Union Look To Take Maximum Points In Home-And-Home With NYCFC
courtesy Philadelphia Union Facebook

After coming off their first win of the season, the Philadelphia Union will try to make it two in a row against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Thursday 7pm. (TV- MLS LIVE, The Comcast Network, YES Network.) After a dramatic win, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal by Vincent Nogueira and a great performance by GK John McCarthy, Head Coach Jim Curtin looks to prepare the Union in hopes to gain another three points. "Good first three points buy we have to build on it and go to New York, which is going to be a tough place on a very small field,'" said Curtin at his mid-week press conference at PPL Park. Curtin in regards to the tight pitch, "Restarts will be critical and something we need to be better on, obviously. There will be no margin for error with loose passes just because of the tightness of the field and how small it is." (The pitch dimensions are listed at 104x68)

Jim Curtin's mid-week press conference.