Result France 2-0 USA in friendly 2015

Thank you for joining us today, my name is Matthew Evans. Have a pleasant afternoon.

Make sure to join us on Friday as the United States Women take on England from the Stadium:mk in Milton Keynes. Kickoff for that match is at 3:00 pm ET, our live coverage will start at 1:00 pm ET.

The United States was missing a few pieces in their starting eleven but did struggle in the central midfield throughout the match. They will need to solidify that area of the park and quickly.

It looks as though we have just seen another strong team that will contend for the World Cup in July. France is legit, a run to the final would not a surprise at this point.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Sarah Bouhaddi. The French goalkeeper was a vacuum cleaning up anything and everything inside the 18-yard box.

FULL TIME: France 2, United States 0

90+5': The final whistle blows and that will do it.

90+4': Holiday with a shot on the free kick that shorthops the goalkeeper but it is quickly cleared.

90+3': A free kick coming from 28 yards out slight angle right.

90+2': Press looks to get around Majri but it is a great defensive play from the French left back.

90+1': Four minutes of stoppage time

90': Holiday floats the cross into the box but it is too far and out for a goal kick.

89': Nothing seems to work for the United States going forward. Alex Morgan is down after taking an elbow to the face.

88': Wambach switches positions with Amy Rodriguez. Rodriguez is now up front with Alex Morgan.

87': France Sub: Gaetane Thiney (Out), Marie Laure Delie (In)

87': The bouncing ball nearly finds Morgan but Bouhaddi is off her line to gather.

86': A late free kick coming after Press is tripped from behind.

84': POST!!! Elise Bussaglia strikes a left-footed shot to the far post that hit the outside of the far post. That could've been 3-0.

83': The United States still trying to pressure but there is nothing doing. France is very solid on defense.

81': France Sub: Camille Abily (Out), Kheira Hamraoui (In)

80': Christen Press takes a shot to the far post that is stopped by Bouhaddi. The French goalkeeper is playing a great game tonight.

79': Another ball floated across that is taken by Bouhaddi. The air route is just not working for the United States.

78': The United States is starting to throw numbers forward, they need a goal and fast.

77': United States Sub: Tobin Heath (Out), Amy Rodriguez (In)

75': The French substitutes combine for a great look that sails wide.

74': France Sub: Elodie Thomis and Eugenie Le Sommer (Out), Claire Lavogez and Elise Bussaglia (In)

73': Carli Lloyd earns a corner kick on a deflected shot. Wambach gets on the end of the corner but heads it wide.

72': The United States is pushing forward. Ali Kreiger floats a ball to the back post that is caught by Bouhaddi.

70': Another dangerous run forward from France. Kenza Dali with the ball in space but she passes up the shot for a pass that is cleared by the defense.

69': The pace has settled down a bit.

68': The crowd is singing out the bassline to Seven Nation Army from The White Stripes. A good song indeed.

67': Eugenie Le Sommer gets in behind the defense but she is called offside, that was not offside. A poor angle from the assistant referee.

66': SAVE!!!!! SARAH BOUHADDI!!!! Wambach doesn't get enough on the shot and the keeper is down to make the save.

65': A poor call from the official as the contact happens outside the box.

64': PENALTY! Abby Wambach is tripped up in the box and we have a penalty kick coming for the United States.

63': Wambach moves to the forward spot, Carli Lloyd tucks into the midfield, and Tobin Heath moves to the wing

62': United States Sub: Morgan Brian (Out), Abby Wambach (In)

61': Allez Les Bleus is the cry from the crowd.

60': Christen Press makes a darting run into the box. She cuts the ball back towards Tobin Heath who cannot connect with the ball. Some more pressure comes for the United States but nothing to show for it.

59': Lloyd gets on the end of the corner kick but the shot is easily stopped by Bouhaddi.

59': A corner kick coming to the United States. Look at that, the wave is going around the crowd in Lorient.

57': France passes the ball around the defense to the delight of the crowd. Some scattered 'Oles' around the crowd.

56': A great first 45 minutes by Chalupny will likely be forgotten by that poor two minute stretch which saw her beaten twice down the right side resulting in the French goals to this point.

55': United States Sub: Lori Chalupny (Out), Ali Kreiger (In)

53': Wow, that was quite a stretch for France. Ashlyn Harris misjudged that ball that had a slight outswinging bend to kiss in off the post. A tough hill to climb for the Americans.

51': GOAL!!!!! JESSICA HOUARA D'HOMMEAUX!!! What a goal as her cross kisses the inside of the back post and in!

50': GOAL!!!! EUGENIE LE SOMMER!!!! France breaks through on a great individual effort from Elodie Thomis. Thomis turns Chalupny around and whips a ball across to the head of Le Sommer who doesn't miss from five yards.

49': MISS! Carli Lloyd picks up a poor clearance from Majri but she slices the ball wide.

48': France looks really dangerous with their one-touch passing.

47': Holiday floats the ball in to the back post but Bouhaddi is out to collect.

46': A free kick is given to the United States after the advantage goes away.

The teams are back on the field for the second half. The United States are moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

The rust on Alex Morgan is being shown in her first game back since October. Her first half misses are chances that she normally can hit, as she gets games under her belt, she'll start to convert on these chances.

We will be back in just a moment with second half coverage.

Both nations with some great runs forward. France looks very dangerous but Ashlyn Harris has played some great soccer in goal for the United States.

HALFTIME: France 0, United States 0

45+1': The whistle blows for halftime

45': The corner finds its way to Morgan who cannot connect from seven yards

45': Morgan gets in behind the defense and around Bouhaddi but Georges makes a great defensive run to the near post to concede a corner.

43': Thiney muscles her way through the defense to float a non-threatening shot that is easily taken by Harris.

42': A great play from Tobin Heath on the trackback. France looked to play the ball out to Thomis in space but Heath gets a boot to it to stop the attack.

41': That injuy was obviously too much for Necib to handle as she was subbed out. We will see if we can figure out what happened to Necib.

40': France Sub: Louisa Necib (Out), Kenza Dali (In)

40': Tobin Heath looks to make a tight pass to a runner but the ball is cut out by the defender.

38': Louisa Necib is off the field receiving some treatment. Not sure what happened there.

37': Tobin Heath and Carli Lloyd have switched wings.

35': Thomis is called for another foul as Chalupny shields her off the ball. That is two great defensive plays from the American left back so far on the speedster.

35': Lauren Holiday looks for a tight angle cross that falls right into the waiting hands of Bouhaddi.

33': SAVE! Amandine Henry lets a drive go from distance that Harris pushes into the bar and out ot play. France is starting to see some great chances.

32': SAVE!!!!!!!! What a save by Ashlyn Harris off the volley from Laura Georges. Harris just tipped the dipping ball over the bar. The next corner is headed just wide. Goal kick to the USA.

32': France with the first corner of the game.

30': MISS!!!! Alex Morgan finds the ball at her feet on a quick switch, she cannot get her foot over the ball which sails into the side netting.

30': After letting play go for the first part of the game our official is starting to call it more closely in the last few minutes.

28': MISS! A quick counterattack leads to space to Thomis running down the right. She whips a ball across the box that Necib gets a head on but pushes it wide of the far post.

26': A France free kick coming from around the half line. The ball bounces around the box before being cleared by Whitney Engen.

26': Yellow Card: Tobin Heath

23': MISS! Holiday takes a shot that deflects off of Georges to the boot of Carli Lloyd who fires a first-time shot just wide of the near post.

21': It is interesting to not just how far forward the France defense is playing. These diagonal runs from Press and Morgan just may work at some point.

20': As we say that Necib and Henry play a quick one-two but the return pass to Necib just rolls out of bounds.

19': Both nations are settling down a little bit. Not many attacking runs in the last two to three minutes.

16': MISS! Le Sommer takes advantage of a poorly played ball by Meghan Klingenberg. Le Sommer fired her shot from a tight angle into the side netting.

15': Thomis looks to use her speed to get by Lori Chalupny but she is called for a foul when she wrestled the American defender to the ground.

13': SAVE! Alex Morgan finds the ball at her feet after a nice diagnoal run behind Renard. She fires a low drive that is gathered by Bouhaddi.

11': Christen Press makes a run behind the defense, the ball is just ahead of her and she is unable to get a good shot away.

10': A nice combination play on the right side springs Jessica Houara D'Hommeaux, she sends a cross in that is behind Le Sommer. The defense clears easily.

8': Lauren Holiday floats a ball across the face of goal but Bouhaddi is easily able to make the catch.

8': A great backheel move from Alex Morgan on Wendie Renard but she just cannot get the shot away.

6': France looks to capitalize on a poor pass from the United States but Ashlyn Harris is quick off her line to secure the ball.

5': Alex Morgan with her first touch in the box, she looks to feed Press but the pass is cut out by the defense.

4': MISS! Eugenie Le Sommer with a great first touch to put herself in space for a shot that just missed the top corner.

2': Lauren Holiday is called for a foul on Elodie Thomis in the French half.

1': An early throw deep in the France end but nothing to show for it as the defense clears.

1': France kicks off and we are underway in Lorient.

The United States is wearing all-white and will be moving from right-to-left on your keyboard.

Here we go, the road to the World Cup in Canada begins now.

And now for the French National Anthem.

It is time for the national anthems, first the United States.

Both squads are coming out onto the field here. A great atmosphere around the park today.

The United States is coming out in a 4-4-2. A slight chance from the 4-3-3 that they had been playing in recently.

Jill Ellis says that she told the players "not to overthink things" in prepartion for this big game.

This will be the fifth cap for Ashlyn Harris. A big chance for her to prove herself against one of the best team's in the world.

We are inching closer to kickoff, just about 20 minutes away from now. How do you see our game finishing today? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

It is a welcome sign to see Alex Morgan back in the lineup after suffering an injury during World Cup Qualifying back in October.

Another note as it appears that Sydney Leroux is not in the lineup or on the bench. We are looking for more information and will update you when we know.

An interesting fact to chew on. The playing surface tonight is an artificial turf. A smart move by both nations as they prep to play on turf during the World Cup.

Here is the tactical formation for the United States Women tonight:

The USWNT is in the building!

We are in line for a beautiful evening in Lorient tonight. It is around 50 degrees right now with some medium winds. It is going to be great soccer weather.

This is also the start of a big soccer Sunday here on VAVEL USA. After our game this morning, join us for the Men's game against Panama a little later on.

Here is the starting eleven for the United States: Ashlyn Harris; Rebecca Sauerbrunn, Whitney Engen, Carli Lloyd, Lauren Holiday, Alex Morgan, Morgan Brian, Lori Chalupny, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Meghen Klingenberg

Here is the starting eleven for the home side, France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Wendie Renard, Laura Georges, Amandine Henry, Jessica Houara D'Hommeaux, Eugenie Le Sommer, Camily Abily, Elodie Thomis, Louisa Necib, Gaetane Thiney, Amel Majri

Today's starting lineups should be posted shortly.

And we welcome into our live coverage of the United States Women's National Team. We start the road to the Women's World Cup in July right now with a tough test against France.

This is the 18th meeting all-time between these two nations. France has only won a single game but that came back on April 17th, 1990 by a score of 1-0. How will today’s game finish? Stay tuned to find out.

The other big question is when the young midfielders will overtake the current aging starters. Heather O’Reilly, Shannon Boxx, and Carli Lloyd all have 185+ caps but are also all over 30. Lauren Holiday and Tobin Heath are experienced with 114 caps and 85 caps a piece and they are 27 and 26 respectively. Morgan Brian is an interesting prospect at 21-years-old with 20 caps already. She was selected first overall by the Houston Dash in this year’s NWSL College Draft.

This begs the question, what does the future of American goalkeeping look like? Barnhart is a good solution temporarily but long-term who is in line to be the starter in 2019 or even 2023?

That suspension has left a big question in the American net. Solo had earned 162 caps with the National Team and looked to be the #1 again heading into the World Cup. The three goalkeepers currently on the squad have combined for only 59 caps including 54 for 33-year-old Nicole Barnhart. Their other two on the roster are 29-year-old Ashlyn Harris and 26-year-old Alyssa Naeher.

One of the biggest stories surrounding the Women’s Team has been the suspension of Hope Solo following the turmoil in her life recently. She is currently in the middle of this 30 day suspension but will have to apply for reinstatement from US Soccer when it expires.

The year ended with one win in their last four matches during the Torneio Internacional in Brasilia during the month of December. The only win coming in a 7-0 thrashing of Argentina coupled with draws against China PR and Brazil as well as a loss to Brazil.

Their 2014 roller coaster amped back up to the top between April and October with a 13-match unbeaten streak that included sweeping through CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. The team won 11 of those 13 matches, their only draws came against Canada on May 8th in Winnipeg and against France on June 19th in East Hartford.

7th place is what the United States would settle for with a 3-0 win over North Korea. Abby Wambach scored twice and Heather O’Reilly sealed the win with an 88th minute goal.

The effect of the loss showed as the United States started slowly in their final group stage match against Denmark. The Danes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after just 39 minutes at the Estadio Municipal. Christen Press pulled one goal back in the 51st minute but Johanna Rasmussen’s 62nd minute effort would be enough for Denmark to win 5-3 on the night and relegate the Americans to the 7th place match.

A big match against Sweden loomed just two days later. The United States looked very solid but once again could not find the offense needed for a victory. Sweden’s Lotta Schelin powered home a header in the 24th minute for the only goal of the match to give Sweden the 1-0 victory. That win snapped a 43-game unbeaten streak for the Americans.

It looked as though the United States would get off to a good start in the competition after Sydney Leroux scored in the 59th minute for a 1-0 lead over Japan. The team fought hard for another goal to put the game away but Japan would equalize in the 83rd minute off the boot of Aya Miyama. This is how the match would end, in a 1-1 draw.

The first dip in the year came during the 2014 edition of the Algarve Cup. The United States finished in 7th place in the tournament, their worst showing since finishing 5th in 2002 under then-manager April Heinrichs.

Manager Jillian Ellis is looking to turn around what was an up-and-down year in 2014 for the United States Women’s National Team. It started out wonderfully with a 1-0 win over Canada on January 31st in Frisco, Texas. They followed this up with two very decisive wins over Russia in Boca Raton, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. Those two games finished 7-0 and 8-0 respectively.

April and May will bring the final four preparation games for the United States on American soil starting with New Zealand in early April. Their three opponents in May will be Ireland, Mexico, and North Korea in the final stretch.

They return to Europe at the beginning of March for the 2015 Algarve Cup. Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland are the known opponents in the competition before their placement game on March 11.

The United States Women will travel to Milton Keynes and the Stadium:mk to face off with England next Friday. That will wrap up this brief European trip.

This is the first of ten warm-up matches for the United States as they prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer in Canada. They will play their first two group stage matches in Winnipeg against Australia and Sweden before finishing up in Vancouver against Nigeria.

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of International Soccer. Today we bring to you the United States Women’s National Team and their first match of a busy 2015. The USWNT takes the field at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, France against the French Women’s National Team. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s game.