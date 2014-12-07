Los Angeles Galaxy - New England Revolution 2014 Live Score of MLS Cup Final

The perfect finish. #LegenD #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/hsC1s7zMvx — KICKTV (@KICKTV) December 7, 2014

Full time: So, that's it for the 2014 MLS Season. See you in March!

Full time: The President of the Galaxy, Chris Klein, and match MVP Robbie Keane lift the trophy to cannons of confetti. They'll savor this moment for now, and rightly so, but it'll be back to the drawing board in the offseason as they figure out how to replace Donovan.

Full time: What a way for Donovan to end his career. Not the best game of soccer, a real midfield battle with a big-match feel, but the Galaxy came away with the win in a very even encounter.

Full time: The Galaxy win their third championship in four years, their fifth in total, but spare a thought for Jay Heaps and the Revolution, who have now lost all five MLS Cup finals they've been in.

Full time: Landon Donovan ends his career in the best way possible, adding a seventh MLS winners' medal to his collection thanks to Robbie Keane's late winner. They'll be partying until dawn in Los Angeles tonight!

120+3': LOS ANGELES GALAXY ARE CHAMPIONS! The full time whistle blows and Galaxy have won 2-1!

120+2': Shuttleworth is forward for a late flurry of corners and crosses, but the Galaxy scrape it clear and there's 30 seconds left...

120': THREE minutes of added time. Not sure where the referee has got that from, but it means the Galaxy are three minutes from lifting the MLS Cup again and the Revolution have three minutes to force penalties.

118': Donovan has space on the right and send it over to Keane, but control lets the forward down and his cross is then poor. Poor decisions by the Galaxy on the breakaway and the Revs have it back.

116': Galaxy faithful in full voice now as they will their team on the finish line, helped by Farrell spooning a cross well over the bar when he had options in the box.

115': New England are throwing the kitchen sink at the Galaxy, but the hosts are holding firm as Penedo makes an easy save. Five minutes to find something and potentially force penalties.

113': Galaxy have sent everyone back now as the Revolution pile forward in search of an equalizer. We're in for a grandstand finish in California!

111': The MVP winner might have just won it for the Galaxy!! A simple ball over the top sets Keane through on goal, and the striker calmly controls and slides it home to make it 2-1! That's the type of finish he's made a career of, and he showed it there why he's the best in the MLS!

111': ROBBIE KEANE!!!!

109': Donovan! Sends the costless kick just wide of the upright with Shuttleworth rooted. What a moment that would've been for him in his last game!

108': Gargan's ridiculously long throw causes all manner of mayhem in the Revolution area, but NE scramble it clear before upending Keane for a costless kick 20 yards out.

106': The Galaxy get us underway again after a quick turnaround.

105': The recostless blows up and brings a dour first half of extra time to an end.

104': Mullins! Good chance for the sub. Played through over the top but forced wide, the forward still managed to get a show away but Penedo got down well to deny him.

102': Gargan plays a ball through to Gordon, but the striker strayed offside in acres of space. Would've been a good chance if Gordon had kept his head up and looked down the line.

100': As we enter triple digits of play, the Galaxy have been dominating overtime but haven't really created anything. That being said, Jones flashes a shot wide for the Revolution, the closest there's been to a goal so far this period.

96': Six minutes into extra time and nothing has particularly happened, except the wonderfully-named Baggio Husidic has come on for Juninho.

91': And we are off in the first half of extra time! 30 more minutes awaits us.

Full time: In a bizarre move by Bruce Arena, the Galaxy take off Robbie Rogers and Stefan Ishizaki, arguably their two best players, for Alan Gordon and Dan Gargan.

Full time: It will now be two 15-minute periods to decide the winner, and if the scores are still level at the end of that, we will enter the lottery of a penalty shootout.

Full time: For the second year in a row, we have extra time! Gyasi Zardes' 52nd minute goal was cancelled out Chris Tierney's 79th minute leveller, meaning we have at least 30 more minutes of the MLS season to enjoy.

90+4': Robbie Keane is not a happy bunny as a ball is played over the top and the Irishman feels he has been brought down unfairly, but it looked like he was to blame as much as the defender.

90': We have four minutes for someone to get a winner here as Lee Nguyen goes off for Andy Dorman. Nguyen has been extremely quiet today, barring the penalty shout just before Zardes' goal.

88': Overtime looms for a second consecutive cup final, although the game is still remarkably open so don't count out either team getting a late winner just yet!

85': Teal Bunbury! Oh my. The Revolution have had the lion's share of possession, and it nearly pays off as they work the ball wide to Bunbury. His shot-cum-cross beats Penedo all ends up and flicks off the crossbar to safety. What a turnaround that would've been!

84': Gyasi Zardes is booked, presumably for his hideous blond mohawk. More likely for a foul, though.

79': Great work from Patrick Mullins down the left channel as he pulls the ball back to Chris Tierney, who beats his man and superbly slots th ball home to send the travelling fans into raptures! Game on!

79': TIERNEY!!!! 1-1!!!

75': Donovan is not happy at Keane once again after the American pokes a ball through the defense, but Keane is flagged offside after going for the touch that was intended for himself. The Irishman was not offside though.

74': Patrick Mullins comes on for Charlie Davies as the Revolution make their second substitute of the match.

73': It's all happening! Keane bursts through the Revolution defense, but can only toe poke his shot with Donovan screaming for the ball to his left. Then from the clearance, Rowe looks to bend one from 25 yards but it flies inches wide of the post.

70': Donovan has a good chance when he cuts inside from the right, but it's not to be for him yet as his weak left-footed shot rolls into the arms of Shuttleworth.

67': There's so much room for the Galaxy as the Revolution look to push more men forward to try find an equalizer, but they can't find any sort of final pass and the Revs clear.

62': The ref has found his yellow card again and cautions Andrew Farrell for bringing down Zardes on halfway after a sublime touch by the Galaxy player to get it out of his feet.

60': Gyasi Zardes will be a relieved man after scoring just once in his last nine matches, despite 16 in the entire regular season. Galaxy are good value for their goal, too.

57': Lee Nguyen still isn't happy at not receiving a penalty just before the Galaxy goal, but replays show the ball was won fair and square.

55': Hopefully that goal will liven up this match a bit more, with the Galaxy finding more space now down both channels.

53': The cross came in to the back post, and Zardes controlled well before cutting inside and back outside, then fired past Shuttleworth to make it 1-0 to the hosts!

52': ZARDES!!!! 1-0 GALAXY!

50': Jermaine Jones cynically hacks down Donovan but escapes without punishment, before being tripped himself by Juninho​ and winning a costless kick.

46': The second half opens with Ishizaki blazing a long shot over the bar

HT: In the first half, Revs had 57% of possession, compared to Galaxy's 43%

HT: MLS Commissioner Don Garber joins the analysts in the studio to discuss Donovan, player salary, new teams, and the future of the MLS.

Donovan can now commit as many fouls as he wants...you think Deiger has the guts to toss him from his final game? #MLSCup — Steve Holroyd (@Section107RowA) December 7, 2014

Well, it can only get better right!?.... #MLSCup — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) December 7, 2014

45' There is no added time at the end of the first half, and it's half time. Not the greatest match of all time so far, but both sides have had the opportunity to take the lead.

45' Landon Donovan receives a yellow card for an elbow to the back of the head of A.J. Soares as both men go up for the ball.

44' The first half is almost over, and neither side has looked likely to take the lead. Galaxy putting the pressure on the Revs defense, but they lack the predatory instinct to snatch a goal.

41' A curling pass into the corridor of uncertainty has the keeper worried, but a diving header puts the ball behind for a corner before Rowe can get on the end of it.

This is finally becoming that "middle of the park battle" we were promised. #MLSCup #LAGalaxy — Andrew Schmidt (@Scatterfelt) December 7, 2014

Jones & Nguyen can be seen directing their own traffic. Teammates don't seem to be on same page on exploiting runs. #mlscup — Tommy McCall (@grnrngr80) December 7, 2014

34' As expected, the majority of the chances thus far have fallen to LA Galaxy, but they have been unable to take them. Don't count out the Revs though, they've certainly showed that this is no David and Goliath match-up.

32' Zardes plays the ball to Robbie Keane just outside the box, and with nobody up with him Keane tries to curl a shot into the top corner, but it goes over the bar.

Hasn't shown up yet today but I think @CharlieDavies9 deserves another shot at the national team with such a stellar season #NERevs #MLSCup — Jordan Pope (@jordan_m_pope) December 7, 2014

24' Gyasi Zardes breaking away for the Galaxy, into the opposing box, but his shot is a tame one which rolls harmlessly wide of the post.

22' Big chance from out of nowhere, a long ball finds Davies who is running full pelt at the Galaxy goal, but A.J. DeLaGarza makes an inch perfect sliding tackle in front of goal to stop the Revs striker from getting a shot off.

21' Robbie Keane has an excellent chance, but the league MVP hits it straight at Bobby Shuttleworth in the Revolution goal. Immediately afterward, Donovan and Zardes find themselves in the box with the ball, but neither can direct it goalwards and Galaxy win the corner, which comes to nothing.

19' LA Galaxy have a corner, but after it's played short they can't get it into the box. The Revs launch a counter attack through Teal Bunbury, but he gives it away and can't pick a pass to Kelyn Rowe who was with him.

Win or lose today, Shuttleworth looking fwd to getting back to day job as 90s industrial rock cover band keyboardist. #MLSCup — Nate Beckman (@4castnate) December 7, 2014

17' Landon Donovan plays a nice pass to Robbie Keane on the corner of the penalty area, but when Keane cuts it back across the box, no Galaxy players could get to it.

NE Revs starting 10 "Americans" in #MLSCup final. Honest question, who would you favour head-to-head: the Revs or the #CanMNT ? — Mike Crampton (@BHTC_Mike) December 7, 2014

13' Marcelo Sarvas makes a lovely sliding tackle on the edge of the box, but catches a knee to the face for his trouble. He'll fight through it though, he's been looking good early on.

10' Both sides look to be feeling each other out early on. It's started slowly, but let's not forget that last year's final started very dull and ended up with a massive penalty shoot-out after a frantic half hour of extra time.

6' End to end stuff early on. It looks very open, despite Rogers' early chance.

1' Robbie Rogers with an incredible start, cutting in and out around the defence to get into the box, his shot gets underneath Bobby Shuttleworth despite the keeper's touch, but it's cleared off the line.

0' We are underway!

3:25pm ET: These sides have met twice before in the MLS Cup Final. Both games ended 1-0 after extra time. Both were won by the Galaxy.

Lots of pomp leading up to this #MLSCup final. I understand they will play a game when it's all over. Kind of warm out here at StubHub btw.. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) December 7, 2014

3:20pm ET: The teams are lined up for the handshakes and the national anthem. Kick off is just around the corner.

3:17pm ET: The last two meetings between these two sides have each produced 5+ goals. In June 2013, the Revs beat the Galaxy 5-0 at home, while in July of this year, the Galaxy returned the favor with a 5-1 victory here in Los Angeles. So going off precedent, this game should produce plenty of goals.

3:15pm ET: The substitutes for each side are as follows, for Galaxy: Brian Rowe, Todd Dunivant, Dan Gargan, Tommy Meyer, Baggio Husidic, Kenney Walker and Alan Gordon. For the Revs: Brad Knighton, Kevin Alston, Darrius Barnes, Andy Dorman, Daigo Kobayashi, Diego Fagundez and Patrick Mullins.

3:10pm ET: The teams in full for this MLS Cup Final: LA Galaxy play a 4-4-2 formation with Jaime Penedo in goal, A.J. DeLaGarza, Omar Gonzalez, Leonardo and Robbie Rogers in defence, a midfield of Stefan Ishizaki, Marcelo Sarvas, Juninho and Landon Donovan, and Robbie Keane and Gyasi Zardes up front. For the New England Revolution, they play a 4-2-3-1 formation of Bobby Shuttleworth in goal, a defence of Andrew Farrell, A.J. Soares, Jose Goncalves and Chris Tierney, Scott Caldwell and Jermaine Jones as holding midfielders, and an attacking three of Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe supporting Charlie Davies, who is the lone striker.

3:03pm ET: This game will be LA Galaxy's NINTH MLS Cup Final game, which is four more than any other team in MLS history.

3:00pm ET: The teams are coming out onto the field as TV coverage starts.

2:50pm ET: Just 10 minutes until kick-off in California. Kelyn Rowe steps in for the Revs in their only change from that draw against the Red Bulls, whilst the Galaxy remains unchanged from their loss against the Sounders.

2:40pm ET: Welcome back to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Final between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New England Revolutions

11:15am ET: Kick-off is slowly approaching now, so join us at around 2:45pm ET when we will resume coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Final here on VAVEL USA.

11:10am ET: The signing of USMNT midfielder Jermaine Jones in August proved to be a huge turning point for the Revolution in their season, as they went on to win eight of their last 10 games, only failing to win at Columbus Crew and Montreal Impact. What makes Revs' turnaround even more impressive is that they went on an eight-game losing streak from May through to the end of July, and it's safe to say that without the leadership and goals of Jones, New England would not be in this match Los Angeles Galaxy - New England Revolution today.

11:05am ET: In fact, the Galaxy have praised DeLaGarza as their best defender this season, with Gargan saying: "A.J. is very well-respected in this league from the players. He may not get credit from the media, but there are plenty of guys that don't get credit from the media that are still fantastic players, and as players, we know his value. He's a fantastic defender, and he's about as reliable as they come.”

11am ET: Galaxy have the best defense in the league this year, conceding just 37 goals in their 34 games, meaning Revolution have it all to do if they are to break down LA's stubborn line. The likes of Omar Gonzalez, Dan Gargan, and A.J. DeLaGarza have provided a wall on front of goalkeeper Jamie Penedo, who conceded 1.14 goals per game, good for fourth-best in the league.

10:57am ET: The Los Angeles Galaxy are favorites to lift the cup once again, with Las Vegas bookmakers Bovada listing them at 5/11. They have the New England Revolution at 33/20 to win.

10:53am ET: Just over four hours until kick-off now in California, where the Los Angeles Galaxy are taking on the New England Revolution in the 19th annual MLS Cup Final.

10:48am ET: The Galaxy's, however, can thank multiple players. MVP Robbie Keane scored 19 goals and recorded 14 assists, putting him in direct involvement for nearly half of his team's 69 goals. A league-high 19 assists, as well as 10 goals, from Landon Donovan helped their cause, as did 16 goals from 23-year-old breakout forward Gyasi Zardes.

10:44am ET: Much of the Revolution's success this season can be attributed to star midfielder Lee Nguyen, who came third in MVP voting and was named as part of the MLS Best XI. The American international scored 18 goals, good for fourth best in the league, and added five assists to lead his side into the final.

10:38am ET: As for the Los Angeles Galaxy, they were neck-and-neck with Seattle Sounders all the way through the regular season, before losing against them in the final game of the season meant the Western Conference, and the Supporters Shield, would be going to Seattle. After blowing by Real Salt Lake 5-0 on aggregate, the Galaxy avenged their regular season heartbreak by beating the Sounders on away goals to move into yet another MLS Cup Final.

10:33am ET: New England Revolution came second in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, four behind champions D.C. United. The Revs won 17 of their 34 games, joint-highest in the conference, before going on to beat Columbus Crew 7-3 on aggregate in the first round of the playoffs. In the Eastern final, they beat New York Red Bulls 2-1 on the road, before claiming a 2-2 draw at home to advance to the MLS Cup Final.

10:27am ET: Now to look at how both teams got to the final, and who they beat in the playoffs.

10:23am ET: Meanwhile, the Revolution haven't fared quite as well in their four finals, losing them all, including three in a row from 2005-2007.

10:19am ET: For the Galaxy, this will be their eighth final and third in four years, after beating the Houston Dynamo 1-0 in 2011 and then 3-1 in 2012. They hold a 4-4 record.

10:15am ET: Speaking of players who know the MLS Cup, Landon Donovan's illustrious career comes to a close today as he plays in his unprecedented eighth final, having won six of the seven he has played in ths far.

10:10am ET: It's worth noting that, in both the matches listed below, current Revs manager Jay Heaps started for New England. Having lost both those matches, he will be looking to exact some revenge on LA in what will be his fifth cup final as a player and coach.

10:05am ET: This match is a replay of both the 2002 and 2005 MLS Cup finals, both of which were won 1-0 by the Galaxy in extra time. The 2002 final was the last match to be decided by golden goal, scored by Carlos Ruiz in the 113th minute, whilst the 2005 final was won with a 107th minute goal by Guillermo Ramírez.

10am ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the 2014 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles Galaxy and New England Revolution, live from StubHub Center, Carson, California. Kick off is scheduled for 7pm ET.