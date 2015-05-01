Feilhaber's Scorcher Wins Goal of the Week

Benny Feilhaber may have stolen a point for Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night with a late goal against the Houston Dynamo, but there was no mention of stealing as his shot takes home Goal of the Week honors. The stunning strike from over 20 yards capped off one of the most exciting games of the 2015 season so far. This is also the first Goal of the Week for Feilhaber and Sporting Kansas City as well.

What makes this goal special isn't just the strike, it's the timing. Sporting Kansas City had battled from 3-1 down to tie things up, but an 82nd minute goal for Houston looked to put the game on ice. Sporting rushed forward and pressed for a final equalizer, but luck didn't seem to be on their side. Feilhaber's cracker of a goal came in the 95th minute as hope seemed lost and after such an intense push.

While no accurate measurements can be taken, the shot is believed to have been slotted past goalkeeper Tyler Deric at over 60mph and took under .8 seconds to reach the net from outside the box. Had Deric managed to get a hand on it, there is not guarantee this ball wouldn't have gone right through the contact.

Feilhaber's late winner easily won this week's voting with 42% of fans voting in favor of his scorcher. Chris Tierney's excellent first touch and cut back were not enough take down Benny on his way to the award. Bradford Jamieson IV got his first career MLS goal after a moment of brilliance by the young forward. Here is the final tally of the voting:

1. Benny Feilhaber (SKC) - 42%

2. Chris Tierney (NE) - 22%

3. Bradford Jamieson IV (LA) - 18%

4. Pedro Morales (VAN) - 10%

5. Mauro Diaz (DAL) - 8%