Union Look To Take Maximum Points In Home-And-Home With NYCFC

After coming off their first win of the season, the Philadelphia Union will try to make it two in a row against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Thursday 7pm. (TV- MLS LIVE, The Comcast Network, YES Network.) After a dramatic win, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal by Vincent Nogueira and a great performance by GK John McCarthy, Head Coach Jim Curtin looks to prepare the Union in hopes to gain another three points. "Good first three points buy we have to build on it and go to New York, which is going to be a tough place on a very small field,'" said Curtin at his mid-week press conference at PPL Park. Curtin in regards to the tight pitch, "Restarts will be critical and something we need to be better on, obviously. There will be no margin for error with loose passes just because of the tightness of the field and how small it is." (The pitch dimensions are listed at 104x68)

Jim Curtin's mid-week press conference.

Union Injury Report - Out - M Eric Bird (hernia repair recovery) D Fabinho (right heel contusion)

Questionable - M Christian Maidana (left MCL sprain) D Raymond Lee (left quad strain) F Fernando Aristequieta (left quad strain) M Maurice Edu (right hamstring strain)

Sebastien LeToux is expected to play following a laceration to his right forearm in Saturday's match.

Union could have advantage with Diskerud out of lineup.

After being called up to the USMNT, NYCFC Midfielder Mix Diskerud could be off the available players list for Thursday. Should he get minutes against Mexico - 8:30pm ET FOX SPORTS1, UniMas, UnivisionDeportes.com) it is unlikely Head Coach Jason Kreis will put him in the lineup. "Im hoping he's not there. He's a good player. I've seen him play a lot, but up close, that was the first time," added Curtin. "I had a great respect for him already, but to see him in tight spaces and actually his speed is something that I was not aware of. He's a little bigger than you think. So up close, he's a very good player, a dangerous one, and a good player to have in the center of the field."