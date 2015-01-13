NYCFC Sign Mix Diskerud, Javier Calle Reportedly Next

New York City Football Club announced Tuesday that they have signed United States Men's National Team midfielder Mix Diskerud. Diskerud is recently out of contract after allowing his previous deal with Norwegian stronghold Rosenborg BK to run out, and as such New York were able to sign him on a costless transfer. Diskerud had previously been close to signing with Major League Soccer clubs Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew Soccer Club, but rumors had it his agent and father kept holding out for more money before signing. City were at the top of the allocation order and signed Diskerud to a non designated player contract, which leaves their third spot still open.

Diskerud has always thought of living in New York City, and reportedly visits the city annually, in addition to having a collection of Yankee hats numbering 74 as of last May. In the photo shown below, it has been revealed that he will wear the number 10, but will have his first name "Mix" on the back instead of his last name.

Amid the confirmation of Diskerud's signing comes news that City are close to another addition. According to Antena 2 in Bogota, Colombia, Colombian Javier Calle has signed with the club, pending the approval of his visa. Calle had been rumored months back to be City's third designated player, but soon reports stated that if he joined the Bronx based club he would not be a DP.

Calle plays the right wing and right back for Independiente in Liga Postobon II. He had four goals and two assists in ten appearances for the club. The twenty-three year old is know for his versatility and upside at such a young age.

Even with these two new signings, NYCFC have yet to fill their third designated player slot. According to Head Coach Jason Kries and Sporting Director Claudio Reyna today after the announcement of the Diskerud signing, that signing might not come until the summer when the European clubs have their offseason. Previously Reyna had said he was certain that a third DP would be playing for the club in March, but it looks like that will not be the case.