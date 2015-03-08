Orlando City SC - New York City FC Live Result Commentary and MLS Updates 2015 (1-1)

19:11: Nevertheless, that was a great advert for MLS soccer and both new franchises! Thank you for following such a great game of soccer on VAVEL USA and have a great night!

19:08: Disappointment for both sides at the final whistle, NYCFC will be annoyed that they didn't hold out against ten-men and conceded such an unfortunate goal. Orlando City will be pleased they salvaged a point in the end, but disappointed that they couldn't win after such a terrific performance against a NYCFC who performed poorly today.

Full-time: Orlando City SC 1-1 New York City FC

90'+1' Kaka caps off his tremendous performance with a goal. His free-kick, which was heading on target, is deflected in off Brovsky, completely wrong-footing Saunders in goal. Terrific scenes as the Orlando crowd go wild in celebration!

GOAL!!! Orlando City SC 1-1 New York City FC - Kaka

90' Javier Calleja Revilla replaces Adam Nemec for NYCFC and Sean St. Ledger replaces Carlos Rivas for Orlando City.

87' NYCFC substitution - goalscorer Mix Diskerud is replaced by Sebastian Velasquez.

85' CLOSE!! The following free-kick is struck just wide of the post by Villa.

83' RED CARD!!! Aurelien Collin comes flying into the side of Villa with a sliding tackle and is shown the red card by Alan Kelly. He was previously sent off in a pre-season game as well, not a good start in Orlando City colours for the Frenchman.

81' The free-kick is deflected by the wall out for a corner. The corner is then punched out brilliantly by Saunders - the goalkeeper has had a terrific game despite two potential head injuries.

79' Free-kick to Orlando City in a dangerous area. They also make a substitution as Lewis Neal is replaced by Bryan Rochez.

78' Unbelievable! Higuita latches onto a loose ball into the area and seems to have been caught by Brovsky, but the referee denies the penalty appeal and books Higuita for simulation. That's now three bookings for simulation today.

76' Villa squares up to Ramos and plays it into Diskerud, who bends it into the far corner with perfection leaving the keepr with no chance.

GOAL!!! Orlando City SC 0-1 New York City FC - Mix Diskerud

69' Another chance in quick succession for NYCFC! Nemec blasts a great opportunity in the box over the bar.

68' Great counter-attack from New York! Villa slips in substitute Khiry Shelton and his effort across goal is just wide of the far post.

63' OFFSIDE! Rivas is played through one-on-one with the keeper and is brought down by the keeper. Nonetheless, he is flagged for offside for at least the fifth time today. Saunders came out of the collision with a cut to the injured part of his head from earlier, but is going to continue after the club physio cleaned up the blood pouring from his head.

62' First substitution of the night. Mehdi Ballouchy is replaced by Khiry Shelton for NYCFC.

60' Higuita is brought down running at pace just on the edge of the area with a sliding tackle by Jeb Brovsky, who is booked for the foul. Kaka then backheels the ball from the free-kick to set up a low Rivas powerful effort, which crashes against the side-netting.

54' Jason Hernandez is cautioned for pulling back Rivas, after the striker had turned him well with a great piece of skill.

51' Suicidal play. Orlando City try to play it out of defense but intstead they play it straight into Nemec's feet just 20 yards from goal, but fortunately for Orlando he can't adjust to control the ball, as he almost seems as surprised as everyone else in the stadium was at the shocking pass!

50' Better from NYCFC. Williams whips in a dangerous cross in behind the Orlando City defense, but Villa can't get on the end of it.

48' BRILLIANT SAVE!! Molino bends an effort around a defender from the edge of the area but it's tipped wide for a corner by Saunders. The following corner leads to NYCFC clearing the ball off the line, brilliant tempo to this half so far!

46' Positive start again from Orlando City, Kaka being the focal point of their attacks once again. He really has looked impressive this afternoon.

The teams are back out and we're underway for the second half!

18:07: Let's hope the incredible atmosphere continues into the second half and no more acts of simulation occur, after two Orlando City players - Break Shea and Kevin Molino - were both booked for diving.

18:05: The atmosphere has definitely been more lively than the game. Orlando City have offered more than NYCFC offensively, looking the more likely of the two to score after having a few efforts were saved well by NYCFC goalkeeper Saunders, who has done tremendously well to play on after his horrific head collision with the post. Kaka has been particularly impressive, although the same can't be said about David Villa. NYCFC and the Spaniard have offered not threat going forward, and would probably be behind if it wasn't for their goalkeeper.

Half-time: Orlando City SC 0-0 New York City FC

47' Lovely touch by Molino for Kaka, who is tackled just before he can pull off a shot, but the ball falls to Rivas, who fires over from 20 yards.

45' Three minutes of additional time to be played here.

41' The third booking of the game shortly follows for Mehdi Ballouchy, after a dangerous slide tackle on Higuita.

40' Disgraceful. Another booking for a dive, this time for Kevin Molino. Great decision from referee Alan Kelly.

38' GREAT SAVE!! Great interchange from Orlando City! Rivas lays off Kaka from 25 yards and his thunderous strike is saved magnificently by Saunders.

34' Orlando City win the ball well and then Kaka is fouled 30 yards out from the goal by Andrew Jacobson. The free-kick taken by Kaka is then blocked by the wall, and cleared away by NYCFC.

29' Oh Break Shea, how embarrassing... The ball is played back into Shea following a clearance from the corner and as he takes on a defender he just falls to floor without being touched and is booked for simulation.

28' CLOSE!! After a quick one-two Rivas' half-volley is deflected just over the bar for a corner.

23' A quick Orlando City counter-attack leads to a deflected Shea cross going out for a corner. The corner is then headed out for a throw-in to Orlando City.

19' Young Colombian striker Carlos Rivas is troubling the NYCFC defense with his pace, however luckily for them, this time he is flagged offside as he raced towards goal.

18' First test for Saunders as he claims a pass in behind his defense, he seems to have shrugged off any sign of an injury and is going to continue for the time being.

14' OUCH!! A brilliant cross from Lewis Neal is caught brilliantly by goalkeeper Josh Saunders, who then collides with a Orlando City player and smashes the back of his against the post. The crowd gasp at the horrible replays of the goalkeeper colliding with the post.

13' Break Shea is caught late by a slide tackle from Josh Williams. Free-kick to Orlando City.

12' CHANCE! A dangerous cross gets weakly headed out to Kaka on the edge of the area, but his effort goes yards wide of the far post.

9' CLOSE!! A good ball swung into a free Adam Nemec, but he directs his header wide of the goal. First real chance for NYCFC.

4' An intricate move orchestrated by Kaka is stopped mid-flow due to the offisde flag being raised by the linesman. A little to eager from Orlando City.

2' CHANCE! Kaka whips in a free-kick which is headed just wide. Good start for Orlando City SC!

And we're underway!

17:10: The atmosphere is incredible! Reminiscent of a cup final! The two club captains - Kaka and David Villa - have completed with the coin toss with the officials and NYCFC will kick us off!

17:07: The US national anthem is now being performed!

17:05: Kick-off has been slightly delayed, but the teams are heading out of the tunnel now to the roar of the 63,000 in attendance at the Citrus Bowl!

16:55: The stadium is packed as the teams are almost ready to come out of the tunnel!

16:50: Ten minutes till kick-off in one of the most highly-anticipated games in MLS history!

16:40: The teams are warming up now, just 20 minutes till kick-off!

We are here. #ORLvNYC #FilledTheBowl pic.twitter.com/gOwBImWyil — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 8, 2015

16:25: Still waiting? Why not check out NYFC's MLS season preview! - https://www.vavel.com/en-us/soccer/459089.html

16:15: Bored waiting for kick-off? Have a read of Orlando City's MLS season preview! - https://www.vavel.com/en-us/soccer/457283-orlando-city-season-preview.html

NYCFC subs: Fitzgerald, Watson-Siriboe, Calle, Poku, Velasquez, Mullins, Shelton.

NYCFC XI: Saunders; Brovsky, Wingert, Hernandez, Williams; Mix, Jacobson, Grabavoy, Ballouchy, Villa; Nemec.

Orlando City SC subs: Edwards Jr., Avila, Boden, St. Ledger, Cascio, Ceren, Rochez.

Orlando City SC XI: Ricketts; Ramos, Collin, Hines, Shea; Molino, Higuita, Kaka, Okugo, Neal; Rivas.

Match day!!! Go @NYCFC pic.twitter.com/rebbczI1x1 — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) March 8, 2015

15:57: ...and so has their star striker David Villa!

[email protected] marks the spot. #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/tAaROQHZGi — New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 8, 2015

15:55: NYCFC have also been tweeting...

15:50: Only ten minutes until the official team lineups are announced!

15:45: Orlando City are apparently ready to go for their first MLS fixture in their history!

15:40: Today's venue - Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium (via foxsports.com).

15:35: NYCFC midfielder Thomas McNamara also commented on their 1-1 draw a couple of weeks ago against Orlando City, "There are definitely things we can take from it, but it's a preseason game at the same time, so you don't read 100 percent into it. It's interesting to play them a few weeks before we play them again."

15:30: NYCFC had a mixed preseason, winning three, drawing one and losing two. Nonetheless, head coach Jason Kreis was pleased with his side's 3-0 victory in their last preseason fixture. "I liked that we didn't give up a goal and I liked that we created good chances and scored three goals," he said. "All in all I feel good. We'll take this as a positive and I feel we're headed in the right direction to start the season."

15:25: The Englishman wasn't too pleased with how his team ended their first MLS preseason, losing 3-0 to Houston Dynamo, despite it being their first defeat of the preseason. "It's not been a good week after only getting 25 minutes on Wednesday, and now having a game where we have two red cards," he said. "Obviously a difficult evening, but we've had them before and we'll have them again no doubt. The most disappointing thing has been the lack of minutes for some players. (The game) obviously wasn't ideal, but when I look back at it, it was a damage limitation in the end."

Orlando City SC - New York City FC

15:20: Unlike NYCFC, Orlando City have history of playing in a league prior to joining the MLS. The side played in the USL Pro league - USA's third tier of football - for four years before being announced as an expansion franchise for the 2015 MLS season. Current head coach Adrian Heath, who is well-known in England after a long playing and managerial career in his home country, has been the club's head coach since 2011 and is currently under contract until the end of the 2017 MLS season.

15:15: NYCFC have Spanish international and all-time top scorer for his national side David Villa spearheading their attack. The former-Barcelona man won't be on his own, with a few homegrown players with MLS experience in the New York City squad, such as Andrew Jacobson, Jeb Brovsky, George John, Mix Diskerud and MLS veteran Chris Wingert. They could certainly prove to be key in New York City's inaugural MLS season.

MLS Live Updates

15:10: Orlando City boast 2007 Ballon d'Or winner and Brazilian international Kaka as arguably their best player. The hosts also have players who will be well-known to fans of English football among their ranks, such as Seb Hines, Sean St Ledger, Martin Paterson, Luke Boden and Brek Shea. All players who could prove vital in their first MLS season, although their opponents today also have a former worldwide start within their squad.

15:05: This game is easily one of the most anticipated fixtures of the many fixtures in the opening weekend of the MLS regular season due to it being between to expansion teams. Both of these teams starting their MLS history against each other is a first. As they are both expansion teams, there is no competitive head-to-head record between the two sides, despite today's teams playing out a 1-1 draw in preseason. However, there are some memorable names who may feature in today's game.

Orlando City SC - New York City FC Live

15:00: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA's minute-by-minute live coverage of the first MLS game of today between two expansion teams - Orlando City SC and New York City FC! With familiar names in both of the squads, the game will be sure to be an entertaining one! So stay tuned, as kick-off is only two hours away!