Get Off The Brad Evans Hate Train

Brad Evans has been with the Seattle Sounders since the beginning. He is one of four remaining members of the Sounders inaugural 2009 team and has worn the captain's armband the last season or two. Evans has versatility unlike most players as he can play multiple positions throughout the season and even in the same game. He has done it many times during his time in Seattle. His newest position, center back, may be the toughest one for him to master.

The Sounders have been thin at the back since the beginning of the 2014 MLS season. They got even thinner with the retirement of Djimi Traore and the transfer of DeAndre Yedlin. The club added Premier League veteran Tyrone Mears, but that was about all they did in the offseason to address the issue. They decided to move Evans to center back and pair him with defending MLS Defensive Player of the Year, Chad Marshall.

After the first game of the 2015 season, it appeared Evans had a little to work on, but overall he had a good performance. That surely was not the case this past weekend when the Sounders faced off against the San Jose Earthquakes. Evans was responsible for two of the three goals that were allowed and you could maybe put the third and final goal on him as well.

The first goal came early in the match after a cross was sent in. Evans missed the header and the ball fell to the feet of Chris Wondolowski. Wondolowski buried the goal to tie the match at 1-1. Early in the second half, Evans tried to play a headed ball back to goalkeeper Stefan Frei and failed. Wondolowski was there again to make Evans and the Sounders pay for their mistake. On San Jose's third and final goal, Evans fell to the ground while trying to stop Innocent Emeghara from scoring. He was unable and Emeghara put the ball past Frei.

After the match social media was all over Evans for his mistakes. Were the mistakes costly? Yes, of course they were. Is it right for people to bash Evans and talk about how terrible of a player he is? Some will say yes while others, this writer included, would say no.

As a fan you have the right to complain when things don't go your team’s way. We are all guilty of it, but to chastise a player for making mistakes at a new position after two games seems ridiculous. It will take time for Evans to grow into his position and when he does, Marshall and Evans will be two of the best. If there is anyone you should be mad at, it is the front office. They are the ones that decided not to go find a new center back to pair with Marshall.

Here is an idea for all of you Evans haters. When you go to work ask your boss to let you try something you have never done before and then let’s see how well you do it. Would you like for Evans to be there watching you and then criticize you for every little mistake? No, I didn't think so.

The Sounders are off this coming weekend and they also have an injury to deal with in Mears. Rest assured, Evans will more than likely move out to right back and Zach Scott will come in play next to Marshall. That should quiet some of the hater for the time being.

UPDATE

It has just come out that Evans missed practice on Tuesday to attend to the funeral of his grandmother. His grandmother passed Saturday prior to the Sounders match against the Earthquakes. Yours truly believes that had a lot to do with his level off play Saturday night. It's tough to have a clear mind when dealing with deal, this writer knows from firsthand experience.