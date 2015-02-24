Columbus Crew SC Season Preview

As the 2015 MLS season approaches, Columbus Crew SC have been busy with trades, and preseason games out in the Midwest, and on the East coast. Here is your Columbus Crew SC 2015 Season Preview.

The Crew has been busy making acquisitions with players and having to deal with players departing. A big acquisition that Crew SC has accomplished is the signing of striker Kei Kamara. Kamara recently played with Middlesbrough and Norwich City in England, and Sporting Kansas City of MLS. He brings with him speed, the ability to score, and his signature Heart Shaped Hands. Another pickup is at left back as the Crew acquired Chris Klute from the Colorado Rapids. Klute made 25 appearances for the Rapids that accounted for over 2,000 minutes. If Klute were to appear in the starting rotation for Columbus, he would have to compete for a spot with Costa Rican defender Waylon Francis. Kristin Steindorsson, an Icelandic international has also been picked up as well as Hernan Grana, an Argentine international.

The Crew has made a handful of pickups, but with that being said there have also been a number of noteworthy departures, and a few have been fan favourites at that. Josh Williams moved on during the MLS Expansion Draft as he went on his way to New York City FC and Jairo Arrieta moved on as he was picked up by DC United.

As the season approaches and fans of the Crew look at the outcomes during preseason, and the new players, this team can be a dark horse going into the new season. It's most definitely positive, and the anxiety of Crew fans can't bear the waiting anymore. Anxious to get onto the field in the House That Lamar Built, the season ahead of for the Crew looks promising, and looking to be a great one.

Now for the most estimated part. The outcome. Last year, the Crew was bounce from the first round of the playoffs by the New England Revolution. Head coach Gregg Berhalter and company look to turn that around and advance even further into the MLS Cup playoffs. Maybe to another championship. Who knows?

The best case scenario for Crew is that they will make the playoffs for the second year in a row under the new management and coaching staff. Last year, the faced the red hot Revolution. In this best case, they will meet an unlikely opponent to make the playoffs in Orlando City SC. In the worst case scenario,the Crew would play the wildcard play-in game against New York Red Bulls.

The Crew starts off their season playing huge opponents. The season opener will be played in Houston, Texas at BBVA Compass Stadium against the Houston Dynamo. Following the season opener is the home opener and start of the Trillium Cup series against Canadian rivals Toronto FC. A hard fought win in both games could see the Crew in a promising position, like they were last season when they started the season going on a 3-0-0 run.

The outcome this writer sees is that Crew SC will finish 3rd place in the Eastern Conference and will end up in the Eastern Conference championship, but will not make it to MLS Cup 2015.