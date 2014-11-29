New England Revolution - New York Red Bulls Live and Soccer Scores of 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs

Thank you for joining me this remarkable football match. I've been Liam McMahon. Keep checking back with us here at VAVEL USA for the lastest MLS Cup playoff coverage. Goodbye for now.

That was a truly fantastic football match. There were great performances from Eckersley, Henry, Alexander, Davies, Shuttleworth and Jones. At the end of the day, the Revolution probably deserve to go through but nothing should be taken away from New York. They put in a terrific performance, and this is a game that will not soon be forgotten.

New England Revolution are going on to the 2014 MLS Cup Final

90+4' New York throw one last desperate ball forward and it's cleared by Nguyen. And there is the final whistle!

90+3' Baldomero Toledo still trying to sort out this mess...

90+2' Oyongo, Sam, Jones and Goncalves all involved in an altercation off the ball and a yellow card is shown to Sam. Not sure what that was for, but we may have more timed added on. A yellow was also given to Oyongo.

90+1' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (RUBEN BOVER ON ERIC ALEXANDER OFF)

90' Henry has a snapshot from 25 yards out that takes a deflection and is held by Shuttleworth. Three more minutes coming here...

89' Was that the last chance? New York yet to create anything else...

88' Cahill plays a ball into the center of the box for Henry but Shuttleworth got there a split-second before the legend.

87' Jones was played in behind all alone but as we he went to control the pass he stepped on the ball and fell over! Then at the other end Luyindula was played in on goal but he was offside by about six inches.

86' SUBSTITUTION NEW YORK RED BULLS (CONNOR LADE ON IBRAHIM SEKAGAYA OFF)

85' Alexander fouled by Jones and the crowd don't like that.

84' SUBSTITUTION NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (KELYN ROWE ON CHARLIE DAVIES OFF)

83' Davies inlineed forward there and then moved the ball across the field to Farrell but his cross was blocked.

82' Substitutions coming soon for both teams.

81' New York throwing numbers forward at every opportunity. They need a goal here.

80' Henry hits in a corner that makes its way to Sekagaya but his costless volley is skied well over the crossbar.

79' Davies has the ball in the back of the net but the flag is up for offside after what had appeared a grievous error from Sekagaya as he misplayed a long ball in behind the defense.

78' Sam plays a cross into the box to Henry whose header back across the face of goal was cleared.

77' Henry swings a fairly aimless cross into the box that is held by Shuttleworth.

76' New York throwing numbers forward whenever they can, but they've yet to create another chance.

75' The ensuing corner was cleared fairly easily. Ever half-chance in this game feels crucial now.

74' Henry floats the ball into the box and onto the head of Sekagaya. The defender flicks a header on that Shuttleworth tipped over the bar.

73' New England are flying right now, and the crowd is right back into this game. Nguyen is penalized for a foul on Sekagaya

72' Thierry Henry reminded his team in the aftermath of that goal that they just need one now to advance on the away goals rule.

70' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (CHARLIE DAVIES) Tierney curled a lovely ball into the box that finds the hole between the two center backs and the head of Charlie Davies. He makes no mistake, and his header finds the side netting.

69' Sam plays a looping ball into the box that is easily cleared by Farrell.

68' Sam cynically pulls back Alston for a stupid foul. He was miles away from goal there, and should count himself lucky not to have picked up a yellow there.

67' Jones down after a hard challenge from McCarty but that didn't look a foul. My oh my this is a fantastic game.

66' This game has momentarily entered a Twilight Zone feel where no one can believe that Cahill didn't score there.

65' What a chance for Tim Cahill! Thierry Henry floats a ball into the box to a wide open Cahill but from on the penalty spot he flashed the volley miles over the bar.

64' Soares pulls down Alexander and the referee whistles for the foul to just relieve the pressure and tension momentarily.

63' Oh how is that not a penalty! Lee Nguyen was blocked off by Olave after the midfielder went on a great run after a give-and-go with Bunbury. That looked a stone-wall decision but nothing was given.

62' Oyongo with a hard challenge but he gets off with just a talking to, nothing more.

61' Nguyen played in behind, and he has a cross blocked out for what looked to be a corner but the referee gave it as a goal kick.

60' Yellow Card Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls) New England looked to break at speed and McCarty dove in on a dreadful challenge, sweeping the legs of Jones. Horrible challenge, lucky to avoid a red.

59' Sam with a jinking run into the box and hits a cross right at the keeper but Shuttleworth bobbles it out for a corner.

58' How is it still 2-1?! Goncalves was in alone on goal and he looked to drag a ball back across goal but no one made a run at the ball and it rolled all the way through. What. A. Chance.

57' Jones plays a ball into the feet of Tierney who turns and looks to shoot, but Eckersley makes another great tackle.

56' Cahill clears the ball. That was a disappointing cross, didn't beat the first man.

55' Farrell with a cross that is blocked off by the hand of Oyongo. Costless kick coming from a dangerous position...

54' Alston with time and space and he puts in a cross that is over the head of everyone. Meanwhile, Luyindula is down injured after a collision with Soares.

53' GOAL NEW YORK RED BULLS (PEGUY LUYINDULA) Sam lofts a ball into the box towards Cahill and he misses the header but it comes down off the chest of Farrell and falls to Luyindula who puts the ball in the back of the net.

52' New York with a costlesskick at the other end, and Henry takes. He lofts a ball into the box that Luyindula flicks over the bar.

51' New York turn the ball over again and Nguyen has it with time and space. He picks out a little clipped ball over the top to Bunbury who was offside.

50' New York do not look comfortable in this second half

49' Davies nearly made it 2-1! The Revs are pressing much higher this half, and they won the ball back off another New York turnover. Nguyen had the ball at his feet and backheeled it to Davies who looked to hit a curler inside the far post but it went just wide.

48' Sam with a dreadful giveaway right to Jones and he makes a run at goal before having a strike that slices well wide. Poor effort.

47' New York again taking the initiative here and looking to attack

46' And we're back

Interesting close-up replay shown at the half that shows New England's goal was scored by Charlie Davies' arm, not his midsection.

Fantastic play from New York in the first half as they probably deserve a lead but after falling asleep defending a set piece they gave away the equalizer. All in all, it was a fantastic first half of play and the second half will be back soon.

45+1' Olave and Davies involved in a very tough physical battle that ends with the defender have blood inline out of his mouth. That one did not look pleasant.

45' One added minute coming here...

44' Tierney takes the costless kick and it's a wonderful ball whipped into the box that is flicked over the bar by Soares.

43' This crowd absolutely exploded at that goal, and they are right back into this one. Anyone who says football will never be popular in America should look this one. Meanwhile, Davies wins a costlesskick after being pulled back.

41' GOAL NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (CHARLIE DAVIES) Tierney and Nguyen work a short corner and Tierney whips in a cross that comes off of Davies' midsection and goes into the back of the net.

40' New York come forward with a flowing move but Oyongo gives the ball away. Meanwhile, Cahill is limping with an apparent ankle injury.

39' Jones and Cahill with a little tiff and the referee comes in to play peacemaker. Looks like that carried over from the first leg...

38' New England with a flowing move coming forward and Tierney puts in a cross that is well cleared by Olave.

37' Henry and Cahill combine, and he slips in Oyongo who gets to the byline before his cross is blocked out for a corner. Henry takes and it's partially cleared out to Alexander who pounds the ball into the ground and back into the box. It finds the head of Olave who flicks it on and just over the bar. So close to 2-0.

36' Cahill was fouled, and here comes another dangerous New York set piece. Henry puts in the cross and it looked as if it came right off the hand of Jones but nothing is given.

35' New York with a quick break and Sam makes a great run before hitting in a cross that is held by Shuttleworth. At the other end, Jones has a chance to play in a cross that is poor and right to the keeper.

34' Bunbury goes on a slaloming run and he attempts to beat one player too many before giving the ball away.

33' Henry's cross is cleared and falls to Luyindula but his second cross is blocked out.

32' Bunbury whistled for a handball, and a dangerous set piece coming here...

31' New York controlling the game at the moment, and it is the travelling support who are making all the noise.

30' Replays show that the referee made the right decision on the Tierney shot and he was correct not to give a penalty.

29' Regular pattern just resuming here as everyone catches their breath after the goal.

28' Nguyen takes and they went for a Paul Scholes corner there as Nguyen lofted a pass to Tierney who hit a volley that was blocked down. Hint of handball there and a massive appeal from the home side but nothing given.

27' Tierney with a chance to put a cross in but it's blocked out for a corner. The corner is cleared out for another corner.

26' GOAL NEW YORK RED BULLS! (TIM CAHILL) Henry lofts a ball into the box onto the chest of Cahill who fights off the challenge from Goncalves to open the scoring. This is a new game.

25' Farrell and Bunbury combine well to find Jones in space 30 yards from goal, and he looks to have a hit but it goes well wide.

24' Alexander attempts a long ball over the top to Cahill but it's a poor ball and is cleared easily.

23' After the costlesskick, a long ball was played over the top into the feet over Charlie Davies. He found himself running stride-for-stride with Olave but Eckersley makes another great recovery tackle to win the ball back and relieve the danger again.

22' New York with a costless kick, and Henry takes. The ball in is good, but it's cleared by Jones and Farrell blocks the second ball from coming in.

20' Henry with some great work on the left wing and he plays a fantastic ball into the box that the Revs clear with difficulty.

19' Jones with a great challenge on Luyindula to win the ball back, and he plays in Davies at the other end before Eckersley makes a great recovery tackle to clear the danger.

18' Jones picks out Bunbury over the top with a great ball and he's in 1-on-1 with the keeper but the flag goes up because the winger was offside.

17' Tierney puts a cross in that is straight to the head of Sekagaya and he clears easily.

16' New York is looking for the high ball in to Cahill all the time, but he's looking a bit isolated at the top of their formation.

15' Bunbury with a jinking run and plays a shaped cross along the edge of the six yard box but no one takes the risk to get there and it runs through untouched and out for a goal kick.

14' Another New England player down injured to receive treatment and it's Kevin Alston. He looks as if he will be ok to continue.

13' Henry gets mugged by Farrell but still manages to whip in a cross as he's getting pulled down that almost picks out Cahill. However, just before it lands on the striker's head Shuttleworth gets a fingertip to it and diverts it away.

12' Jones hits a searching ball through the defense that nearly picks out Farrell but the right back was offside anyway.

11' Jay Heaps is really upset with the lax defending from the home side and he just gave his team a chewing out.

10' Eckersley plays a long ball over the top that picks out Cahill. He steadies himself and shoots, but his strike whistles over the bar.

9' New York really on the front foot here, but they've yet to create anything. Oyongo plays in a cross that is cleared by Farrell.

8' Jones back out on the pitch and it appeared he took a blow to the face. Bit of a stop-start game so far here, lots of fouls and balls cleared out of play.

7' Jones down injured and receiving treatment. It looked like a head injury there, and he's now off the pitch to receive further treatment.

6' Sam goes on a scything run through the defense, and twists and turns past a couple of defenders before slipping a cross back along the six yard box that just misses a sliding Luyindula.

5' Sam plays a great lofted cross to the back post that nearly finds the head of Henry but is cleared by Farrell.

4' Alexander and McCarty both looking to win the ball back as soon as they can and funnelling the ball towards the opposition goal.

3' Both sets of fans making a lot of noise and creating a great atmosphere. Meanwhile, Cahill puts a great ball into the box that is well cleared by Goncalves.

2' Farrell and Bunbury both have chances to put in crosses but both balls into the box disappoint.

1' Bunbury with an early shot that is well held by Robles and neither team is going to just sit on the ball, that much is apparent already in this one.

1' Kickoff

3:22 PM ET: Great tifo from the Revolution fans informing us that: "Nguyen-ter is coming"

3:19 PM ET: National anthem is sung by 11-year-old Nicole Pelletier and the little girl does a wonderful job. Now, it's time for playoff football. Just moments from kickoff now...

3:16 PM ET: The players are in the tunnel, and we are almost set to go LIVE with the second leg of the 2014 Eastern Conference Final.

3:09 PM ET: Just as tomorrow could be Landon Donovan's final match as a professional, this afternoon's match could be Thierry Henry's final match depending on whether or not he decides to retire.

3:05 PM ET: Good crowd starting to filter in at Gillette Stadium with a crowd of more than 30,000 expected and 1200 New York Red Bulls fans made the trip up to Boston.

3:01 PM ET: Television coverage has now started over on NBCSN and we're just about 20 minutes away from first kick here. Stay tuned.

2:57 PM ET: Playing airmchair analyst for a moment, it looks as if New York will be setting up in some variation on a 4-2-3-1 or 4-5-1 with Tim Cahill stepping into Bradley Wright-Phillips' role. Meanwhile, New England will be setting up in their customary 4-2-3-1.

2:54 PM ET: The players are out and warming up before this one. We're inching closer to kickoff in the 2nd leg of the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final.

2:51 PM ET: Less than ten minutes until televised coverage starts and we are almost ready to begin this match.

2:48 PM ET: New York Red Bulls starting XI: Robles, Eckersley, Olave, Sekagaya, Oyongo, McCarty, Alexander, Sam, Luyindula, Henry, Cahill

2:43 PM ET: New England Revolution ultras are already inside the stadium and are making plenty of noise. Great atmosphere expected this afternoon.

2:40 PM ET: We're still waiting on confirmation from New York as to their team selection. Will bring it to you as soon as we know.

2:35 PM ET: New York Red Bulls fans have gathered en masse, and are chanting outside as they wait to enter the stadium

2:32 PM ET: The starting XI for the New England Revolution: Shuttleworth; Alston, Goncalves (c), Soares, Farrell; Caldwell, Jones; Tierney, Nguyen, Bunbury; Davies

2:28 PM ET: A massive crowd is expected for this one at Gillette Stadium. The rumored numbers right now are that we can expect in excess of 30,000 people, a playoff attendance record for the Revolution.

2:25 PM ET: We are still waiting for confirmation of this afternoon's team news, but we will bring it to you as soon as we can.

For this match New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls live head coach Mike Petke was in a philosophical mood entering this one, but appears quietly confident in his team. “Whatever happens tomorrow is going to be decided over 90 minutes, or perhaps more. It’s out of my hands, it’s out of Jay [Heaps’] hands. All we can do is prepare our teams to the best of our ability and they have to go out and execute.”

With Bradley Wright-Phillips out injured, Tim Cahill is expected to return to the starting lineup. He spoke about facing New England in Gillette Stadium. “It’s a tough place to go with their team, their fans, their squad, you have to give them respect, they’ve got a good team…they’re a hardworking team with some creative players in the final third that have hurt teams. Overall for us, it’s a difficult place to go but we’re just going to there to do what we can do, because we have no choice. We have to win 2-0. We can’t go there and win 1-0 because it means nothing. There’s going to be a point in that game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls where tactics are going to mean nothing. It’s going to be on one of us or a few of us to stand up and take the game by the horns and really try and get that victory that the fans want.”

A large crowd is expected today at Gillette Stadium especially after they had a travelling support of 1,000 accompany them up to Red Bull Arena two weeks ago. “It was amazing to see the fans come out to Red Bull Arena. They were so loud and us as a group, we’re so happy to see that and so proud. Our last playoff home game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls, they were really loud again and I fully expect that to be the situation again come Saturday. As players, we really appreciate it," said Shuttleworth again to Lemieux on the club's official website.

Heading into this one, the New England Revolution feel they will benefit from taking a lead into this one, especially given that this is a similar situation to the one they face against Columbus Crew in the last round. In comments to Jeff Lemieux of the team's official website, Revolution midfielder Teal Bunbury: “I think we know a little bit more of what to expect,” said Bunbury. “But on the other hand, New York’s a completely different team than Columbus. They have different players and they play a different style. But it definitely will help us coming into this game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls.”

2:05 PM ET: Given that Henry will be forced to play as more of an out-and-out striker, the role of creator will shift to Peguy Luyindula. The Frenchman has been starting over his Australian counterpart Tim Cahill and has played the role of trequartista to perfection, but he will need to step up in the abscence of Wright-Phillips.

2:00 PM ET: Henry had this to say to the club's official website on replacing Wright-Phillips: “It’s going to be very difficult. But it’s time for whoever is going to come in to step up and it’s a team thing…Bradley has been more than amazing for us throughout the whole season, and hopefully we can do it for him and have him be available for the final…But right now we have to take it away from New England, they did extremely well when they came here, to win the game two one. Our mission is to go up there and score more goals than them, so we’re going to try to do that.”

1:55 PM ET: Meanwhile, New York is missing their best player in Bradley Wright-Phillips who is out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He has scored nearly three times as many goals for them as their second-highest scorer, Thierry Henry, but it will be Henry who needs to step up in this game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls. After New York made a shift partway through the year to put Henry out on the left wing, he has created more but scored less. That will likely have to change today, as they will need a scorer with true finishing quality. The need for goals is paramount today, and they have no one better available than Henry.

1:50 PM ET: Another player who will be monumental in this game New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls for the New England Revolution will be goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. He was simply sublime in the conference semifinals against Columbus Crew and single-handedly kept his team in it for the majority of the second leg. Given that New York know they need at least two goals to win, expect Shuttleworth to play a big role in the outcome today.

1:45 PM ET: Speaking of Lee Nguyen, no player has been more crucial to their team all season and he will be the most important player in this match. While he may not be the player who ends up scoring a crucial goal in this match, if he isn't the one scoring it he will be the one setting itup. As ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman said earlier this year, "as Lee Ngueyn goes so go New England." If he is clicking on all cylinders today, it will be awfully hard to beat the Revolution.

1:40 PM ET: However, it also seems like it's been written in the stars for New England all year. They were a poor team languishing in the mid-table before the signing of Jermaine Jones, but his signing kicked off a period of superb play from them. MVP candidate Lee Nguyen has been absolutely fantastic all season, and at times his 20 goals have almost single-handedly fired this team to where they are.

1:35 PM ET: These are two of MLS' original clubs but neither has come close to matching the success of their northeastern rival DC United. In their history as the New York Red Bulls, New York have only won one major trophy: the 2013 Supporter's Shield. It would seem the natural progression to kick on and win MLS Cup the next season, and their fans seem to think that it may be written in the stars for them this season. And, given the comeback they pulled off against Sporting Kansas City in the wildcard round and then their defeat of United in the semifinals it does seem like it could be their year.

1:30 PM ET: These two clubs are big rivals, and whenever they meet each other it is a feisty encounter. Of course, New England won the last encounter and New York won the two before that. It has been an even matchup over the last couple of years, and we look set for a very exciting matchup this afternoon.

1:25 PM ET: While form is not usually too important in playoff football, it is still interesting to look at it. In their last five matches, New England has won five on the bounce while New York has lost their last two after winning three in a row.

1:20 PM ET: The first leg of each tie took place nearly two weeks ago before the international break, and as such both teams should be well rested and New England will be at full strength. However, New York will not be. League-leading goalscorer Bradley Wright-Phillips and defender Roy Miller are both suspended for this one. Miller is out from a red card issued to him in the Conference Semifinals and Wright-Phillips is out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

1:15 PM ET: This is not the only MLS Cup Playoffs action of the weekend. On Sunday afternoon the 2nd leg of the Western Conference Final will be held in Seattle as the Sounders host LA Galaxy. LA won the first leg of that one 1-0. The winner of that one will host the winner of today's match in the 2014 MLS Cup Final on December 7th.

1:10 PM ET: There are quite a few possible permutations for today's match that will determine who advances. Just as a reminder, New England won the first leg 2-1. As a result, should they win, draw or lose 1-0 they would advance. Should New York emerge victorious by a score of 2-1 they would head to extra time and then potentially penalties. Should New York win by two goals or more they would advance.

1:05 PM ET: Today we have the second leg of the Eastern Conference Final. The first leg was won by New England and they take a 2-1 aggregate lead back home to Gillette Stadium. Just a reminder that under the new away goals rule adopted by MLS for this season's playoffs means that New York could win 1-0 today and still not advance.

1:00 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage live of New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls in the 2014 MLS Cup Playoffs. Today we have the second leg of the 2014 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final 2nd Leg. My name is Liam McMahon and I look forward to taking you through this match. Let us know what you're looking forward to in this match, what you expect to see and what your predictions are in the comments section or by tweeting at me at: @liam_mcmahon_11.