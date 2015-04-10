Montreal v San Jose Match Moved Ahead of CONCACAF Champions League Final

The Montreal Impact have made history by being the second MLS team and first Canadian team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League Final. Many think that Mexican side Club America is a strong favorite to win after their 6-0 rout of Herediano, and due to this MLS is willing to give Montreal every advantage they can to win.

Montreal's April 25 matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes has been postponed until September 16. The announcement comes two days after the historic night in Costa Rica. This marks the fourth time this season that the schedule has been worked to allow MLS sides to rest ahead of major international games. DC United and the Impact were both given a second week bye before they played their quarterfinal matches and the Impact's game against the New York Red Bulls was postponed ahead of the semifinal match at home. Major League Soccer has once again proven they are willing to make the smart decision when it comes to Champions League play and giving teams the rest they need.

Montreal will play the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca on April 22. The Azteca is the home of Club America as well as the site for most of El Tri's competitive home matches. The elevation and raucous crowds make it one of the most challenging venues for visitors to play in in North America. Montreal is the higher seed in the final and will host the second leg on April 29. The home field advantage means Montreal would play extra time at home if the aggregate scores are level at the end of regulation of the second leg. Early reports from Montreal regarding the second leg indicate over 20,000 tickets were sold in the first twelve hours they were on sale and that over 35,000 have been sold within the first day. With the expected crowds and importance of the game, the Impact have elected to use the Olympic Stadium, the larger of the two venues they call home.