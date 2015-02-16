US Soccer Inducts Three Into National Soccer Hall of Fame

Three legends of American soccer were inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this past Saturday at the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Annual General Meeting in San Francisco. They three people who are widely recognized for their contributions to the National Teams at the highest level whether that be as a coach or a player. The National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2014 is Brian McBride, Kristine Lilly, and Bob Bradley.

Brian McBride is one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the United States Men’s National Team. He is 4th on the all-time scoring list with 30 goals over the course of his 13-year International Career. McBride will likely fall to 5th soon though as Jozy Altidore is just four goals behind McBride for 4th.

McBride earned 96 caps for the red, white, and blue. He also participated in three World Cups (1998, 2002, and 2006) scoring in two of those. His first goal in the FIFA World Cup came on June 21, 1998 in Lyon, France as the United States played against Iran. It came in the 87th minute with the score already 2-0 in favor of the Iranians. The goal would be the only one scored by an American player during the tournament.

He scored two more goals during the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan. The first goal was a beauty and one that American soccer fans should not forget. McBride connected on a diving header on a great cross from Tony Sanneh to give the United States a shocking 3-0 lead over Portugal. McBride’s other goal in that tournament was the first in a 2-0 win over Mexico to advance into the quarterfinals.

McBride had a good amount of success at the club level as well. He is mostly associated with the Columbus Crew, where he made 161 appearances and scored 62 goals between 1996 and 2003. He had taken a few loans to England during the offseason with brief stints at Preston North End and Everton.

Fulham would come calling in 2004 when they would purchase McBride from the Crew. He was the fourth American to transfer to Fulham following the footsteps of Marcus Hahnemann and Eddie Lewis. Carlos Bocanegra moved to Fulham at the same time as McBride. This big American movement earned the club the nickname of “Fulhamerica.”

He left Fulham after four successful season to finish his career in Major League Soccer. McBride joined the Chicago Fire where he scored 18 goals over three seasons before calling it a career in 2010.

When one thinks of Women’s Soccer in America, there are a few big names that come to mind. Players like Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers, Briana Scurry, Julie Foudy, and Brandi Chastain; there is one name though that stands above the rest and that is Kristine Lilly.

Lilly earned he first cap with the United States Women’s National Team on August 3rd, 1987 at the very veteran age of 16. The USA would go on to beat their opponents China by a score of 2-0 on that day.

It is amazing to think that Lilly’s career lasted as long as it did. She made her final appearance with the USWNT on November 5th, 2010 in a 2-1 loss to Mexico. That would be her 352nd cap which is a record for either men or women all-time. It is a record that will likely never be broken though current USWNT player Christie Rampone has 301 caps of her own.

Over the course of her National Team career, Lilly scored 130 goals which is good enough for 3rd on the all-time American Women’s goal scoring list. Only Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm scored more international goals than Lilly. She is also 2nd in assists with 105 behind only Hamm.

Finally, current Stabaek manager Bob Bradley was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Bradley coached at the college level as well as the professional level and the international level over the course of his 33 year and counting coaching career.

His first international gig came as an assistant coach with the Under 23 squad in 1996. He also spent this time as an assistant to Bruce Arena with DC United during the early days of Major League Soccer.

Bradley picked up his first professional coaching in 1998 when he was hired by the Chicago Fire. He remained in the Windy City until 2003 when he was brought in by the then New York/New Jersey MetroStars. He did a wonderful job during his time there turning the club into a threat to make noise in Major League Soccer.

He coached one season with Chivas USA before taking over the Under 23 manager job. Bradley also was named as the interim Men’s National Team coach after the debacle that was the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Bradley would keep that job through 2011 which included winning his group at the 2010 FIFA World Cup over England, Slovenia, and Algeria. The United States would fall to Ghana in the Round of 16.

All of us at VAVEL USA would like to extend our congratulations to Brian McBride, Kristine Lilly, and Bob Bradley; the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2014.