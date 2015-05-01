Feilhaber's Scorcher Wins Goal of the Week
Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Benny Feilhaber may have stolen a point for Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night with a late goal against the Houston Dynamo, but there was no mention of stealing as his shot takes home Goal of the Week honors.  The stunning strike from over 20 yards capped off one of the most exciting games of the 2015 season so far.  This is also the first Goal of the Week for Feilhaber and Sporting Kansas City as well.