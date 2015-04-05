USWNT Dominates New Zealand In Friendly
USWNT: Recap USA vs. New Zealand (@ussoccer_WNT)

In Saturday’s international friendly between the United States and New Zealand, the U.S came out with an impressive 4-0 victory, with goals coming from Meghan Klingenberg, Lori Chalupny, Julie Johnston, and Morgan Brian. It’s what happened in the 92 minutes that gives us a better picture of where the U.S is in their World Cup preparations.

There was only one personnel change in the U.S starting lineup from their last game against France in the Algarve Cup Final. Megan Rapinoe, who earned her 100th cap this afternoon and started in the midfield over Brian. With nearly identical lineups, fans are starting to get a better picture of what the starting XI might look like come June.

With World Cup roster spots shaping up and nearly 36,000 fans packed into St. Louis Cardinal’s Busch Stadium, the atmosphere was electric.  The U.S came out with high energy and it took just fourteen minutes for the U.S Women’s National team to get on the board. U.S defender, Klingenberg opened the game with an absolute screamer of a goal, which ended up being the only difference going into half time.