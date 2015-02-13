England - USA Score (0-1)

Thank you so much for joining us today here at VAVEL USA. My name is Matthew Evans, have a great night!

The United States Women's National Team returns to the field on March 4th as they start their quest to win the Algarve Cup. They match up with Norway from Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, that match will kickoff at 2:00 PM ET. Check back with VAVEL USA for coverage details.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Alex Morgan. She scored the game's only goal in the 25th minute to lift the United States to victory.

A better game for the United States but plenty of work still needs to be done ahead of June.

Full Time: United States 1, England 0

90+5': Ali Krieger is in a great position to head the ball out for a corner on the backpost cross by Aluko. The ball bounces around the box, it is cleared by the United States and the final whistle blows.

90+4': Fara Williams unloads a shot from deep that does not challenge Ashlyn Harris.

90+3': The United States able to take some time off the clock with a late free kick. They play the ball into the box and it is picked up by Bardsley.

90+2': United States Sub: Christen Press (Out), Kelley O'Hara (In)

90+1'; Four minutes of stoppage time. The Americans clear the ball out of the corner to relive some of the pressure.

90': United States Sub: Alex Morgan (Out), Amy Rodriguez (In). England Sub: Laura Bassett (Out), Jessica Clarke (In)

89': Now they are holding the ball, as we say that they play a long ball forward to no one. England with a throw in the American zone.

88': The United States needs to hold possession and close this game out, they are having problems with that right now.

85': England is pressing in the United States half. Morgan Brian gives the ball away to Aluko but nothing to show for it.

84': England is much more confident in their attack now.

83': The corner is played out off an attacker for a goal kick.

83': A corner coming for England as Aluko gets behind Engen before the ball is played out.

82': The English throwing out two projected starters in the World Cup here in the final nine minutes.

81': England Sub: Jodie Taylor and Jordan Nobbs (Out), Fara Williams and Lianne Sanderson (In)

79': England Sub: Jo Potter (Out), Eniola Aluko (In). United States Sub: Meghan Klingenberg (Out), Crystal Dunn (In)

77': BLOCK! Christen Press finds the ball at her feet at the top of the box. Her drive is deflected by a defender and cleared.

76': Alex Morgan with a sick move on the touchline. She make her defender look like a Sunday League player. He shot into the box was punched out. The Americans continue to hold possession.

75': The ball bounces around the box but it falls to Bardsley.

75': Another United States corner.

72': Abby Wambach finds a corner kick to her forehead but she cannot get over the ball. It is saved easily by Karen Bardsley.

71': Morgan Brian makes a great recovery run to cut out a developing England counterattack.

69': England Sub: Demi Stokes (Out), Alex Greenwood (In)

68': The United States are holding possession as they look to break down this well organized England defense.

66': A free kick coming for England from the half-line. They play the ball down the wing, a cross is just over the head of the target and taken by Harris.

64': England had a good look at a counterattack but Jordan Nobbs played the ball just a bit to early for Fran Kirby.

62': Morgan gets away from a tackle at the top of the 18. She finds space and fires a low shot that is taken by Bardsley.

61': England is starting to press numbers forward.

60': Slow play over the next few miuntes as the United States earns a free kick followed by two corner kicks. Nothing to show from any of the chances.

57': A shot comes in from distance by Kirby, Harris pushes the ball into the bar where it falls to Jodie Taylor who finished into the far post. We've seen three replays and Taylor was clearly onside.

56': GOAL!!!! OFFSIDE!!! Oh boy the United States catch a break on a poor offside call from the assistant official. Wow, a goal robbed on a poor call, that was not even close.

55': MISS! The best look foe England so far as Jodie Taylor takes a long range shot that just sails over the bar.

53': Krieger plays a cross to the back post looking for Wambach but the ball is picked up by Bardsley. The United States is playing dangerously committing massive numbers into the box, there are four players in and around the penalty area.

51': The corner bounces around the box. It finds its way to the wing where Klingenberg plays the ball back into the area but it is cleared quickly by the defense.

50': Jill Scott with a tough challenge on Christen Press in the box. It goes out for a corner but it could have been a penalty.

49': A great ball played behind the defense in the path of Fran Kirby but a great play from Whitney Engen to shield the ball back to Ashlyn Harris.

47': Christen Press is playing a good game on the wing, she plays another good ball into the box which is cleared by the defense.

46': England kicks off. They are moving from left-to-right on your keyboard. No subs made at the half.

That was a much better half of play from the United States. Can they keep it up in the second half?

Halftime: USA 1, England 0

45+3': The halftime whistle blows after the corner is cleared by England.

45+1': A big chance late in the half as Kingenberg bends a ball in that is deflected out for a corner kick. Wambach was in the area.

45': Just one minute of stoppage time.

44': England is trying to establish possession among their back four and goalkeeper. It nearly blows up in their face as the United States is playing a very high pressure game.

43': Carli Lloyd uses a cheeky move to try and find space behind Demi Stokes but the ball is too far forward, out for a goal kick.

42': A dangerous ball played into the box is just beyond two England attackers. Jodie Taylor has the best look but it falls easily to Ashlyn Harris.

41': The passing in this game from the Americans has been much more crisp than it was last Sunday.

40': SAVE! Karen Bardsley is forced to make a save to her left as Ali Krieger fires a low shot to the near post.

37': The United States is using the width of the field to try and spread the defense. It is working but the attacking midfielders are not running into the open space.

35': Great defensive play from Whitney Engen whose header prevents a one-on-one look with the goalkeeper from England.

34': Christen Press looks to spring Wambach but the ball is too close to Bardsley in net.

32': The United States is doing a great job in switching the point of attack. They are playing from sidelines to sidelines.

31': Great vision from Carli Lloyd to spot a long back post run from Ali Krieger. The ball goes out for a goal kick but a good look.

30': England springs a counterattack but Fran Kirby is forced to the sidelines where the double team earns a throw for the United States.

28': Holiday opted to shoot but there was not enough bend on it. Bardsley collects easily.

27': Abby Wambach is hacked down to draw a free kick in a very dangerous position about 30 yards away from goal angle left.

27': What a confidence booster for Alex Morgan who has been struggling to see touches in this match so far.

25': GOAL!!!! ALEX MORGAN!!!! The United States plays the ball back into the box after the cleared corner and Morgan flicks the ball to the back post. Bardsley gets a finger on it but she pushes into in the crossbar and into the net.

24': Alex Morgan switches wings and earns a corner after a good attacking run into the box.

23': Some great triangle passing from the United States moving the ball up the field. That is what we should be seeing, quick two-touch soccer to open up space for attacking runs.

21': Mild appeals for a handball as Morgan Brian fires a shot that is deflected wide and cleared by the defense. That was the result of a perfectly played header back into Brian's path by Alex Morgan.

19': An attack up the wing from the United States. Kreiger whips a ball across the face of goal that is cleared. It nearly falls to a midfielder but they cannot control for a shot.

18': Meghan Klingenberg with a good defensive play to shield Jill Scott off the ball and earn a goal kick.

17': Christen Press pounces on a poor defensive play from England. She gets a look at goal but the ball is sliced past the far post.

16': It looks to be an ankle issue. After some treatment, she is going to give it a go. We are back to play now after a few delays.

15': England's goalkeeper is now down. She apparently stumbled after taking her last goal kick.

14': Steph Houghton is down behind the play after taking a knee from Alex Morgan on a challenge. She will be alright.

11': Alex Morgan draws a foul, it is in her own half though as she is being forced to drop far back up the field just to find any possession.

8': Another counterattack for England. Jodie Taylor holds the ball in the box, she looks to switch the field but the ball is cleared. It falls to Jordan Nobbs who looks to play the ball back into the box to a cutting runner but the ball rolls to Ashlyn Harris.

7': Jill Scott finds a bouncing ball fall to her open about 25 yards out but she skies the ball halfway to London. Goal kick coming.

6': England with their first attacking run forward. Fran Kirby finds herself in the box but is quickly closed down by the United States defense. The ball is knocked out for a throw.

4': The corner is cleared easily, the Americans need to move in the box. It is much easier to defend a stationary target in the box on a set piece.

4': An early corner for the United States here as a low drive was deflected by an England defender.

2': Possession has been almost all USA in the first few minutes.

1': An immediate long ball into the box towards Abby Wambach. Looks like we know what the attacking gameplan is. The ball goes out for a throw, a cross goes out for a goal kick.

1': The United States kicks off and we are underway in Milton Keynes.

The United States will be wearing their red shirts with blue and white trim, red shorts, and red socks. They will be moving from left to right on your keyboard.

The anthems are in the book and now we are ready for kickoff.

It is time for the National Anthems, first for the United States.

A look at some of the American Outlaws in Europe who have made the trek to the match.

The lineup review on social media is mixed. It really depends on whether the lineup is a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2. We will find out in 26 minutes.

Interesting, the lineup was announced as a 4-3-3 but the tactical lineup provided by US Soccer lists it as a 4-4-2. We'll have to wait and see at kickoff.

The United States moving back into their 4-3-3 with Abby Wambach up top. We'll see how this plays out for the Americans. They are desperately needing to find the back of the net in this one.

And here is the starting eleven for the United States (4-3-3): Ashlyn Harris; Ali Krieger, Becky Sauerbrunn, Whitney Engen, Meghan Klingenberg; Morgan Brian, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd; Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press

Here is the starting eleven for England: Karen Bardsley (GK), Alex Scott, Demi Stokes, Jo Potter, Steph Houghton, Laura Bassett, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Jodie Taylor, Fran Kirby, Karen Carney

60 minutes to kick off. Most people on Twitter seem to think that the United States will play better in this match. It seems that a draw or a close USA win is how folks are leaning for the result.

We expect to be seeing lineups shortly.

The last goal scored by the USWNT came in the 78th minute of a 7-0 win over Argentina back on December 18th. It was the fourth goal of the match by Christen Press.

Paul Carr from ESPN just threw out the stat on Twitter that if the USWNT fails to score today, it will be the first time ever that they have been shut out in three consecutive matches.

That seems like a weird statement for a team that averaged 3.3 goals per match during the calendar year of 2014. The incredible fact is that mark came over 24 matches.

One of the other storylines today will be if the United States can break their 192 minute scoreless drought.

We will be back with more pre-match coverage in a few minutes.

Expect to see some lineup changes tonight, especially in the midfield where the United States struggled greatly. Will we also see Abby Wambach start tonight? What about in goal? Did Ashlyn Harris do enough to retain the starting spot or will Nicole Barnhart get some time between the posts?

The pitch looks to be in excellent shape tonight for our match between England and the United States.

England has a tricky draw in the World Cup in Group F. They are paired with France, Colombia and Mexico. They will actually kick off the tournament against the French on June 9th in Moncton.

She added, “When you’re in the tunnel and its 11 players stood next to 11 players, it’s just about how you go out there and get the job done, regardless of the name on the back of the shirt.”

Even though the opponent is the United States, the most successful Women’s team in the world, England insists that they are ready to get the job done. England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain told thefa.com, “USA are the biggest team in the world. Their high profile makes it a bigger occasion. But we need to take it as another game and not worry about them.”

This match will mark the first time in almost eight years that Milton Keynes has hosted an England Women’s match. The last time the Three Lionesses played in the town was on March 8, 2007 when England beat Russia 6-0.

The English will be making their fourth appearance in the Women’s World Cup and in a weird irony, they have finished in 7th place in all of their previous appearances according to ussoccer.com. Will this be the year that they can break through and join the World’s Elite?

Chelsea Ladies forward Eniola Aluko led the team with 13 goals in World Cup Qualifying and she will be looked upon for that offensive spark tonight.

England had no trouble qualifying for the World Cup taking all 30 possible points from their 10 group stage matches. They were so dominant, in fact, they outscored their opponents 52 to 1; the exclamation point coming after they had already secured qualification with a 10-0 hammering of Montenegro in Pertovac.

The Three Lionesses last took the field in November for a highly-anticipated friendly against arch-rival Germany in London. England slumped to a very disappointing 3-0 defeat, their first loss since March 12th in a 2-0 loss to France.

England comes into today’s match ranked 6th in the World just behind Sweden and just ahead of Korea DPR. It is their first of 2015 as they prep for the World Cup,

Up next for the Americans is the English.

Chalupny would be subbed off four minutes later. Harris, however, went on to make some big saves to keep the margin at two.

Just a minute later, right back Houara D’Hommeaux made a rare run forward which was poorly defended by Chalupny. D’Hommeaux floated a ball across the box that Harris did not challenge thinking that it was just going to sail over the bar. Instead, the ball kissed the inside of the far post and hit the back netting for an incredible goal to bring the score to 2-0.

A poor defensive play form Chalupny allowed Thomis to get space on the wing where she whipped a ball across the box to the waiting forehead of Eugenie Le Sommer who didn’t miss from seven yards. It was a ball that could have been caught by Harris, who seemed to hesitate about charging from her line.

Unfortunately, mistakes by both Chalupny and Harris directly led to the French goals within a minute of each other in the second half.

After that first half, Lori Chalupny was one of the favorites for Player of the Game with her solid defending. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and Chalupny were both playing extremely well against a very difficult opponent in France,

That was the strategy used by the French. Quick combination play inside to spring an attacker beyond the defense or playing the ball into space on the wings for the speedy midfielder Elodie Thomis to challenge Lori Chalupny on the left side. Chalupny played very well in the first half using great body positioning to neutralize the speed of Thomis. Thomis was visibly frustrated during that half even committing two poor fouls during great defending from the American.

Even when the score was 2-0, the United States still remained content with playing long balls over the top of the defense instead of trying to free attackers with quick combination play.

There were times in the match when that strategy worked. Morgan seemed to be playing behind the defense more often than not, the biggest issue was that she was not in full match fitness after her injury in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament. Morgan had some really good looks at goal but just lacked that final finishing touch that she has shown throughout her national team career.

The team was outplayed for most of the game and more importantly could not get a rhythm going in the midfield. It seemed as though their attacking strategy was to try to play the ball in the space between the French defense and their goalkeeper while letting Alex Morgan and Christen Press use their speed to win the ball.

The United States is coming off of a difficult 2-0 defeat to France last Sunday morning in Lorient, France.

This is the second match of ten for the United States Women as they prepare for the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada during the summer.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of International Women’s Soccer. Our match today is an International Friendly from the stadium:mk in Milton Keynes as the United States Women’s National Team takes on England. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s match.