stepped up and put the ball in the perfect position to where the goalkeeper could not get to it despite having guessed correctly with his dive.

The United States come into today’s match Ireland - USA on the heels of another very disappointing result last week against Colombia from Craven Cottage in London.

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of international soccer. Today we bring to you an international friendly between the United States - Republic of Ireland live.