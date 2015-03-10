MASL Playoffs: San Diego Shocked at Home by Las Vegas

The Pacific Division Champion San Diego Sockers hosted the 3rd place finishers, the Las Vegas Legends, in the Pacific Division championship on Saturday. The Sockers were heavy favorites to win the division all season.

The opening quarter was hard fought and full of action. San Diego looked good early, but couldn't find the net early, but found the post several times. The early chances seemed to solidify the Legends defense as they stepped up blocked the remaining shots that came through. With less than ten seconds left, Las Vegas' Christian Segars found the opening goal.

The second quarter saw more of the same. San Diego pressed the attack, but Las Vegas answered the challenge blocking every shot that came on frame. On the other end, Ivan Campos scored twice as fortunes continued to favor the Legends. Near the end of the quarter, the Legends added a fourth that was ruled a goal before being called off. The officials discussed and called for a drop ball. In protest, Las Vegas made no attempt at the ball. The favored Sockers went into halftime down 3-0.

The third quarter started with a flurry. Chiky Luna scored a goal from a restart through the Las Vegas wall. Eduardo Velez cut the lead to one just moments later. The following restart from the center circle started the absolute craziness that indoor can be. Campos completed his hat trick just 15 seconds after the ball was put in play. The Sockers looked shocked and caught off guard after two quick goals. But for as surprised as San Diego looked, they made the Legends look worse with Nick Perera scoring just 8 seconds after their restart. Ivan Semintal added a 5th for the Legends a few moments later. The remainder of the quarter saw fast back and forth action as the game got more and more heated.

Felipe Gonzalez nearly put the game away five minutes into the fourth quarter with a power play goal that pushed the lead to three for the Legends. The Sockers were given a bit of life in the 8th minute with a power play goal of their own. Chiky Luna got another timely goal with four minutes to play and cut the lead to one. As time began to dwindle, San Diego was forced to go with a sixth attacker. Ricardo Sobreira made them pay by scoring on the empty net. A late answer by Brian Farber was not followed up with an equalizer as the Sockers were eliminated at home.

The upset loss means the Legends will travel to Monterrey on Sunday to face the Flash in the Western Conference Final. The Flash entered advanced to the conference final in an 11-1 rout of the Dallas Sidekicks.