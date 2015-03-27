MLS Match Preview: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Photo by Joe Nicholson - USA Today

The Portland Timbers remain winless through three games, while the defending Cascadia Cup champions Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit third in the Western Conference behind FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes. On Saturday night the rivals will continue their campaigns for a playoff spot, with an added bonus of fighting for the Cascadia Cup, a cup competition between Portland, Vancouver, and Seattle. 

Portland struggled with Sporting Kansas City last week as the two teams settled for a scoreless draw, disappointing for both sides. Timbers head coach Caleb Porter put out the same lineup that nearly stole three points from the LA Galaxy in the week prior, but against SKC the players looked lackluster. Portland can't be too upset with a point on the road, but they're still searching for their first win of the season. Check out the highlights from last week below.