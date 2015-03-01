Chicago Fire Season Preview

It is often said that the greatest thing about matchday one of a season is that everyone is undefeated. There are no blemishes on the record of any team, and a spot in the upper echelon of a league or even a trophy are in the sights of all 22 players taking the pitch across ten different venues. We are nearing matchday one of the 2015 MLS season, and no team is looking forward to a fresh start more than the Chicago Fire.

The Fire are one of MLS' oldest and most successful sides. They have won one MLS Cup, one Supporters' Shield and the US Open Cup on four occasions. However, the Fire have now missed out on the playoffs for two consecutive seasons and the 2014 season was an almighty struggle. They missed club captain and then-reigning MLS MVP Mike Magee for large swathes of the season to injuries and shoddy defending all over the park led to a number of leads blown.

Any hopes of a playoff berth ended in September with a 3-3 home draw to DC United after leading 2-0 partway through the first half, and the team enjoyed the ignominy of setting the MLS record for most draws in a season with 18. For those keeping score at home, that does mean they drew more than half of their matches.

For all of the struggles, there was still a bright spot. That bright spot came in the form of young attacking midfielder Harry Shipp, the University of Notre Dame product who signed with the Fire on a Homegrown Player contract. Shipp first burst onto the scene in May of 2014 when he scored a hat trick in a 5-4 victory over the New York Red Bulls, and he showcased his quality on the ball all throughout the season. The now 23-year-old was a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year, and is one of the few players who have their own chant at Toyota Park

While there was a promising nucleus developing throughout the team, just having Shipp, goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender and club captain Jeff Larentowicz and Magee would not be anywhere near enough to challenge for a playoff berth. So, manager Frank Yallop masterminded a massive roster overhaul which has fans and pundits alike speculating that a playoff spot could be on the cards this upcoming season.

That roster overhaul would not be easy, largely because the Fire were poor all across the board last season. The defense was leaky, the midfield was dominated and they struggled all season to score goals. Luckily for Fire fans, the club entered the offseason with two unused Designated Player slots. They used the first of those back in December on striker Kennedy Igboananike, who made the move to MLS from Swedish football.

Yet, that still didn't seem like it would be enough reinforcements at the top of the pitch. Unfortunately, the midfield and defense needed strengthening as well and there was just one DP space left. This triggered what was, quite possibly, the most popular move Chicago made all season: selling Juan Luis Anangono to Universidad de Guadalajara

The Ecuadorian was a disappointment pretty much from day one in Chicago, and scored just four goals in 28 appearances over three years. After he was shipped out on loan last season to LDU Quito, it appeared his days as one of the Men in Red were numbered. 

Almost immediately after Anangono's transfer was announced, the Fire announced the signing of Ghanaian striker David Accam. The Ghanaian is also making the move over to MLS from Swedish football, and he is coming from Helsingborg where he scored 30 goals in 62 appearances. He has been capped twice by the Black Stars national team, narrowly missing out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup and was a member of the squad which travelled to the African Cup of Nations this winter. 

Yet, Chicago was not done. No, there was still a DP slot open and a number of holes to be filled across the board. Following the loss of Benji Joya in midfield and reacting to just how poor they were in the middle of the park last season, a decision was made to use the third and final DP contract on Scottish attacking midfielder Shaun Maloney.

Maloney has long been a fixture of the Scottish national team, and has often been recognized as one of the most technically gifted if not the most technically gifted players Scotland has to offer. After making his name while playing for Glasgow Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, Maloney made the move to English football with Wigan Athletic. He played a central role in a couple of their great escapes during their run in the Barclays Premier League, and was pivotal in their 2013 FA Cup triumph. The Fire will hope that he can bring his class and composure on the ball right into the team, given that that is something which they sorely lacked last season. 

The three designated players will be joined by defenders AdailtonEric Gehrig, Homegrown Player Patrick Doody and MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Polster along with midfielders Michael Stephens and 17-year-old Homegrown Player Collin Fernandez. They will all be joined by striker Guly do Prado as well.

However, it was not all additions for Chicago. The Men in Red waved goodbye to defenders Patrick IanniGonzalo Segares and Bakary Soumare in addition to midfielder Sanna Nyassi and striker Robbie Earnshaw. While the sheer volume of players lost will hurt Chicago, the loss of a couple of the defenders and in particular of Soumare should not break hearts. Last season, the Malian made defensive mistake after defensive mistake, and no moment better summed up his season than this one (see 2:42 into the video):