USWNT Dominates New Zealand In Friendly

In Saturday’s international friendly between the United States and New Zealand, the U.S came out with an impressive 4-0 victory, with goals coming from Meghan Klingenberg, Lori Chalupny, Julie Johnston, and Morgan Brian. It’s what happened in the 92 minutes that gives us a better picture of where the U.S is in their World Cup preparations.

There was only one personnel change in the U.S starting lineup from their last game against France in the Algarve Cup Final. Megan Rapinoe, who earned her 100th cap this afternoon and started in the midfield over Brian. With nearly identical lineups, fans are starting to get a better picture of what the starting XI might look like come June.

With World Cup roster spots shaping up and nearly 36,000 fans packed into St. Louis Cardinal’s Busch Stadium, the atmosphere was electric. The U.S came out with high energy and it took just fourteen minutes for the U.S Women’s National team to get on the board. U.S defender, Klingenberg opened the game with an absolute screamer of a goal, which ended up being the only difference going into half time.

One area that the U.S has struggled with is finishing in the first half. While Klingenberg’s goal early on may have held off the Football Ferns this may not be the case against higher caliber opponents say Australia, Sweden, or Nigeria, all teams that the U.S will face in the World Cup group stage.

That aside, the first half was filled with scoring opportunities but only Klingenberg’s goal found the back of the net.. Most of the chances in the first half came from one and two touch combinations between the midfielders to forwards deeper in the attacking 1/3rd, namely a handful of well-executed give and goes from Rapinoe and Amy Rodriguez. While Rapinoe and Rodriguez have been in an out of the starting lineups, both showed strings of inconsistency.

Following a missed scoring opportunity from U.S midfielder, Christen Press, Rodriguez received a throw in from Rapinoe on the left side, dribbled her way through a maze of defenders, and got a shot off only to be denied by the crossbar. This seemed to be the story of the match as the post and crossbar saved the Ferns on countless occasions from what could have easily been a 3-0 deficit at the half. While Rodriguez managed to get a few shots on frame, in the end none of them counted. A forward’s job is to score, and against an easier opponent like New Zealand, her opportunities needed to be finished. Jill Ellis later subbed Sydney Leroux in for Rodriguez in the 57th minute.

Rapinoe is a player known for the technical ability she brings to the game and there were moments tonight where her skills did not disappoint. Despite a botched corner kick early in the game, Rapinoe sent in beautifully weighted crosses from the left side and combined well with Rodriguez to find the seems in New Zealand’s defense. Her confidence on the ball also opened up opportunities, which allowed the U.S side to commit numbers forward. Rapinoe struggled with connecting passes consistently. Her dynamic play led to sneaky one touch distributions that confused even her teammates. U.S midfielder Lauren Holiday and Rapinoe failed to connect in the midfield on multiple occasions, which can in part be contributed to the lack of communication between the two. Again late in the match we saw an uncharacteristic missed scoring opportunity in the 72nd minute when Rapinoe was unable to redirect a low, driven cross at the top of the six yard box.

Just under twenty minutes into the second half, the U.S coaching staff made three changes: Tobin Heath for Christen Press, Chalupny for Klingenberg, and Leroux for Rodriguez. The subs made an immediate impact and they went to work on the Fern’s back line. Shots started falling in what seemed like rapid succession and New Zealand held on to the 1-0 deficit until the 75th minute. Off a short corner, Rapinoe found Chalupny all alone in the 18 yard box and the St. Louis native Chalupny bent the ball near post into the back of the net for a U.S goal.

Three minutes later the U.S won a free kick and Holiday lined up for the play. Holiday served the ball into the box and Johnston was there to head the ball over the goalkeeper for the third U.S goal. At this point in the match three of the four United States defenders: Klingenberg, Chalupny, and Johnston had scored.

Another three minutes in the 81st minute Brian received a through ball from Leroux and easily placed the ball far post for the fourth and final goal of the match. Substitutes were everything in this match and provided the energy the team needed to put the game out of reach.

Hometown hero, Chalupny, earned Woman of the Match in front of her friends and family in St. Louis. Another likely candidate for Woman of the Match today was Holiday who showed her true play making abilities in the midfield. Holiday stayed composed on the ball under heavy, physical pressure, switched the point of attack to find the outside midfielders and center backs streaking into the attack, and delivered free kicks with finesse.

While a 4-0 victory may have looked impressive there were some underlying factors that should not be overlooked. What should have taken a day for New Zealand to travel to St. Louis took the team 53 hours after an unexpected 29 hour delay held them up in Sydney, Australia. The mentality just wasn’t there for New Zealand as there were very few dynamic runs on their throw ins and overall poor defensive efforts.

This victory should be taken with a grain of salt as a friendly against New Zealand can hardly be compared to a friendly against Germany or France. Nonetheless, a victory is a victory and today’s win will help the coaching staff solidify their World Cup rosters as well as provide confidence for the next three domestic friendlies before it’s off to Winnipeg, Canada to face Group D.

The U.S Women’s team will face Ireland next on May 10 in San Jose at 11:30 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 and as always, fans can follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.