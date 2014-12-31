Chicago Fire Sign Brazilian Defender Adailton From Bahia

On Tuesday, the Chicago Fire's offseason overhaul continued as they announced the signing of Brazilian defender Adaílton from Brazilian Serie A side Bahia. Per MLS and club policy, the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The 31-year-old Adailton, full name Adaílton Jose dos Santos Filho, has spent various parts of his career in different parts of the world, and only joined Bahia in June. Throughout his career, he has had spells in Brazil, France, Switzerland and China.

He made his breakthrough with hometown side Vitoria, and at the age of 21 moved on to Rennes in France, where he made appearances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Cup, now known as the UEFA Europa League. He says it was while in France that he first considered moving to MLS as an option.

"It is with great satisfaction that I will continue my career with the Chicago Fire and play in Major League Soccer," said Adaílton in comments made to the club's official website. "I have been watching MLS closely over the past several seasons and ever since 2004 while in France, I made it a goal of mine to play in the United States. I had other opportunities to join MLS clubs in the past but the timing was not right until this challenge with the Fire. I look forward to working with my new teammates and Coach Frank Yallop and his staff to take on the challenge of returning the Fire to the Playoffs and giving the Fire Supporters the trophies they deserve."

After a three year spell in France, he moved back to Brazil where he represented domestic giant Santos. While playing for Santos, he garnered the attention of Swiss Super League side FC Sion. He joined up with them in 2010, and helped them to the 2011 Swiss Cup title, prompting further appearances in European continental competition.

After his spell with FC Sion, Adaílton made the move to China, signing with Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye. His career odyssey continued there, and after their relegation in 2012 he returned to FC Sion. While there, he struggled to get game time and went on loan to Swiss club FC Chiasso. After a spell there, he returned to Brazil with Bahia.

It is clear that he has finally found the right timing for that long awaited MLS move, and he will join a Fire defense in dire need of a quality center back. Theirs was one of the worst defenses in MLS last term, and his help will be welcomed.

In comments made to the club's official website, manager Frank Yallop said, “Adaílton is a strong, powerful defender. This is a position we were looking to fill, so I’m pleased that we will be adding a player with his experience to our team.”

He is the sixth new acquisition of the offseason, and continues the Fire's offseason rebuild which they will hope can take them to a playoff place in the 2015 season.